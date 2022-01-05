 Skip to content
(KTVO Kirksville)   Ditch catches the Pepsi Spirit   (ktvo.com) divider line
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The driver was shook up.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ottumwa? I first read that as Ottawa and thought so Canada has more issues....
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
be kinda hard to find this wouldn't it?

americansweets.co.ukView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's gonna make a mess when people start popping open those cans.
 
Astorix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The truck was on radar.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's expected.  Ottumwa is Nehi country, biatches.   They say "The Old" one has special hearing and can tell the difference between Nehi and the inferiors.
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tap the sides before you try to open it.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suicidal Tendencies - "Institutionalized" Frontier Records - Official Music Video
Youtube LoF_a0-7xVQ
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"No. You can't drive. I saw what you did to that Pepsi truck!"
 
MythDragon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A truck driver escaped serious injury Tuesday when the semi he was traveling in ran off the road and slid down a snowy embankment in Ottumwa.

Isn't that the only hill in Iowa?  Mount Ottumwa.  Many Iowans have attempted to summit Mount Ottumwa and many have failed.   Some get nose bleeds.  Others fail to wait and get accustomed to the thinning air.  Bodies are sometimes brought back to Base Camp 5 at the 10 foot level.  Other, usually about the 17 foot level are left and present those who try and summit with a grim reminder of the dangers they face.

But to the Iowans who do summit Mount Ottumwa, they are greeted with a view in to the next county and Farmer Belden's red stack barn.  They just have to be careful and not get hit by traffic on the highway behind them.
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
And nothing of value was lost.

/If there was Mountain Dew in it, then it had a slight value, but the rest of the contents, Nope.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [pbs.twimg.com image 539x653]


What kind of music do they sing?

Pop music
 
jtown
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
cbsnews2.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ottumwa. I spent a year there one day. Left convinced that Ottumwa is an ancient Native American word for unending sadness.  If this is Ottumwa, IA we are talking about. If not, I am sure it is a shining beacon on the hill, a lighthouse, if you will, guiding man through his journey towards peace on earth and transcendence of his base flesh. If you will, will you?
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

blatz514: [Fark user image image 416x294]


Thank you
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Isn't that the only hill in Iowa?


*Drops monocle from eye*
Certainly not! We also have Mr. Trashmore in Cedar Rapids!

https://www.tripadvisor.com/Attractio​n​_Review-g37743-d17700790-Reviews-Mount​_Trashmore-Cedar_Rapids_Iowa.html
 
JamesSirBensonMum
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I worked for Pepsi when one of their trucks dumped dozens of pallets of 12-packs just down the street from the distribution center.  We all had to go and clean it up, knee deep in punctured cans.  That's where I learned the main difference between diet and non-diet sodas.

/ flatbed semi tried to make a tight u-turn in a cul-de-sac.
// a cul-de-sac with several warning signs that "pepsi trucks shouldn't try turning here".
/// cul-de-sac
 
