Today's Slatesplanation: Why so many landlords use leases that are so unfairly bad for their tenants
62
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because they can.
Next question?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because landlords are scum.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tl;dr=copy pasta. They grabbed something online for free.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There should be no landlords.  You can't just buy a resource and then sell limited term rights to use that resource.  Same with car rental.  There should be no car rental.  You can't just rent cars.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Because one person shiat in the pool and the landlord told everyone about it so now their colleagues have ridiculous clauses to cover random bullshiat?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: There should be no landlords.  You can't just buy a resource and then sell limited term rights to use that resource.  Same with car rental.  There should be no car rental.  You can't just rent cars.


Slumlord-like typing detected.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: There should be no landlords.  You can't just buy a resource and then sell limited term rights to use that resource.  Same with car rental.  There should be no car rental.  You can't just rent cars.


And no hotels too. Or motels.
 
Wesdog
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: There should be no landlords.  You can't just buy a resource and then sell limited term rights to use that resource.  Same with car rental.  There should be no car rental.  You can't just rent cars.


You sound mentally handicapped.

If someone owns something they can charge money to people for the limited use of that item/property. If people are unwilling to pay to temporarily use that item/property the market would die.

If you don't like it elect people that will change the laws that better protect renters.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: There should be no landlords.  You can't just buy a resource and then sell limited term rights to use that resource. Same with car rental.  There should be no car rental.  You can't just rent cars.


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
landlords shouldn't exist
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They don't want to work because they are lazy scum, and they have to keep people indentured to renting instead of getting a mortgage, so basically they are shiat.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: landlords shouldn't exist


Then where will you live?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wesdog:

If you don't like it elect people that will change the laws that better protect renters.

Shut up!  Voting is for losers.  The only way to make real change is through the direct action of internet comments!
 
Ostman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
...because money?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And what's the deal with airline tickets?  I have to pay you for a seat on your plane?  How is that even legal?  I need to get places.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

flamark: Rapmaster2000: There should be no landlords.  You can't just buy a resource and then sell limited term rights to use that resource.  Same with car rental.  There should be no car rental.  You can't just rent cars.

And no hotels too. Or motels.


Or a meal from Taco Bell?
 
jso2897
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: ElwoodCuse: landlords shouldn't exist

Then where will you live?


In his mom's basement.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Because landlords are scum.


As a former landlord, I'll say that landlords are scum because you have to be when you're dealing with some of the scum who rent apartments.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
4 weeks after moving out of a rental and still waiting to get my security deposit back, not getting a kick.
 
wetrat
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I have been both landlord and tenant recently. In both cases, the lease was the standard fill in form from the local real estate board.

I'm not a lawyer so whatever I would write would probably be wrong on some sort of technicality, and I don't want to pay a lawyer to write it. Whereas, the real estate board has lawyers.

If the tenant had a version they liked that was written by a lawyer I would consider it, but that's never been the case in my experience. The tenant comes into the transaction assuming the landlord is going to write the lease (including me when I was the tenant... It never occurred to me to bring my own lease). That's not to say that smart tenants don't negotiate... They do. And it's easy enough to simply cross out the objectionable part in the form lease when both sides agree.
 
August11
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Because landlords are scum.


I'm a landlord. And when I was a padawan landlord, an old timer told me a story:

When I purchased my three family, the seller told me, never rent to a young single mom. I thought that was strange and ignoring the advice, rented to a sweet young lady who had a four-year old boy.

About a week after she moved in, her boyfriend showed up on his motorcycle. Constant yelling and screaming. She called the cops at least once per week. The boyfriend threatened the other tenets.

The nightmare continued until I finally evicted them. The day before they were due to leave, the boyfriend brings his motorcycle into the dining room and proceeds to burn a circle of rubber on the wood floor. Smoke damage and a totaled floor. Thousands of dollars.

Yeah some landlords are scum. But the general population has its share of dirtbags.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I once worked for a company, where the owner, who was educated as an helicopter pilot in the army, had clearly just downloaded a contract from the internet. 15 pages long.

We should co sign it. But after I had read it through, and signed out anything I didn't like, he never co signed it, and just pretended it never happened.

The email exchange we had prior to me arriving constituted a contract already. I don't know if he was aware. But he paid me the amount per hour we had agreed upon, and I did my job. So, the 15 page contract was not needed.

I am sure some landlords download contracts from the internet, and that's not a bad thing if they do it from the right places. The renters organisation, at least here, has a boiler plate contract for landlords to use. That's also a good protection for the landlord, because that ensures the contract has no conditions that the renters organisation will use against them in court.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The university wonk thinks that landlords will use a pre-made lease that is less beneficial to them just because it has a city stamp of approval. Lawls
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Owning a home is a pain in the ass.  Upkeep is expensive.  $26k about to go out the door for siding replacement that is happening as i type (bang bang boom bang bang.  Another $2,200 will go out soon for some other repairs.  In 3-5 years I'll need a new roof.  I'm in the middle of putting in new flooring on the first floor, then remodeling my kitchen.

I gladly pay the money out because I'll never have to deal with these things again other than get the house painted in 15+ years, and I'll be damned if I ever willingly rent a place to live.

/The age where the school portion of my property tax disappears isn't too far off, woot
 
smd31
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jjorsett: NM Volunteer: Because landlords are scum.

As a former landlord, I'll say that landlords are scum because you have to be when you're dealing with some of the scum who rent apartments.


This is one of the [many] reasons why I wouldn't want to try and be a host on Airbnb or anything of that sort.  I don't want to have that 'one' customer/renter that blows stuff up/makes a mess.

/yes, there are some things you can do to mitigate it
//but there's always that one that gets through....
///don't want that responsibility/headache
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: They don't want to work because they are lazy scum, and they have to keep people indentured to renting instead of getting a mortgage, so basically they are shiat.


It's because society values capital vastly more than labor. Your labor will very rarely make you any real money, but, if you have enough money to start with, it will simply make you more.

And it works like that because we set it up like that. Which means we can change it.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

August11: NM Volunteer: Because landlords are scum.

I'm a landlord. And when I was a padawan landlord, an old timer told me a story:

When I purchased my three family, the seller told me, never rent to a young single mom. I thought that was strange and ignoring the advice, rented to a sweet young lady who had a four-year old boy.

About a week after she moved in, her boyfriend showed up on his motorcycle. Constant yelling and screaming. She called the cops at least once per week. The boyfriend threatened the other tenets.

The nightmare continued until I finally evicted them. The day before they were due to leave, the boyfriend brings his motorcycle into the dining room and proceeds to burn a circle of rubber on the wood floor. Smoke damage and a totaled floor. Thousands of dollars.

Yeah some landlords are scum. But the general population has its share of dirtbags.


When I was in high school, my mother worked for a real estate company, mostly sold houses but they had some rentals too. Went with her on a few trips to remind people they were incredibly behind on rent.

Found abandoned houses stripped of all utilities and appliances more than once, and on more than one occasion found an abandoned pet.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: I once worked for a company, where the owner, who was educated as an helicopter pilot in the army, had clearly just downloaded a contract from the internet. 15 pages long.

We should co sign it. But after I had read it through, and signed out anything I didn't like, he never co signed it, and just pretended it never happened.

The email exchange we had prior to me arriving constituted a contract already. I don't know if he was aware. But he paid me the amount per hour we had agreed upon, and I did my job. So, the 15 page contract was not needed.

I am sure some landlords download contracts from the internet, and that's not a bad thing if they do it from the right places. The renters organisation, at least here, has a boiler plate contract for landlords to use. That's also a good protection for the landlord, because that ensures the contract has no conditions that the renters organisation will use against them in court.


A *Renters Association*?

Smells like Commies.

/we don't know about that sort of thing here.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Gee, why do landlords play hawk in the Hawk-Dove game?

/Aka the Prisoner's Dilemma
 
Dawnrazor
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
One of the craziest clauses I've seen in a lease agreement stated "upon vacating the property, lessee shall continue to pay the agreed upon monthly rate until such time as the property is leased to a new tenant."

In other words, the renter is required to keep paying rent on a place he/she no longer has any legal right to use or occupy until the landlord gets some other sucker to rent the place.

I saw that at multiple places when I lived in the Bay Area.

How in the hell is that enforceable?
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, other tenants in my apartment are leaving trash outside their door for others to deal with, the contractor paid to clear the lot isn't for days after a snowstorm, the "maintenance guy" can't figure out how to replace a $15 vent fan or fix a broken door knob, the bloody towel bars were so poorly installed that I had to spend a week fixing the holes they made putting the literal $5 ones in to install new ones, and the $1,400, 30 year flooring I had to install (it was only a couple hundred S.F.) to fix the crap carpet they said they'd fix (and didn't) before I moved in is already crumbling.

/I HATE being a renter. I feel like I'm the only one who gives a shiat.
//Oh, and all the doors are hollow core.
 
Man. Goatman.
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I see it's time to pull this outta the archives...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Dawnrazor: One of the craziest clauses I've seen in a lease agreement stated "upon vacating the property, lessee shall continue to pay the agreed upon monthly rate until such time as the property is leased to a new tenant."

In other words, the renter is required to keep paying rent on a place he/she no longer has any legal right to use or occupy until the landlord gets some other sucker to rent the place.

I saw that at multiple places when I lived in the Bay Area.

How in the hell is that enforceable?


Properties don't stay empty long in places like the Bay Area, unless a tenant has trashed it so thoroughly it takes weeks or months to get back up to code.

Why shouldn't they be on the hook for it?
 
Sasquach
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jjorsett: NM Volunteer: Because landlords are scum.

As a former landlord, I'll say that landlords are scum because you have to be when you're dealing with some of the scum who rent apartments.


This.

If you think landlords are scum...tenets would like you to hold their beer. You ain't seen nuthin yet...
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I've been a renter and a landlord.

In one house I rented, when I first moved in I submitted a list of all things that were defective (broken door, chip in the Formica countertop, small stain on the living room rug, etc.).  At the time the landlord said that the list wasn't necessary as she was aware of those items.  Being naïve, I didn't push it.  When I left three years after converting the bare-dirt yard into a nicely landscaped area with automatic sprinklers, the landlord refused to refund my security deposit, citing...you guessed it...the broken door, chip on the countertop, and stain on the rug.

As a landlord, most of our tenants are nice, but two of them were awful.  One stopped paying rent and her utilities and had the water turned off.  When we were finally able to evict them (took six months...she was  a crafty one), we found that addressed the lack of water by pooping in coffee cans and in the basement sump-pump well.

The other called to complain that the roof was leaking and when we showed up we found that he didn't pay the electric or gas bill and the "leaking roof" was actually broken water pipes from the freezing weather.  What really caught our attention was that he had bypassed the electric meter box and had wires running through the house for his grow lights.  He was easy to evict...he was arrested for a similar operation in another house in the city and is still in jail today.

Our other tenants are fine...if they pay the rent on time throughout the year, we give them a 50% discount for December's bill.

There are scum on both sides, so don't paint landlords with such a broad brush.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Because evictions are expensive and time consuming, so your landlord isn't going to make it any easier for you to live there for free than they have to?
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Dawnrazor: One of the craziest clauses I've seen in a lease agreement stated "upon vacating the property, lessee shall continue to pay the agreed upon monthly rate until such time as the property is leased to a new tenant."

In other words, the renter is required to keep paying rent on a place he/she no longer has any legal right to use or occupy until the landlord gets some other sucker to rent the place.

I saw that at multiple places when I lived in the Bay Area.

How in the hell is that enforceable?

Properties don't stay empty long in places like the Bay Area, unless a tenant has trashed it so thoroughly it takes weeks or months to get back up to code.

Why shouldn't they be on the hook for it?


Keeping a former tenant paying allows for the landlord to game the system by saying he/she is still reviewing potential renters and keeping maintenance/upkeep in a low or nonexistent state.
 
wrenchboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

flamark: Rapmaster2000: There should be no landlords.  You can't just buy a resource and then sell limited term rights to use that resource.  Same with car rental.  There should be no car rental.  You can't just rent cars.

And no hotels too. Or motels.


Or hookers.
 
danvon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dawnrazor: One of the craziest clauses I've seen in a lease agreement stated "upon vacating the property, lessee shall continue to pay the agreed upon monthly rate until such time as the property is leased to a new tenant."

In other words, the renter is required to keep paying rent on a place he/she no longer has any legal right to use or occupy until the landlord gets some other sucker to rent the place.

I saw that at multiple places when I lived in the Bay Area.

How in the hell is that enforceable?


I seriously doubt that it is. I don't doubt that some landlords out there have tried to pull a stunt like that, but it would require an incredibly corrupt/stupid judge to enforce that contractural term.

Just don't pay, let them sue you, and counter-sue for unjust enrichment.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

wrenchboy: flamark: Rapmaster2000: There should be no landlords.  You can't just buy a resource and then sell limited term rights to use that resource.  Same with car rental.  There should be no car rental.  You can't just rent cars.

And no hotels too. Or motels.

Or hookers.


I'm reminded of Islamic Banking... So you can't charge interest on a loan? Charge them a flat rate for services rendered that just so happens to match the interest for the loan period. Likewise, can't rent your body to people? Marry them that morning and divorce them that evening, collect the cash from your remarkably small and specific prenuptial agreement.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

wrenchboy: flamark: Rapmaster2000: There should be no landlords.  You can't just buy a resource and then sell limited term rights to use that resource.  Same with car rental.  There should be no car rental.  You can't just rent cars.

And no hotels too. Or motels.

Or hookers.


Hold on there, cowboy!
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: Ketchuponsteak: I once worked for a company, where the owner, who was educated as an helicopter pilot in the army, had clearly just downloaded a contract from the internet. 15 pages long.

We should co sign it. But after I had read it through, and signed out anything I didn't like, he never co signed it, and just pretended it never happened.

The email exchange we had prior to me arriving constituted a contract already. I don't know if he was aware. But he paid me the amount per hour we had agreed upon, and I did my job. So, the 15 page contract was not needed.

I am sure some landlords download contracts from the internet, and that's not a bad thing if they do it from the right places. The renters organisation, at least here, has a boiler plate contract for landlords to use. That's also a good protection for the landlord, because that ensures the contract has no conditions that the renters organisation will use against them in court.

A *Renters Association*?

Smells like Commies.

/we don't know about that sort of thing here.


Its a form of union, that's for sure.

Of course, landlords also like the union, as they act as a go-between the landlord and renter in disputes, and offer advise to either part. They're not out to "get" a landlord, and there's often circumstances where the organisation will see the renter as the problem, when he or she behaves in a manner that bothers the other renters.

For instance a landlord isn't really affected by someone playing loud music, or smoking indoors, given that rent is essentially fixed. And the landlord can avoid a lot of hassle by simply letting the renters association deal with the problem renter, on behalf of the other renters, without having to get involved himself, beyond serving the eviction notice once the organisation has done its thing through the courts.
 
danvon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Dawnrazor: One of the craziest clauses I've seen in a lease agreement stated "upon vacating the property, lessee shall continue to pay the agreed upon monthly rate until such time as the property is leased to a new tenant."

In other words, the renter is required to keep paying rent on a place he/she no longer has any legal right to use or occupy until the landlord gets some other sucker to rent the place.

I saw that at multiple places when I lived in the Bay Area.

How in the hell is that enforceable?

Properties don't stay empty long in places like the Bay Area, unless a tenant has trashed it so thoroughly it takes weeks or months to get back up to code.

Why shouldn't they be on the hook for it?


That's what security deposits and civil suits are for. There is no rational legal basis for including a lease term requiring a tenant to continue to pay rent after the lease ends, and the tenant moves out. Plus, there is a serious disincentive for a landlord to timely turn his property for the next tenant if this is a contract term.
 
hershy799
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How timely that TFA talks about Philly...

Thirteen people dead in a fire in Philly at a house converted to apartments.
 
Turbo6inKY
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wesdog:

If you don't like it elect people that will change the laws that better protect renters.

I drew a different conclusion:

Elect a school board that will mandate kids graduate with at least a basic understanding of how contracts work, with emphasis on the fact that they are infinitely negotiable. Don't like a clause in that boilerplate lease? Strike it!

Poorly written laws that meddle with contract terms always end up screwing the little guy, because the landlords will end up writing the rules.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Owning a home is a pain in the ass.  Upkeep is expensive.  $26k about to go out the door for siding replacement that is happening as i type (bang bang boom bang bang.  Another $2,200 will go out soon for some other repairs.  In 3-5 years I'll need a new roof.  I'm in the middle of putting in new flooring on the first floor, then remodeling my kitchen.

I gladly pay the money out because I'll never have to deal with these things again other than get the house painted in 15+ years, and I'll be damned if I ever willingly rent a place to live.

/The age where the school portion of my property tax disappears isn't too far off, woot


Why would the school portion ever disappear off your taxes?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: I'm reminded of Islamic Banking... So you can't charge interest on a loan? Charge them a flat rate for services rendered that just so happens to match the interest for the loan period. Likewise, can't rent your body to people? Marry them that morning and divorce them that evening, collect the cash from your remarkably small and specific prenuptial agreement.


I was in the pool!
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Renting in Philadelphia worked out well for Benjamin Franklin: The city's favorite son arrived in 1723 and promptly fell in love with his landlord's daughter, whom he later married."

Stopped reading there.jpg
 
keldaria
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mike_d85: Because one person shiat in the pool and the landlord told everyone about it so now their colleagues have ridiculous clauses to cover random bullshiat?


This is 90% of the reasons most complicated contracts and restrictive terms exist in just about every aspect of our lives, not just rent/leases. It's most obvious in rules list that get created and amended over time, you don't think the "No shiatting in the pool" rule got added because someone felt like amending the rules for fun did you?

It's because some asshat, somewhere along the way farked over someone (maybe deserved, maybe not) and the legal system protected them because the contract didn't say they couldn't fark the person over. That paired with online sharing of forms and stories makes everyone writing the terms of a contract be overprotective and include "fark you, I do what I want" clauses that screw over the average consumer. The general thinking is "well I got screwed once (or someone that I heard about online doing the same thing I do told me a story they did) so it's okay for me to screw over everyone else so I'm protected, I'm the victim here".

I place the blame 50/50 on bad actors on the side of landlords (or whatever service in question) and the other half on a very small minority of consumers that make it a point to try and fark things up for the rest of us. Don't get me wrong, there are Plenty of terrible landlords that prey on renters to fark them over for profit, however there is also plenty of decent landlords that have gotten farked over once and because of that either got out of the practice or opted to go into overprotective mode and move to start eviction at the drop of a hat to avoid being burnt again.
 
semiotix
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

August11: I'm a landlord. And when I was a padawan landlord, an old timer told me a story: When I purchased my three family, the seller told me, never rent to a young single mom.... [hooliganism and debauchery ensue]


CSB. So do you rent to single moms, or would you say you are more, what's the word, discriminating in your tastes for having heard that story?

Shiatty people with mullets and outstanding warrants and who play the hippity-hop music exist. One way to never have to trouble your beautiful mind with them is to not be a landlord. Is what I would have told your old-timer friend, I mean.
 
