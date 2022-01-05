 Skip to content
(CTV News)   A chartered plane full of maskless influencers party, vape & get under the influence on a flight from Montreal to Cancun then find they have to influence someone with a boat to get back   (montreal.ctvnews.ca) divider line
    Airline, return flight, Flight attendant, Transport Canada, commercial pilot, group of Quebecers, flight attendants, chartered flight  
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
New members of the really exclusive "Mile High Masque of the Red Death Club".
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In a statement, Transport Canada said passengers could face fines of up to $5,000 per offence, "should the department determine that non-compliance with Transport Canada regulations and requirements has occurred."

Ain't nuthin gonna happen.
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sunwing? Do they shout, "In the name of God my father I will fly!" at Vr?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, well, well, if it isn't the consequences of my own actions.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the plane have a HEPA system? If so the air was cleaner than being outside so everyone can lighten up.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear lovely Mexican cartels,

These farkers are all yours. Do what you wish - enjoy!

Signed,
Canada
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a Quebec influencer may look like:

Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The airline wanted us to party. They sold us drinks...
No.
They allowed you to purchase alcohol. That does not mean you get to act like a bunch of 17 year olds that found the key to dad's liquor cabinet.
This is a group of idiots that have let their limited fame and sudden uptick in income go to their heads.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
see this?  This is the amount of POT you can fly with only on Canadian domestic flights. You can't smoke it, but you are legally allowed to have it on the plane.

Dear USA,

You need to follow Canada's lead here....they legalized it country wide, come on, get off your fat lazy stupid asses and legalize it NOW. Bastards.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On one hand, I say F these asshats.

On the other; they chartered the plane. Kinda gives you a bit more freedom to do shiat you normally couldn't

/Not sure how that works when flying over U.S. airspace/under the FAA's jurisdiction though...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Passengers included Quebec social media influencers and reality TV stars.

This is why we need pilotless planes.  This one could have been flown into the sun.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone, influence their boat with a torpedo
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, it sounds like the airline didn't particularly care what they did on the outbound flight, but then got flack when the videos came out and is now trying to cover their asses.

Lesson (once again!) learned: don't film yourself doing illegal shiat.  At the very least, don't share it on social media.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: The airline wanted us to party. They sold us drinks...
No.
They allowed you to purchase alcohol. That does not mean you get to act like a bunch of 17 year olds that found the key to dad's liquor cabinet.
This is a group of idiots that have let their limited fame and sudden uptick in income go to their heads.


The airline enforces the rules and any rule not enforced is condoned. You do get away with a hell of a lot more on a charter there is a reason people have fun on a party bus but look suicidal on a city bus.
 
Randrew
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Passengers included Quebec social media influencers and reality TV stars.

This is why we need pilotless planes.  This one could have been flown into the sun.


Ground.  This one could have been flown into the ground.

I *wish* it was so easy to escape this gravity well as to fly an ordinary passenger jet into the sun, but no.
 
coyo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flight Attendant safety spiel : " BLA BLA BLA BLA BLA"

Passengers : " WOOHOO PARTAY " *POST PICTURES OF THEIR TRIP*

Airline : "ooo, that looks really bad, no more flights for you"

Passengers : "WAAAAH, THEY DIDNT BABYSIT US"
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 780x439]

see this?  This is the amount of POT you can fly with only on Canadian domestic flights. You can't smoke it, but you are legally allowed to have it on the plane.

Dear USA,

You need to follow Canada's lead here....they legalized it country wide, come on, get off your fat lazy stupid asses and legalize it NOW. Bastards.


Just don't go over the 30g limit because 31g of pot is dangerous.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It has never once occurred to me to film myself at a party. I just don't get it.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 780x439]

see this?  This is the amount of POT you can fly with only on Canadian domestic flights. You can't smoke it, but you are legally allowed to have it on the plane.

Dear USA,

You need to follow Canada's lead here....they legalized it country wide, come on, get off your fat lazy stupid asses and legalize it NOW. Bastards.


We don't have national health insurance or basic entitlements yet. We're not scheduled to catch up to Canada's views on pot until the 2300's.
 
Randrew
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: Someone, influence their boat with a torpedo


This modern concept of "Influencer" seems to scream "bad influence".  Meh, I guess it's semantically the same as wishing someone "lots of luck".

/if it weren't for bad luck I'd have no luck at all
 
Randrew
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Heamer: It has never once occurred to me to film myself at a party. I just don't get it.


You never felt the burning need to shout, "Look!  I *can* fun!" ?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: Hey Nurse!: The airline wanted us to party. They sold us drinks...
No.
They allowed you to purchase alcohol. That does not mean you get to act like a bunch of 17 year olds that found the key to dad's liquor cabinet.
This is a group of idiots that have let their limited fame and sudden uptick in income go to their heads.

The airline enforces the rules and any rule not enforced is condoned. You do get away with a hell of a lot more on a charter there is a reason people have fun on a party bus but look suicidal on a city bus.


When's the last time you were on a party bus? Because that shiat is depressing as hell.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Passengers included Quebec social media influencers and reality TV stars.

So, more or less the "B" Ark?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kmgenesis23: RTOGUY: Hey Nurse!: The airline wanted us to party. They sold us drinks...
No.
They allowed you to purchase alcohol. That does not mean you get to act like a bunch of 17 year olds that found the key to dad's liquor cabinet.
This is a group of idiots that have let their limited fame and sudden uptick in income go to their heads.

The airline enforces the rules and any rule not enforced is condoned. You do get away with a hell of a lot more on a charter there is a reason people have fun on a party bus but look suicidal on a city bus.

When's the last time you were on a party bus? Because that shiat is depressing as hell.


15 years ago? I didn't enjoy it that much either but everyone else seemed to be having a good time. I think you need to be the type of person that does keg stands to truly enjoy a party bus.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fyre Festival 2: The Retyrn Was Cancelled
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My machine shop is hiring apprentices right now and I got a pretty good chuckle out of a resume I just threw into a trash can. Young man listed under work experience that he's an influencer with over 5,000 followers. Along with that were bullet points about how he could use those followers to give our shop a much needed boost in the social media infosphere.

Son... you'd think with that vast social media empire you run you'd be able to recognize the appropriate audience to pander your bullshiat to.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: Did the plane have a HEPA system? If so the air was cleaner than being outside so everyone can lighten up.


There was but the hippo had coronavirus :(

steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: Just don't go over the 30g limit because 31g of pot is dangerous


yup. It killed Becky.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread reminds me I need to go to the grocery store for some more weed.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TorpedoOrca: RTOGUY: Did the plane have a HEPA system? If so the air was cleaner than being outside so everyone can lighten up.

There was but the hippo had coronavirus :(

[Fark user image image 425x648]


I want you to know I just emailed Marjorie Taylor Greene over your post, a clear hippo violation. Her auto-reply sent me pictures of her feet but I can't fap to that. Oh well, practice makes perfect.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unobtanium: Passengers included Quebec social media influencers and reality TV stars.

So, more or less the "B" Ark?

Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sexy Jesus: Sunwing? Do they shout, "In the name of God my father I will fly!" at Vr?

Doesn't everybody?
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tyyreaunn: Meh, it sounds like the airline didn't particularly care what they did on the outbound flight, but then got flack when the videos came out and is now trying to cover their asses.

Lesson (once again!) learned: don't film yourself doing illegal shiat.  At the very least, don't share it on social media.

There is no point in doing it if they cannot post it.
 
farkitallletitend [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let their followers bring them home.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rucker10: My machine shop is hiring apprentices right now and I got a pretty good chuckle out of a resume I just threw into a trash can. Young man listed under work experience that he's an influencer with over 5,000 followers. Along with that were bullet points about how he could use those followers to give our shop a much needed boost in the social media infosphere.

Son... you'd think with that vast social media empire you run you'd be able to recognize the appropriate audience to pander your bullshiat to.

Heh.  As much as influencer certainly can be a actual, lucrative thing to do now - trying it for a machine shop production job?

/even if you wanted an ad/PR person, 5000?  Rookie numbers
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: Lesson (once again!) learned: don't film yourself doing illegal shiat.  At the very least, don't share it on social media.


Sharing stuff online is literally what their careers are about. And from a social media point of view, this is probably a good stunt.

What I'll never understand, though, is why there is an audience for this sort of people. What kind of inane idiot do you have to be to actually find them interesting?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

MagicBoris: What I'll never understand, though, is why there is an audience for this sort of people. What kind of inane idiot do you have to be to actually find them interesting?


Idiots who want to see what their life should be.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I will never understand the constant need to "party"
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Sexy Jesus: Sunwing? Do they shout, "In the name of God my father I will fly!" at Vr?

Doesn't everybody?


Lmfao, indeed.
 
patrick767
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
REDARMYVODKA: On one hand, I say F these asshats.

On the other; they chartered the plane. Kinda gives you a bit more freedom to do shiat you normally couldn't

/Not sure how that works when flying over U.S. airspace/under the FAA's jurisdiction though...

As soon as they bring their own crew and pilots, they can have at it. Fark these asshats. Surprised the airline didn't turn the plane around. Canadians are too polite sometimes.
 
scanman61
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"But you don't understand.... we're influencers!"
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Passengers included Quebec social media influencers and reality TV stars.

This is why we need pilotless planes.  This one could have been flown into the sun.


Sometimes you say things that make sense.

This is one of those times
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
MillionDollarMo: This thread reminds me I need to go to the grocery store for some more weed.

Years ago while working for a major fortune 500 telecommunications company, the chef in the basement cafe used to deal to the employees. All you had to do was stand in line, order the "breakfast special", He would run in the back, fill up a cup with your amount and write "B Special" on it. You took it to the cashier (his girlfriend) and she would charge you.

The funny thing is going back upstairs and looking in everyone's cube who had a cup with "B-Special" on it.


good times, good times indeed.
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wahhhh! We posted videos of ourselves breaking the rules and now we're whining about getting in trouble.

Here's a tip: you could have had your private jet party and no one would have ever been the wiser if you just didn't post videos.

/first rule of fight club
//if an "influencer" does something fun without posting on social media, was it actually fun?
///if a tree falls in the woods, does it make a sound?
 
Mokmo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Since the article, Air Transat also said these party people would be denied boarding, so all that's left for them is either Air Canada or a bunch of connecting flights...
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Rapmaster2000: Passengers included Quebec social media influencers and reality TV stars.

This is why we need pilotless planes.  This one could have been flown into the sun.

Sometimes you say things that make sense.

This is one of those times


Sorry to be a nerd but flying something into the sun is a lot more difficult than sending something to Pluto. So sending a plane is pretty much out of question.
So unfortunately this I'm not one of those things that makes sense.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Rucker10: My machine shop is hiring apprentices right now and I got a pretty good chuckle out of a resume I just threw into a trash can. Young man listed under work experience that he's an influencer with over 5,000 followers. Along with that were bullet points about how he could use those followers to give our shop a much needed boost in the social media infosphere.

Son... you'd think with that vast social media empire you run you'd be able to recognize the appropriate audience to pander your bullshiat to.

Heh.  As much as influencer certainly can be a actual, lucrative thing to do now - trying it for a machine shop production job?

/even if you wanted an ad/PR person, 5000?  Rookie numbers

My business partner has a social media account for our shop. It's got a little more than 5,000 followers actually. There's a pretty vibrant manufacturing Instagram community and I have a healthy respect for it. This kids Instagram is videos of himself drinking and vaping. I don't see how that's value added to anything honestly, let alone my machine shop.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
jaivirtualcard: Sorry to be a nerd but flying something into the sun is a lot more difficult than sending something to Pluto

hmmm...to leave the earth's atmosphere you'll need a lot of power. Whether going to the sun or Pluto. Provided one has that much power, flying to the sun would be easier as it's closer. Once the craft departs our atmosphere, a straight course to the sun would work better. Soon as you get near the sun, it's gravity will pull the craft right into it.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.