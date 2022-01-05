 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Radio Free Europe)   China has little natural immunity against Omicron and its vaccines suck, so bring on the Olympics   (rferl.org) divider line
7
    More: Awkward  
•       •       •

222 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 05 Jan 2022 at 7:43 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I wonder how the Olympics and a total lockdown would work.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Let's see how this cargo cult superpower handles this test.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
 BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD!
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So don't put your money on the Chinese athletes.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

desertfool: I wonder how the Olympics and a total lockdown would work.


Probably a little worse than the way it was handled in Japan.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

desertfool: I wonder how the Olympics and a total lockdown would work.


No team sports. All individual events are run completely individually, and time or other scores tallied from recordings, with only the athlete, their coach, and some distancing camera crew and a referee observing.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 minute ago  

iheartscotch: BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD!


Actually, I would say that Nurgle is in ascendancy now.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.