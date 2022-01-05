 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Doctor Groundhog comes out of the hospital to predict six more weeks of omicron surge   (npr.org) divider line
17
    More: Scary, Hospital, Vaccination, new COVID-19 cases, Immune system, Dr. Bob Wachter, Case, That that is is that that is not is not is that it it is, good shape  
•       •       •

889 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jan 2022 at 5:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Then put your little hand in mine. There ain't no hill or mountain we can't climb.
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
buy TP futures!
 
Geotpf
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Omicron may be the beginning of the end.  Or it may be the beginning of THE END.  Hard to tell so far.  One good thing is that while the number of cases has soared, the death figure is still at a plateau.  But it may just be too soon to tell for sure.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
When Chekhov saw the long winter, he saw a winter bleak and dark and bereft of hope.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: buy TP futures!


TP futures are shiat.
 
wage0048
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So, six weeks until the next variant appears, killing one out of every 3.14 patients?
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Our testing numbers are around 30% positive. It's never been that high. Literally a third of patients being tested are positive on weekly average. That may be closer to 40% by the end of this week.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

wage0048: So, six weeks until the next variant appears, killing one out of every 3.14 patients?


That's the part we can't predict. Omicron may be the last wave. Or there may be another variant that reinfects people who had Omicron the way Omicron reinfects people who had earlier COVID strains. But we won't know until it happens. At least we might get a break after this surge.
 
DemonEater
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Geotpf: Omicron may be the beginning of the end. Or it may be the beginning of THE END. Hard to tell so far. One good thing is that while the number of cases has soared, the death figure is still at a plateau. But it may just be too soon to tell for sure.

Takes 2-3 weeks for deaths to start following the case curve, so it's definitely too soon.  Hospitalizations where I am are spiking hard, although less hard than they would have with this kind of case growth a year ago of course.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hopefully it mutates and gives us the 10% kill rate we were promised.
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
odinsposse: wage0048: So, six weeks until the next variant appears, killing one out of every 3.14 patients?

That's the part we can't predict. Omicron may be the last wave. Or there may be another variant that reinfects people who had Omicron the way Omicron reinfects people who had earlier COVID strains. But we won't know until it happens. At least we might get a break after this surge.

Oh great, we can look forward to being infected with some variant of covid repeatedly, forever. Well at least until we die.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Nidiot: odinsposse: wage0048: So, six weeks until the next variant appears, killing one out of every 3.14 patients?

That's the part we can't predict. Omicron may be the last wave. Or there may be another variant that reinfects people who had Omicron the way Omicron reinfects people who had earlier COVID strains. But we won't know until it happens. At least we might get a break after this surge.

Oh great, we can look forward to being infected with some variant of covid repeatedly, forever. Well at least until we die.


That was always the plan.  A pandemic is good for the billionaires.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Nidiot: odinsposse: wage0048: So, six weeks until the next variant appears, killing one out of every 3.14 patients?

That's the part we can't predict. Omicron may be the last wave. Or there may be another variant that reinfects people who had Omicron the way Omicron reinfects people who had earlier COVID strains. But we won't know until it happens. At least we might get a break after this surge.

Oh great, we can look forward to being infected with some variant of covid repeatedly, forever. Well at least until we die.


You know that that's exactly what colds are, right?

Covid viruses that our bodies have learned to generally tolerate and have mutated to be tolerable.
 
DemonEater
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I really hate people who get all rosy about the future because "hey look everyone's about to get infected".

A bunch of them will farking die, especially if a big wave of patients hit ICUs at the same time as all the doctors and nurses are out sick.  I don't particularly care if people who refused to get vaccinated die, but still, lots of dead people.
A bunch of the ones who survive may have long-term effects.  Maybe less toasty lungs than delta patients, but still neurological defects, clotting damage/disorders, diabetes that they didn't have before, autoimmune disorders (recent study showed many covid patients left with a bunch of antibodies that attack their own body), all kinds of nasty crap.
And the ones who get through all that without any lasting effects?  Well, says this guy, "they'll have antibodies! They'll be immune!".  Except guess what?  Antibodies to Delta, which only swept through the US over the last six months, mean precisely jack to protect you against Omicron.  Wild strain/Alpha antibodies only did so much against Delta.  There are antivaxxers on their third bout of covid right now, because infection-acquired immunity is only good until the next variant rises.  So when Tau hits us in May, it's going to rip right through again.

Yeah, we might be OK again in February or March, but that's because we'll have just come through a hell of a storm.  The peak is straight vertical.  We've literally never had 125% increase week-over-week where I am, but we have that now.  We started this bullshiat with no available hospital beds, and ER visits spiked by 50% after Christmas.  It's like saying "hey, a month after that 9.0 earthquake hits, the ground will be pretty stable!".  It's completely ignoring the enormous tragedy that's looming.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"armamentarium"
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Something like this I guess

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
We're all going to get this one, it appears to be much milder.  IMHO this will be the thing that is going to bring this shiat to an end.

It seems to be immunizing people against delta, delta's down to like 5% of cases.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.