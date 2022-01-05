 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Chicago Teachers Union just canceled school   (twitter.com)
5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
5 hours ago  
Here we go.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
5 hours ago  

Tanqueray: Here we go.


damnit
 
Rhyno45 [TotalFark]
5 hours ago  
If the teachers and substitutes are vaccinated then this is a short term issue. If not then perhaps folks should have made different decisions.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Someday this pandemic is going to end. Until then keep eatin' your horse paste rations"
 
foo monkey
21 minutes ago  
This whole cancel movement has gone too far.
 
AmbassadorBooze
18 minutes ago  
Zoom school works.  Why waste resources moving children to and from school?  That just spreads disease.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
17 minutes ago  
We're really passed this no one show up to work shiat. Get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask, wash your hands and get the f*ck to work. If you get sick take the time you need and get better.

If you have issues like cancer or other immune compromise situations, work with your employer about remote work or extended time off.

But give me a f*cking break already with this NO ONE CAN RISK IT nonsense. We're on 2 f*cking years, yo. 2. Two. Get back in the game.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
12 minutes ago  

Rhyno45: If the teachers and substitutes are vaccinated then this is a short term issue. If not then perhaps folks should have made different decisions.


Minor point, but even vaccinated people can still get the C-virus, just with few to no symptoms as opposed to being completely exposed by having no vaccine.

If they have it, they can be/are also infectious to others.

And there are people who cannot get the vaccine. Literally cannot, as opposed to just being a dumbass and refusing.

So, personally, I think playing it safe and stepping in to shut things down that don't need to be open without a crapload of precautious makes sense, vaccinated or not.  You don't know which kids aren't vaxxed because they have d-bag parents, which kids can't because they can't take the vaccine for medical reasons, which kids and/or other staff are immuno-compromised or have immuno-compromised family members that cannot be vaccinated.

Better to play it safe and help stop the steal spread than to just assume the system works and fark 'em.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
11 minutes ago  
Covid cases are now a hockey stick graph like atmospheric CO2 levels, so that's fun.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
11 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Zoom school works.  Why waste resources moving children to and from school?  That just spreads disease.


Zoom school works as long as the kid is engaged. How many kids do you know that can sit down and willingly do zoom school lessons and not be farking around in the background?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
11 minutes ago  
Tons of error in that post.  My English teacher would smack the crap out of me for that.

Don't take that as teacher or Union hate. I get that there is fighting between the govt and the teachers to make things safer... just frustrating that not just teachers, or govt but this whole country fails so hard at finding ways to work together for this long to get through this.

We really are kinda f*cked up.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
9 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Tons of error in that post.  My English teacher would smack the crap out of me for that.

Don't take that as teacher or Union hate. I get that there is fighting between the govt and the teachers to make things safer... just frustrating that not just teachers, or govt but this whole country fails so hard at finding ways to work together for this long to get through this.

We really are kinda f*cked up.


At least you've not fallen prey to the stupid shiats that have reverted to the modern equivalent of Hieroglyphics.
 
Psychopompous
8 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: We're really passed this no one show up to work shiat. Get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask, wash your hands and get the f*ck to work. If you get sick take the time you need and get better.

If you have issues like cancer or other immune compromise situations, work with your employer about remote work or extended time off.

But give me a f*cking break already with this NO ONE CAN RISK IT nonsense. We're on 2 f*cking years, yo. 2. Two. Get back in the game.


Says moron who never worked in a 35 student classroom during flu season, let alone a surge in Omicron. You do realize that many students are too young to be vaccinated, immune compromised, or pregnant, don't you? Teachers aren't just workers in your sweat shop you can just dump in the stew pot when they drop dead, they are also caretakers for their student's health.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
8 minutes ago  

BlippityBleep: Covid cases are now a hockey stick graph like atmospheric CO2 levels, so that's fun.


wake me when there's a hole in the COVID layer.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
7 minutes ago  

Psychopompous: NewportBarGuy: We're really passed this no one show up to work shiat. Get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask, wash your hands and get the f*ck to work. If you get sick take the time you need and get better.

If you have issues like cancer or other immune compromise situations, work with your employer about remote work or extended time off.

But give me a f*cking break already with this NO ONE CAN RISK IT nonsense. We're on 2 f*cking years, yo. 2. Two. Get back in the game.

Says moron who never worked in a 35 student classroom during flu season, let alone a surge in Omicron. You do realize that many students are too young to be vaccinated, immune compromised, or pregnant, don't you? Teachers aren't just workers in your sweat shop you can just dump in the stew pot when they drop dead, they are also caretakers for their student's health.


Children: the original plague rats.
 
Mcavity
1 minute ago  

NewportBarGuy: We're really passed this no one show up to work shiat. Get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask, wash your hands and get the f*ck to work. If you get sick take the time you need and get better.

If you have issues like cancer or other immune compromise situations, work with your employer about remote work or extended time off.

But give me a f*cking break already with this NO ONE CAN RISK IT nonsense. We're on 2 f*cking years, yo. 2. Two. Get back in the game.


As someone with covid right now, who lives with a teacher that is not allowed to stay home [tx]. FU.
 
sleze
less than a minute ago  
The teachers union voted to not have classes.  Did I miss the why?  I initially assumed this has to do with COVID but then why cancel remote learning?  If both are cancelled it sounds more like a contract dispute.
 
