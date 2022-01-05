 Skip to content
(CNN)   O brother, where art thou?
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
He's not his brother's keeper, yikes....
 
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

little big man: He's not his brother's Crypt keeper, yikes....

unfixed it.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
He's probably pretty messed up mentally right now. I hope he sees a Therapist, I hope that's mandatory for this. He's not going to be okay for a long time, if not forever.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Brother loved travelin' salvation show...Hallelujah?
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Motorist killed by police during routine traffic stop
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe we don't need multiple troopers responding to simple traffic stops.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I am a man of constant sorrow, I've seen trouble all my day
 
MIRV888
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I bet he gets a huge life insurance settlement.
His brother was killed in the line of duty.
He's good.  He's real good.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's going to really suck for the living brother if he wasn't the "favorite".
 
MonstarMike [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So it says "detained" driver. Was the driver being arrested or was he just being questioned? In either case, it seems really brash for his brother to approach stopped vehicles with enough speed to hit the patrol car hard enough that he kills two people.
 
TTFK
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: Maybe we don't need multiple troopers responding to simple traffic stops.


Yeah, one officer should be more than enough to handle what could be anything from an armed drunk to a carload of suspected methrunners to God knows what else.  There is no reason whatsoever they should EVER have to call for backup!!!!

Thanks for telling them how to do their jobs!
 
TTFK
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MonstarMike: it seems really brash for his brother to approach stopped vehicles with enough speed to hit the patrol car hard enough that he kills two people.


The weather was also turning extremely shiatty down there at that time.  It is entirely possible that he skidded on a patch of ice or snow as he was pulling up.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TTFK: Great_Milenko: Maybe we don't need multiple troopers responding to simple traffic stops.

Yeah, one officer should be more than enough to handle what could be anything from an armed drunk to a carload of suspected methrunners to God knows what else.  There is no reason whatsoever they should EVER have to call for backup!!!!

Thanks for telling them how to do their jobs!


That is some amazing hyperbole.  I'm impressed.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TTFK: MonstarMike: it seems really brash for his brother to approach stopped vehicles with enough speed to hit the patrol car hard enough that he kills two people.

The weather was also turning extremely shiatty down there at that time.  It is entirely possible that he skidded on a patch of ice or snow as he was pulling up.


I believe that's what they call "too fast for conditions" when they make that judgement and write a ticket on somebody.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: Maybe we don't need multiple troopers responding to simple traffic stops.


A lot of cops get killed during traffic stops.  Having another cop drive by is pretty standard stuff, and while I am generally not OK with the vast majority of cop stuff, this one doesn't bother me.

What we need to do is teach cops not to drive like assholes.   This cop killed two people.  If one of them wasn't a cop, we'd barely be reading about it because it would be the dead guy's fault.

And that bothers me.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He was lovered up and turned into a horny toad.
 
havocmike
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: He was lovered up and turned into a horny toad.


DO.NOT.SEEK.THE.TRAYSURE.
 
jimjays
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: Maybe we don't need multiple troopers responding to simple traffic stops.


"But some of those stops are dangerous people!"

I've posted about this before, but it bears repeating. I lived on a busy street a few blocks from a speed trap (with the trap in a 30-mph zone a block from a 40-mph zone which was two blocks from an Interstate) that I could look out the window and watch many of the stops in front of my house. I knew at a glance what sort of treatment the driver would receive. White drivers would get one squad car, sat in their car, might or might not get a ticket and would be out of there in 10-15 minutes, tops. Black drivers had two and maybe three squad cars, were taken out of the car and searched, perhaps had their car searched, might have their hands on a squad's trunk during the car search, might be cuffed in the back seat of a squad. Were often driven away in that squad with their car later towed, at least always got a ticket. Were there 30 minutes or more. Even the rare Black driver that didn't get a ticket had to be there for a time while the cops had a personal chat.

I have no idea what drivers had done to get stopped. But given the differing treatments of young drivers, I have to assume that the older Black drivers had more serious records to justify tickets and arrests that the older White drivers didn't get.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: Maybe we don't need multiple troopers responding to simple traffic stops.


The news report leaves out some details, the main one being the officer on the scene called for backup when the traffic stop became not simple.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TTFK: Great_Milenko: Maybe we don't need multiple troopers responding to simple traffic stops.

Yeah, one officer should be more than enough to handle what could be anything from an armed drunk to a carload of suspected methrunners to God knows what else.  There is no reason whatsoever they should EVER have to call for backup!!!!

Thanks for telling them how to do their jobs!


Seems like somebody needs to.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So, if I slid into a stopped car and killed 2 people, I would be prosecuted.

Why is the cop different?

Why do they get a pass for literally killing someone.

They have manslaughter for a reason, someone is dead and while it wasn't on purpose, there needs to be punishment.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SBinRR: It's going to really suck for the living brother if he wasn't the "favorite".


Next Thanksgiving will be awkward.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Thanksgiving is going to be awkward this year.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This should be a completely level headed and non argumentative thread ...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jimjays: Great_Milenko: Maybe we don't need multiple troopers responding to simple traffic stops.

"But some of those stops are dangerous people!"

I've posted about this before, but it bears repeating. I lived on a busy street a few blocks from a speed trap (with the trap in a 30-mph zone a block from a 40-mph zone which was two blocks from an Interstate) that I could look out the window and watch many of the stops in front of my house. I knew at a glance what sort of treatment the driver would receive. White drivers would get one squad car, sat in their car, might or might not get a ticket and would be out of there in 10-15 minutes, tops. Black drivers had two and maybe three squad cars, were taken out of the car and searched, perhaps had their car searched, might have their hands on a squad's trunk during the car search, might be cuffed in the back seat of a squad. Were often driven away in that squad with their car later towed, at least always got a ticket. Were there 30 minutes or more. Even the rare Black driver that didn't get a ticket had to be there for a time while the cops had a personal chat.

I have no idea what drivers had done to get stopped. But given the differing treatments of young drivers, I have to assume that the older Black drivers had more serious records to justify tickets and arrests that the older White drivers didn't get.


The new lumpy.
You passed the audition.
Can you keep writing like that?
 
