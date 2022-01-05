 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   George Floyd's baby niece shot. In targeted attack. And her father has to drive her to the hospital because it took four hours for police and fire to show up and do nothing   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Man, for folks who don't like being part of the US, these folks sure take counterfeiting seriously in Texas. Or maybe just folks who make a ruckus and make white cops stand for their own actions, because as we all know, responsibility is what these folks are all about, and damned if they're going to take any.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only the were some sort of organized unit that took solving crime, and bringing criminals to justice in this land.
All we got are cops.
And all they got are texas cops.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Changed my mind. Texas doesn't deserve a tag.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Playing devil's advocate here,
And in no way excusing the cops behavior or reaction time
The article says "south"houston, which is an actual city, and south Houston, which has some bad neighborhoods

The family says the know who did it, which means?

Anyway, the reaction time could just be "another shooting in the place where shootings happen"

Which is bullshiat, but...

Honestly, I'm not sure who I'm pissed at, well other than the pos who shoot up a house with kids in it.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
ImOscar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
sleze
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

baka-san: Playing devil's advocate here,
And in no way excusing the cops behavior or reaction time
The article says "south"houston, which is an actual city, and south Houston, which has some bad neighborhoods

The family says the know who did it, which means?

Anyway, the reaction time could just be "another shooting in the place where shootings happen"

Which is bullshiat, but...

Honestly, I'm not sure who I'm pissed at, well other than the pos who shoot up a house with kids in it.


This.  Based on how subby submitted this headline, I thought it was some KKK or thin blue line type targeting them because of their relationship to George Floyd.  But it sounds more like shady dealing in a shiatty neighborhood that has nothing to do with George.  Still terrible that a kid got shot but this happens in ghettos a lot and this one is no more significant than it happening in East St. Louis or Camden.

Everyone can check their outrage machine for the moment.
 
daffy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That is just sick. Can't they restrict the shooting to the jackasses and leave the children out of this. At least until the kid can point a gun.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The solution is obviously more guns.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's almost like generational poverty created by asshats who systematically disenfranchised an entire people because of skin color creates a lot of other problems in the community....
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I bet the cops did this, right?

Also, don't we want social workers to respond?

Where are the protests over this violence against the community?
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

sleze: baka-san: Playing devil's advocate here,
And in no way excusing the cops behavior or reaction time
The article says "south"houston, which is an actual city, and south Houston, which has some bad neighborhoods

The family says the know who did it, which means?

Anyway, the reaction time could just be "another shooting in the place where shootings happen"

Which is bullshiat, but...

Honestly, I'm not sure who I'm pissed at, well other than the pos who shoot up a house with kids in it.

This.  Based on how subby submitted this headline, I thought it was some KKK or thin blue line type targeting them because of their relationship to George Floyd.  But it sounds more like shady dealing in a shiatty neighborhood that has nothing to do with George.  Still terrible that a kid got shot but this happens in ghettos a lot and this one is no more significant than it happening in East St. Louis or Camden.

Everyone can check their outrage machine for the moment.


Holy Coded Language Batman!
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh goodie, we're already downplaying the four hour response time.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: I bet the cops did this, right?

Also, don't we want social workers to respond?

Where are the protests over this violence against the community?


One day, you'll improve as a human being.  I hope it's physically painful.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: Oh goodie, we're already downplaying the four hour response time.


I was specifically told, on Fark, by multiple respected Farkers, that all cops do is take down notes for the insurance adjuster.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Poor kid. 3 broken ribs, punctured lung, damaged liver. No 4 year old deserves that.

Also, unless I missed it, TFA at no point says the shooting was motivated by anything to do with George Floyd. 'Targeted" just means "I have enemies who would do this".
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: ColonelCathcart: I bet the cops did this, right?

Also, don't we want social workers to respond?

Where are the protests over this violence against the community?

One day, you'll improve as a human being.  I hope it's physically painful.


Since I don't have "targeted" drive by's with a warning shot against my house, I'm doing better than this father of the year.
 
brilett
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

baka-san: Playing devil's advocate here,
And in no way excusing the cops behavior or reaction time
The article says "south"houston, which is an actual city, and south Houston, which has some bad neighborhoods

The family says the know who did it, which means?

Anyway, the reaction time could just be "another shooting in the place where shootings happen"

Which is bullshiat, but...

Honestly, I'm not sure who I'm pissed at, well other than the pos who shoot up a house with kids in it.


The devil doesn't need any help.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: I bet the cops did this, right?
Also, don't we want social workers to respond?
Where are the protests over this violence against the community?


You'd be better off calling a cop.  I don't think they have the authority to tear the crying child out of your arms and declare it a ward of the state.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: I bet the cops did this, right?

Also, don't we want social workers to respond?

Where are the protests over this violence against the community?


They've had protests over gang violence before. Usually winds up with gang members doing a drive by on the protestors.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: ColonelCathcart: I bet the cops did this, right?

Also, don't we want social workers to respond?

Where are the protests over this violence against the community?

They've had protests over gang violence before. Usually winds up with gang members doing a drive by on the protestors.


...and yet people keep voting for people who do nothing about it?
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In before Chugger..... the second amendment is a curse......

/he's right you know
 
asciibaron
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: It's almost like generational poverty created by asshats who systematically disenfranchised an entire people because of skin color creates a lot of other problems in the community....


the "generational poverty" started with the introduction of welfare.  it's an inescapable trap.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Flappyhead: Oh goodie, we're already downplaying the four hour response time.

I was specifically told, on Fark, by multiple respected Farkers, that all cops do is take down notes for the insurance adjuster.


As evinced by the very story we are all talking about, champ.  You're so desperate for a "win" that you can't think straight.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

JK8Fan: The solution is obviously more guns.


If she'd slept in a gun this would never have happened.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Welp, this thread is over.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Flappyhead: Oh goodie, we're already downplaying the four hour response time.

I was specifically told, on Fark, by multiple respected Farkers, that all cops do is take down notes for the insurance adjuster.


Also often stated on fark "if you have a problem and call the police, you now have two problems".
 
IDisposable
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
4 hours response time is patently ridiculous.  I don't care if it's Houston, South Houston, or the middle of nowhere.

If you live in extremely rural America, when you call 911, you get in your truck and drive to meet the ambulance halfway.  And even then, it's not going to take 4 hours.

I'd be very interested to hear what the reason for the time is.  And did they call back after nobody arrived?  When I've had an emergency, 911 has had me stay on the phone with them until emergency services arrived - was there a 4-hour conversation???

The article says the family knows who did it, but doesn't elaborate.  Do they really know ("it was Bob down the street - I saw him") or are they saying it figuratively ("I just know it was those white devils - I can feel it in my bones").  Those are two very different things.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So far, police have not revealed a motive nor have they provided a description of the shooter. But the family have said they know who opened fire, and have suggested the shooting was targeted, without commenting further on a possible motive.

sleze: baka-san: Playing devil's advocate here,
And in no way excusing the cops behavior or reaction time
The article says "south"houston, which is an actual city, and south Houston, which has some bad neighborhoods

The family says the know who did it, which means?

Anyway, the reaction time could just be "another shooting in the place where shootings happen"

Which is bullshiat, but...

Honestly, I'm not sure who I'm pissed at, well other than the pos who shoot up a house with kids in it.

This.  Based on how subby submitted this headline, I thought it was some KKK or thin blue line type targeting them because of their relationship to George Floyd.  But it sounds more like shady dealing in a shiatty neighborhood that has nothing to do with George.  Still terrible that a kid got shot but this happens in ghettos a lot and this one is no more significant than it happening in East St. Louis or Camden.

Everyone can check their outrage machine for the moment.


Of course it has nothing to do with George.  And it's not his niece, it's his great niece.  In Texas, hundreds of miles from Minneapolis.

The fact you thought it was KKK or police doing it is stunning.  Amazing.  Like, what the fark is wrong with you?
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Check the local police department for fist-bumpings and chuckling. Check the local police firearms for recent use.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ColonelCathcart: Boojum2k: ColonelCathcart: I bet the cops did this, right?

Also, don't we want social workers to respond?

Where are the protests over this violence against the community?

They've had protests over gang violence before. Usually winds up with gang members doing a drive by on the protestors.

...and yet people keep voting for people who do nothing about it?


They are voting against the evil ones the forced them into these ghettos. And make sure they have little  opportunity to leave. And prey on them every chance they get. The ones that want this violence to continue so they can point out how horrible "those" people are. The ones that flood the country with guns.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ less than a minute ago  
asciibaron: iheartscotch: It's almost like generational poverty created by asshats who systematically disenfranchised an entire people because of skin color creates a lot of other problems in the community....

the "generational poverty" started with the introduction of welfare 250 farking years of slavery followed by another 150 years or so of systemic economic and educational discrimination.  it's an inescapable trap.
 
