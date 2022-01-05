 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Philadelphia man freed after 37 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit, after it emerges that police offered sex and drugs to the key witness against him. No points for guessing his race   (apnews.com) divider line
35
    More: Murica, Judge, Article I and Article III tribunals, United States magistrate judge, United States federal judge, witness Franklin Lee, United States district court, Arraignment, police headquarters  
•       •       •

752 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jan 2022 at 7:29 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly...this shiat should invalidate any conviction from that year and police station
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
O brotherly city, where art thou.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Honestly...this shiat should invalidate any conviction from that year and police station


Mr Krasner, welcome to Fark.
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Human race, man ✌
 
From Philly to Boston [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cases like this are why I stopped supporting the death penalty.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, whose office has championed about two dozen exoneration cases, supports Stokes but has not yet formally decided whether to retry him."

That motherfarking truck driver who killed those four people by driving his truck into a bunch of cars got a reduced sentence to ten years, yet this guy who's already served 37 years because of a farked up trial may be tried again, and possibly (but hopefully not) sentenced? Our criminal justice system is so farked.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit, I guessed Irish-Indian.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Stokes didn't learn about that perjury plea until 2015, decades into a life sentence.

What the everloving shiat is that?
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He wasn't proven innocent... so he might well be guilty. But the shenanigans with a key witness nulls the conviction.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JasonOfOrillia: But Stokes didn't learn about that perjury plea until 2015, decades into a life sentence.

What the everloving shiat is that?


A combination of bureaucracy and indifference.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Police offered sex"

Fark user imageView Full Size


/My body is ready
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Both detectives who allegedly offered witness Franklin Lee a sex-for-lies deal to help them close a 1980 murder case are now deceased.

That's unfortunate, both of these dicks escaped accountability.

One surviving prosecutor, now in private practice, did not immediately return messages seeking comment Tuesday.

And claims he doesn't remember the case.  That could be true, but maybe something can be done to refresh his memory, like an investigation into whether there is evidence he was aware of the shenanigans.  One thing for certain, compensation is due to Stokes, but no amount of money can substitute 35 years of life lost.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well, that prevented him from committing 37 years of crimes and possibly getting away with it.

I hope he gets 37 million dollars and blows it on chicks, a big screen TV and the special edition DVD of Fox's COPS where the cops get their asses kicked.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

CasperImproved: He wasn't proven innocent... so he might well be guilty.


I'm going to try and be nice today.  Throw yourself off a *short* bridge.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

skinink: "Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, whose office has championed about two dozen exoneration cases, supports Stokes but has not yet formally decided whether to retry him."

That motherfarking truck driver who killed those four people by driving his truck into a bunch of cars got a reduced sentence to ten years, yet this guy who's already served 37 years because of a farked up trial may be tried again, and possibly (but hopefully not) sentenced? Our criminal justice system is so farked.


just because the police framed his doesn't me he's not guilty.  cough cough OJ cough cough
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

asciibaron: skinink: "Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, whose office has championed about two dozen exoneration cases, supports Stokes but has not yet formally decided whether to retry him."

That motherfarking truck driver who killed those four people by driving his truck into a bunch of cars got a reduced sentence to ten years, yet this guy who's already served 37 years because of a farked up trial may be tried again, and possibly (but hopefully not) sentenced? Our criminal justice system is so farked.

just because the police framed his doesn't me he's not guilty.  cough cough OJ cough cough


Better 10 guilty men go free than one innocent man suffer
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sentence the DA to 37 years so he can think about it.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

asciibaron: skinink: "Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, whose office has championed about two dozen exoneration cases, supports Stokes but has not yet formally decided whether to retry him."

That motherfarking truck driver who killed those four people by driving his truck into a bunch of cars got a reduced sentence to ten years, yet this guy who's already served 37 years because of a farked up trial may be tried again, and possibly (but hopefully not) sentenced? Our criminal justice system is so farked.

just because the police framed his doesn't me he's not guilty.  cough cough OJ cough cough


I will take this opportunity to point out that even if we assume that OJ did it, which is ... not at all out of the question ... we must also reckon with the fact that he didn't exactly go on a murdering spree when he got off.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sex with who, a cop? No thx!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the Mole of Production [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Man. 37. In a row.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Sex with who, a cop? No thx!

[Fark user image 425x610]


How does one get an ass on BOTH sides of their body?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: asciibaron: skinink: "Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, whose office has championed about two dozen exoneration cases, supports Stokes but has not yet formally decided whether to retry him."

That motherfarking truck driver who killed those four people by driving his truck into a bunch of cars got a reduced sentence to ten years, yet this guy who's already served 37 years because of a farked up trial may be tried again, and possibly (but hopefully not) sentenced? Our criminal justice system is so farked.

just because the police framed his doesn't me he's not guilty.  cough cough OJ cough cough

Better 10 guilty men go free than one innocent man suffer


What about 11?
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"he claimed Stokes, a neighborhood friend, had confessed to killing a man during a dice game named Leslie Campbell."

Fark user imageView Full Size
?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Nurglitch: asciibaron: skinink: "Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, whose office has championed about two dozen exoneration cases, supports Stokes but has not yet formally decided whether to retry him."

That motherfarking truck driver who killed those four people by driving his truck into a bunch of cars got a reduced sentence to ten years, yet this guy who's already served 37 years because of a farked up trial may be tried again, and possibly (but hopefully not) sentenced? Our criminal justice system is so farked.

just because the police framed his doesn't me he's not guilty.  cough cough OJ cough cough

Better 10 guilty men go free than one innocent man suffer

What about 11?


When the State makes one innocent man suffer, that makes the state and all of its members guilty.  By making one innocent suffer, the State renders millions of people complicit in the crime.  It CREATES *millions* of guilty people.

So while your rhetoric is cute, I encourage you to shove it so far up your own ass that your dad gets a stomach ache.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: [Fark user image 425x276]


PPD would put a hit out on Krasner if that happened.  Like ... not even exaggerating.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I guessed NASCAR.
 
daffy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It is terrible that this happened to him. I wish him only happiness from now on.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, whose office has championed about two dozen exoneration cases, supports Stokes but has not yet formally decided whether to retry him. That decision should come before a scheduled Jan. 26 hearing in state court, a spokesperson said."

Wait.. What the actual Fark? That should be a no brainer. You have already stolen most of this guys life on crooked false testimony. The only reason this should ever see a courtroom again is for everyone still alive who was involved to serve out the rest of the sentence and for the state to apologize and beg him not to sue the bejesus out of them.
Man, the world we live in.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: But Stokes didn't learn about that perjury plea until 2015, decades into a life sentence.

What the everloving shiat is that?


My guess would be a public defender who once the trial was over forgot the case and never really gave a shiat in the first place.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Netrngr: "Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, whose office has championed about two dozen exoneration cases, supports Stokes but has not yet formally decided whether to retry him. That decision should come before a scheduled Jan. 26 hearing in state court, a spokesperson said."

Wait.. What the actual Fark? That should be a no brainer. You have already stolen most of this guys life on crooked false testimony. The only reason this should ever see a courtroom again is for everyone still alive who was involved to serve out the rest of the sentence and for the state to apologize and beg him not to sue the bejesus out of them.
Man, the world we live in.


It's a paperwork thing
DA supports the reversal, but is waiting till the scheduled hearing to make it official

At least that's how I'm hoping I'm reading this
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

rewind2846: Marcos P: Sex with who, a cop? No thx!

[Fark user image 425x610]

How does one get an ass on BOTH sides of their body?


Ultimifupa
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He was black the whole time though, there's no denying that.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BeesNuts: asciibaron: skinink: "Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, whose office has championed about two dozen exoneration cases, supports Stokes but has not yet formally decided whether to retry him."

That motherfarking truck driver who killed those four people by driving his truck into a bunch of cars got a reduced sentence to ten years, yet this guy who's already served 37 years because of a farked up trial may be tried again, and possibly (but hopefully not) sentenced? Our criminal justice system is so farked.

just because the police framed his doesn't me he's not guilty.  cough cough OJ cough cough

I will take this opportunity to point out that even if we assume that OJ did it, which is ... not at all out of the question ... we must also reckon with the fact that he didn't exactly go on a murdering spree when he got off.


he wasn't a serial killer, he just got revenge against a select few.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.