(NYPost)   Skate and destroy depression   (nypost.com) divider line
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
An activity where you will continually fall and slam your body on concrete doesn't seem terribly appropriate for middle age.  I bounced when I hit the ground in my teens, a recent bike crash demonstrated that is no longer the case
 
Aussie_As [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I've got a 9 year old granddaughter who previously experienced behavioural and personality issues so serious she was being medicated for them. Then last year she got into skateboarding. She's got a focus like never before, she's off all the meds, she's calmed down amazingly well and she's beating 12 year old boys in local comps. She's mastered the 6 foot drop-in (I think that's the terminology) at the skate park and learning new stuff all the time. Her board's a tad big for her which only makes it more amazing. So yeah, skateboarding is clearly very therapeutic for some.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
mrs bughunter tried skateboarding when she was 40... we were on a visit to her family's ranch in Ceres, CA.

She hadn't skateboarded in over 20 years.  She fell off and cracked a tooth.

Two root canals and $5000 later she has a crown.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Don't hang out at the local skatepark if you are an oldster. That just screams creepy.
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"he cautioned against the activity for clumsier people"

Well that's me out.
 
Bonobo62
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That sounds awesome. I can't wait to be depressed and injured!
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Who has time to be depressed when you're writhing in pain from several broken bones and bad lacerations anyway? The depression gets procrastinated to after the hospital visit when you're presented with the bill.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My cystic fibrosis-related osteopenia says otherwise.
 
comrade
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Any regular physical activity reduces depression. For me it's banging.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I would love to but I can't balance on anything other than a bicycle, maybe cross country skis.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Masturbating and biking probably works though. (Not at the same time...)
 
Cormee
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Snowboard instead - same heel/toe riding, but soft(ish) snow instead of concrete
 
Cormee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Don't hang out at the local skatepark if you are an oldster. That just screams creepy.


Agreed, I always watch from behind the trees
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Just don't ride around Roseanne if you're old.

Portlandia - Roseanne and the Old Skateboard Guy
Youtube cBWYYKvg-2g
 
