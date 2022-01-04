 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Missoulian)   After county removes illegal gate, Montana man continues to Cox-block public road crossing his land--with an excavator   (missoulian.com) divider line
16
    More: Asinine, Jess Cox, public access, mandamus suit, next year, Hughes Creek, mineral rights, time Jess, example of agencies  
•       •       •

513 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jan 2022 at 2:05 AM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In her autobiography, Carole King talks about when folks wanted to use a road across her land in Idaho because they had done so for years. She had a gate and a lock A very similar case.

It's been a recurring problem throughout the west. The locals cast the landowners as out-of-state villains who buy property, then move in and close off public access. The landowners talk of trespassers who don't respect private property, etc.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How about the county just display a legal easement?
Seems they did all but the paper work
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The controversy dates back to 1970, when a gate first blocked public access to the road originally built in 1900 to access mining claims.

Hanes said the access organization gave the county several extensions to give it time to work through its process.

*looks at calendar*

YA THINK????

Counties ignoring shiat like this is why Malheur happened.
 
Xai
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I find it interesting that they threaten to murder anyone legally walking down a road they illegally obstructed and this has been left alone for years.
 
austerity101
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The dude says he wants them to prove they have claims to the road. Didn't two Supreme Court cases do that? The dude's a belligerent asshole.
 
austerity101
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Montana Supreme Court, to be specific.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
cdn.abcotvs.comView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Be a terrible shame if that excavator were to be moved slightly and "permanently" disabled by a few small pebbles in the cylinder head, alum in the tank, and the hydraulics were damaged. Might become a monument to stupidity with his name attached.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I am SOOO going there next time I am in montana.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I've seen this episode of Yellowstone. It gets resolved pretty quickly.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The county should give him the road, and then tear up the road from his property line to the main highway
 
comrade
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Where I was growing up I noticed on maps that there was supposed to be a road or something that was instead blocked off with a gate and do not trespass signs and the space made into a yard of a local cop that used to give us kids lots of grief.

It used to annoy me because it would have been perfect to get to my friend's house but instead I had to walk a block down a hill and then walk up the hill on a parallel street.

It stuck with me - the realization that some people can get away with theft from the public for years with no consequences.

I just checked it out in google street view and it's been made into a public path. I assume the cop retired and sold his house and the next homeowners lost a big part of their yard sometime later.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
One way to effectively turn public property into private property is to simply make it inaccessible. I live in an area with a few throughways for power transmission lines and pipelines, and whenever a utility company wants to do some work/repairs it seems like they spend a week clearing out shiat people from adjacent properties have put up to try and claim exclusive access to those areas. It used to be you never saw more than simple barbed wire fences so horses could use those areas for pasture, now new wooden fencing goes back up almost as quick as the utility companies tear it down. It would be a real shame if the county tax collector decided to jack up their tax bills based on that, IMHO.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

comrade: Where I was growing up I noticed on maps that there was supposed to be a road or something that was instead blocked off with a gate and do not trespass signs and the space made into a yard of a local cop that used to give us kids lots of grief.

It used to annoy me because it would have been perfect to get to my friend's house but instead I had to walk a block down a hill and then walk up the hill on a parallel street.

It stuck with me - the realization that some people can get away with theft from the public for years with no consequences.

I just checked it out in google street view and it's been made into a public path. I assume the cop retired and sold his house and the next homeowners lost a big part of their yard sometime later.


I know it was all probably done publicly and all legal-like., But I always hated how the public hill-stairs in Portland had been walled off and become part or someone's yard.  There are about four left, but many more than that to seen walking up the streets that have a brick wall thrown up at the sidewalk.  Those were all built as pedestrian access by the city, but at some point I guess the rich folks won.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: How about the county just display a legal easement?
Seems they did all but the paper work


I found that to be weird. Just prepare a document that identities what is what.
The way the article is written seems to indicate that there is alternative public land, but that way is "steep and trail less".
I think they don't want to spend on creating a new (steep) road. That might go back to my first point and as to WHY the county is not providing the paper weird; the need to prove there is no other alternative.

Honestly, I'm fine with eminent domain when it makes sense for the public (see highways/rail) AND people are very well compensated.
On the other hand, I do feel weird where people own/buy land, only to have the public going through their yard because there isn't access to a public land beyond. Why sell it to them in the first place?? Chop off a piece of the land, make a corridor and allow people free passage.
If people get injured walking through these private grounds, and get injured, they can sue the landowner. Which is also a weird responsibility. I can't imagine people walking uninvited through my driveway, through my back yard past my house to get to the other side AND then sue me if I left a water hose on the ground and they tripped over it.
We've had articles, even here on Fark where the bad behavior of the public and the land owners has gone over the top with the public trashing the private lands (and the government is not responsible for its cleanup because, hey, private land) and the land owners have placed barriers that are just short of lethal booby traps.
I personally see government's role to NOT allow such situations to happen in the first place.

There are countries like France where there HAS to be an easement of X meters from the high tide line on the beach. You cannot own the beach. IIRC, it is the government's role to ensure a public road or pathway is available.
In Oman, same thing, you cannot own the beach. On long stretches of road, you'll find that the road itself is used as a divider between built-up land and the beach itself.
The hotels I've been in are actually fenced off on the beach side with small gates for residents that want to visit the beach.
Compare that to places like the UAE, where land adjoining the beach owns the beach. You find hotels adjacent to each other on the seaside for a stretch...meaning that whole beach is cut off from the public.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ISO15693: I am SOOO going there next time I am in montana.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.