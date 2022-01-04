 Skip to content
 
(WCAX Vermont)   Meet Tinsley. If ever a doggo deserved the Woofday AND the Hero tags, it's this one   (wcax.com) divider line
    More: Woofday, New Hampshire, scared dog, Lebanon Police Chief Phillip Roberts, New Hampshire State Police, immediate concern, Lebanon police body camera videos, vehicle accident, German shepherd  
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Weratedogs gave her a 15/10. Well deserved.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good dog, Tinsley.  Very capable doggo, maybe they should have let you drive.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cool. Adam made Fark.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Give that dog a steak
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What a good doggo. Give him all the steaks.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Holy shiat. They survived that.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/also good boy
 
Mock26
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If that was my dog I would eat instant ramen every day just so he could eat steak the rest of his life.
 
starlost
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Good dog, Tinsley.  Very capable doggo, maybe they should have let you drive.


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

starlost: TommyDeuce: Good dog, Tinsley.  Very capable doggo, maybe they should have let you drive.

[th.bing.com image 321x180]


That looks more like a cat.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: starlost: TommyDeuce: Good dog, Tinsley.  Very capable doggo, maybe they should have let you drive.

[th.bing.com image 321x180]

That looks more like a cat.


It's Toonces! The driving cat!
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Holy shiat. They survived that.

[Fark user image 425x238]

/also good boy


The cab looks pretty intact. (The bed is mangled to shiat.) Of course, an intact cab doesn't do you much good if you're thrown out of it.

/seatbelts save lives
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
ASMR DOGGO RATES DIFFERENT FOODS (6 MINUTES)
Youtube V_BkldfDptw
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Holy shiat. They survived that.

[Fark user image 425x238]

/also good boy


Yeah that is a seriously farked up car.

/also good doggo
 
