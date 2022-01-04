 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Headline: Californians won't be able to water their lawns for 48 hours after rainstorms or let their sprinklers run onto the sidewalk. Fark: Californians were watering their lawns after rain storms and letting their sprinklers run onto the sidewalk   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Californians as depicted by Saturday Night Live:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pfft.  I've seen sprinklers run while it was raining.  I'm ok with this.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Reminder that I need to convert my lawn to xeriscaping.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
golf courses should be illegal in california.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A 1000 per day dollar bill for anyone with a grass lawn in three months. . . per square inch.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about fire pits after a wildfire in El Dorado county? We're cool, right?
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: golf courses should be illegal in california.


And all the 40+ acre lawns in Beverly Hills/SoCal...
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: golf courses should be illegal in california.


Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah also.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AbuHashish: What about fire pits after a wildfire in El Dorado county? We're cool, right?


Well if everything flammable has already burned, it should be safe.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've woken up at 4 am to go turn off my auto sprinklers if I hear it raining outside. Of course my retired boomer neighbors just let them run , no matter how hard it's raining.  Pisses me off.
How American is it to have enough money to pay for water waste and not care?
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: golf courses should be illegal in california.


Grass ones at least.

I can see doing one that's just 18 giant sand-traps.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lawns are pretty much entirely decorative. When there's unlimited water available, no one cares if you have a bunch of sprinklers running, but when there's a drought, turn that shiat off.
 
Corvus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: golf courses should be illegal in california.


Many use recycled water. Why should those closed? Because you don't use them?

Should all parks that irrigate the plants be closed also or just ones you don't like??
 
lymond01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: replacementcool: golf courses should be illegal in california.

And all the 40+ acre lawns in Beverly Hills/SoCal...


Or the polo grounds in Palm Springs.  Lawns the size of four football fields, being watered in 100 degree heat.
 
Deeya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are people doing any of this?

Let your yard be whatever it is.  When it's dry, it turns brown.  Having a perfectly manicured green lawn is the very definition of a waste of time and money.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And so does everyone else.  Especially if they're affluent, and already have installed sprinklers.

litespeed74: I've woken up at 4 am to go turn off my auto sprinklers if I hear it raining outside. Of course my retired boomer neighbors just let them run , no matter how hard it's raining.  Pisses me off.
How American is it to have enough money to pay for water waste and not care?


You should see how American it is to waste EVERYTHING.
Oh wait--you do.  You live it.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: golf courses should be illegal in california.


And football fields!  Why stop there?  Ban parks too.
 
Corvus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Deeya: Why are people doing any of this?

Let your yard be whatever it is.  When it's dry, it turns brown.  Having a perfectly manicured green lawn is the very definition of a waste of time and money.


They aren't its a stupid headline to get clicks because people enjoy getting mad at California.
 
Microsoft_Bob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My step dad turns on the sprinklers, then take a nap. Sometimes it runs for 2-3 hours. Every day. I'm perfectly fine with this law because of shiatty assholes like that wasting a poor family's monthly supply of water to stigginit libruls.

The first time he got a fine for being a profligate douchecanoe, I would assume that he would change his behavior.
 
Corvus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: replacementcool: golf courses should be illegal in california.

And football fields!  Why stop there?  Ban parks too.


But he likes those things. He just wants the things closed he doesn't like even if they use recycled water because that's what they world is.
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(#123) PSA - Kill Your Lawn w/ Silphium terebinthinaceum
Youtube oz9I2YwmV8M
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lawns are such an uncreative use of space.

Plant some fruit trees. At least you'll get something out of it. What do you get with a lawn? A nice place to lay out, provided you don't care about your clothes and its the 2 months out of the year where its both warm enough to lay out and the ground isn't soggy.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here is a radical idea.  Build more reservoirs.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

invictus2: replacementcool: golf courses should be illegal in california.

Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah also.


Well yeah but this article was about california. In the desert it absolutely should be a crime to waste that much water.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: golf courses should be illegal in california.


ftfy
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: replacementcool: golf courses should be illegal in california.

And football fields!  Why stop there?  Ban parks too.


parks get FAR more use than golf course and at least where I live, parks aren't watered regularly, they might get sprayed and weeded but they definitely don't waste time watering them. Golf courses absolutely get watered, because they have to look nice and green.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spotted the golfer.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything lawn-wise is automated.  It doesn't rain often.  We have a rainy season where we have about a month of rain a year.  This is why.
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Corvus: Deeya: Why are people doing any of this?

Let your yard be whatever it is.  When it's dry, it turns brown.  Having a perfectly manicured green lawn is the very definition of a waste of time and money.

They aren't its a stupid headline to get clicks because people enjoy getting mad at California.


And, we Californians enjoy people getting mad at California.  Kinda gives us energy, can you dig it?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Corvus: Jeebus Saves: replacementcool: golf courses should be illegal in california.

And football fields!  Why stop there?  Ban parks too.

But he likes those things. He just wants the things closed he doesn't like even if they use recycled water because that's what they world is.


no i don't give a shiat about football fields either. Public parks are mutli use (and have way too much grass, yes) but should absolutely be converted into  public gardens that aren't ecological deadzones like any large area of grass is.
 
Corvus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: Plant some fruit trees.


Fruit tree would die. That's that whole "no water" thing.

Magnanimous_J: A nice place to lay out, provided you don't care about your clothes and its the 2 months out of the year where its both warm enough to lay out and the ground isn't soggy.


No, not most places in California. That's the whole "drought" thing.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is said:

FTFA:  "..."Conserving water and reducing water waste are critical and necessary habits for everyone to adopt as we adjust to these uncertainties and we build resilience to climate change, so adopting emergency regulations now just makes sense," said Eric Oppenheimer, chief deputy director for the state water board..."

What is heard:

Fark user imageView Full Size


What is to be expected:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Around 80% of water use in California is agricultural.  Residential is IIRC about 7%

And most of the agricultural water use is heavily subsidized, with taxpayers covering 90% of the cost.

So you get farmers growing incredibly water intensive crops, not repairing leaky irrigation systems

Residential conservation is not a bad idea, but its not how you really conserve water in California
 
phaseolus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Here is a radical dumb idea that doesn't pass a cost/benefit analysis: Build more reservoirs.


ftfy
 
Corvus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: Corvus: Jeebus Saves: replacementcool: golf courses should be illegal in california.

And football fields!  Why stop there?  Ban parks too.

But he likes those things. He just wants the things closed he doesn't like even if they use recycled water because that's what they world is.

no i don't give a shiat about football fields either. Public parks are mutli use (and have way too much grass, yes) but should absolutely be converted into  public gardens that aren't ecological deadzones like any large area of grass is.


Oh I see you think all god courses look like the one on caddyshack.

in other words you have no clue what you are talking about. Also many golf courses now are multi-use. At least where I live.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Corvus: in other words you have no clue what you are talking about. Also many golf courses now are multi-use. At least where I live.


no, they're not. golfers would never let their precious ecological deadzones be damaged by people wanting to use a golf course for anything other than golf.
 
Corvus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: no i don't give a shiat about football fields either. Public parks are mutli use (and have way too much grass, yes) but should absolutely be converted into public gardens that aren't ecological deadzones like any large area of grass is.


And your going to ignore the whole "use of recycled water" part?
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Water? You mean like out the toilet?!
 
Corvus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: Corvus: in other words you have no clue what you are talking about. Also many golf courses now are multi-use. At least where I live.

no, they're not. golfers would never let their precious ecological deadzones be damaged by people wanting to use a golf course for anything other than golf.


MANY ARE PUBLICLY OWNED IN CALIFORNIA.

Sorry to burst you bubble.

And I can name 3 off the top of my head that are multi-purpose in my area.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Corvus: replacementcool: no i don't give a shiat about football fields either. Public parks are mutli use (and have way too much grass, yes) but should absolutely be converted into public gardens that aren't ecological deadzones like any large area of grass is.

And your going to ignore the whole "use of recycled water" part?


Are you seriously going to tell me that you think watering a golf course is an efficient, or intelligent use of recycled water in  farkING DROUGHT?
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dodo David: The Californians as depicted by Saturday Night Live:
[Fark user image image 850x566]


It's funny because I look exactly like the guy behind Fred.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: Lawns are such an uncreative use of space.

Plant some fruit trees. At least you'll get something out of it. What do you get with a lawn? A nice place to lay out, provided you don't care about your clothes and its the 2 months out of the year where its both warm enough to lay out and the ground isn't soggy.


Sounds great until you end up with 300 lbs of grapefruit that you need to unload and your best hope is to trade some of it with your neighbor who has 200 lbs of oranges to unload.

/Very common in the southwest in the 80s-90s.
//And it definitely doesn't help on the water usage front.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

litespeed74: I've woken up at 4 am to go turn off my auto sprinklers if I hear it raining outside. Of course my retired boomer neighbors just let them run , no matter how hard it's raining.  Pisses me off.
How American is it to have enough money to pay for water waste and not care?


1. Count up the full cost of your sprinklers.

2 . Estimate the amount you save by getting up at 4 am or whatever (also, fyi, some people don't wake up at 4am when it's raining).

3. Realize the difference between those boomers and you is probably less than the difference between you and those who don't water lawns at all.

How American is it to be proud of yourself for saving 10-20% on an activity that is 100% waste?

:)
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are there local regs on collecting rainwater?   Not necessarily relevant but bull shiat non the less.
/Just here to crap on Cali.
 
Corvus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: Corvus: in other words you have no clue what you are talking about. Also many golf courses now are multi-use. At least where I live.

no, they're not. golfers would never let their precious ecological deadzones be damaged by people wanting to use a golf course for anything other than golf.


So reality, is not true because you don't want to believe it?

I see. Many allow frisbee golf and foot golf - Sorry if that bursts your reality.


Sorry reality doesn't jive with what you want it to be.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: Corvus: replacementcool: no i don't give a shiat about football fields either. Public parks are mutli use (and have way too much grass, yes) but should absolutely be converted into public gardens that aren't ecological deadzones like any large area of grass is.

And your going to ignore the whole "use of recycled water" part?

Are you seriously going to tell me that you think watering a golf course is an efficient, or intelligent use of recycled water in  farkING DROUGHT?


or even in a desert.

Scotland can have grass because it's always raining.  Use desert flora in the desert
 
Corvus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: Corvus: replacementcool: no i don't give a shiat about football fields either. Public parks are mutli use (and have way too much grass, yes) but should absolutely be converted into public gardens that aren't ecological deadzones like any large area of grass is.

And your going to ignore the whole "use of recycled water" part?

Are you seriously going to tell me that you think watering a golf course is an efficient, or intelligent use of recycled water in  farkING DROUGHT?


Do you understand what recycled water is?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Corvus: in other words you have no clue what you are talking about. Also many golf courses now are multi-use. At least where I live.


I'm not even mad about golf courses. People use them. The grass is important to the game and to the experience, and people like it.

There are just so many more interesting things people can do other than residential lawns. Especially that front lawn. Nobody uses the front lawn.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have to love restrictions in the populace while the agriculture industry is literally flood irrigating nut trees in the desert.

God damn California is dumb. How do y'all put up with this nonsense?
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My neighbors were watering their lawn last week. In freezing temperatures. With snow on the ground. Nothing surprises me anymore when it comes to people's lawns.
 
