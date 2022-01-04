 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   In the eternal war of Joe vs the volcano, the volcano won this battle   (theguardian.com) divider line
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So much for evolution.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pffft. Subby, everyone knows you have to willingly throw yourself into a volcano. Because of Brain Cloud.

I'd like any farkers old enough to remember this movie to note that "Brain Cloud" is a farking real symptom of Covid. It's terrifying:

JOE VERSUS THE VOLCANO ~ Brain Cloud
Youtube oAB9Y2CVqZU


Because I had Covid back in July 2020, and "Brain Cloud" was a pretty good way to describe it. Along with "Lung Cloud". It all cleared up over the next three months, but shiat it was rough. Get the shots. I've had three and I'm a little pissed I can't get a fourth yet.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watch that last step. It's a doozy.
 
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm Going to hazard a guess that He was Neither a Virgin, or a Darwin award winner.
Worst Sacrifice every, the meat was old and Stringy.
 
Dinion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Might just have been his retirement plan
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was born on this mountain I'm gonna die on this AIIIIIIEEEEEEEEEEEE *splash*
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am guessing that he didn't actually fall into the lake of lava itself, as in my mind, I don't see that leaving much of a body to recover.
 
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: I am guessing that he didn't actually fall into the lake of lava itself, as in my mind, I don't see that leaving much of a body to recover.


maybe he was trying to bottle Killer Farts.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird hill to die on.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing it's bad form to post pics of Wang Long, for multiple interpretations and reasons
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: So much for evolution.

[Fark user image image 425x290]


Who screenshots their own posts?
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Joe vs The Volcano - Joe Quits
Youtube oGLKnAvzlg4


This scene is fantastic. In fact the whole movie is really well done. The final scene is
so over wrought with improbability that it kind of takes the movie to absurd.

Best part, Abe Vigoda.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Madaynun: winedrinkingman: I am guessing that he didn't actually fall into the lake of lava itself, as in my mind, I don't see that leaving much of a body to recover.

maybe he was trying to bottle Killer Farts.


Hell, all he needed to do was eat some Spam and pineapple.
 
wejash
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A humorous death story hardly makes up for making a reference to the worst movie of modern times.

That shiat never needs to be referred to again.  Some of us still have painful flashbacks, after all.
 
Mock26
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Lava vents are mother nature's incinerators. 

/Just saying.
//Not that I have ever dumped a body in one.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: [YouTube video: Joe vs The Volcano - Joe Quits]

This scene is fantastic. In fact the whole movie is really well done. The final scene is
so over wrought with improbability that it kind of takes the movie to absurd.

Best part, Abe Vigoda.


I really need to watch it.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Mr. Utley!

Volcano
Youtube c5NQOgm91pw
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mock26: Not that I have ever dumped a body in one.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

wejash: A humorous death story hardly makes up for making a reference to the worst movie of modern times.

That shiat never needs to be referred to again.  Some of us still have painful flashbacks, after all.


Eh....it has to be better than Ishtar, right?
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: So much for evolution.

[Fark user image image 425x290]


I'm confused.  about many things.

interesting to see how other people farkie themself
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Too bad there wasn't local coverage rather than that pop-up nightmare site.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Pretty unimaginative name for the park.
 
