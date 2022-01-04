 Skip to content
(Arch Daily)   How to choose the front door of a house? What, your house didn't come with one?   (archdaily.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You can't find mine.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needs a good salesperson

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But subby's mom prefers the back door.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: But subby's mom prefers the back door.


His mom is so old she prefers the coal chute
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does it matter?  The only time someone should pass through it is when they are coming home after being born or leaving after they died - and neither time is the person in any condition to make aesthetic judgments.  Any other time, you use the side door like a farking civilized person.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I'm sticking with the solid oak door that's been there 50 years, and will still be there in 50 more.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LimpDickRicky: Russ1642: But subby's mom prefers the back door.

His mom is so old she prefers the coal chute


She's seen Santa coming down her chimney.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It should be strong enough to keep people from falling into the moat, but light enough to be raised quickly.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: But subby's mom prefers the back door.


contrariwise.orgView Full Size
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see Photoshop opportunities.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Freschel: I see Photoshop opportunities.


I see a red door.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: Freschel: I see Photoshop opportunities.

I see a red door.


I'll paint it black.
 
anuran
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Am having to replace mine. 1908 house. Odd size door. For the prices they're asking I may have to build it myself.
 
austerity101
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
As long as the door isn't part of a two story entry with an oversized goddamn transome window you can pick whichever farking door you'd like.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A steel door on a steel frame installed by someone who knows what they are doing (a crackhead will simply break the door frame off of its mounts if poorly installed) and a floor mount for a supplemental nightlock bar. It might buy you enough time to account for everyone in your home before you let the shotty blast at the ne'er-do-well intruders.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The lady or the tiger ... why not both?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
one of my earliest memories at a friends beach house in newport beach, ca. was the dark blue dutch door. open the top to let the breeze in, keep the bottom closed to keep sandy feet out...
 
darkone
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And our heaven will be a big heaven
And I will walk through the front door
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jerryskid: cyberspacedout: Freschel: I see Photoshop opportunities.

I see a red door.

I'll paint it black.


Desaturate the images so there are no colors anymore; I want them to turn black.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
One of the worst mistakes of homeowners & remodelers/flippers js choosing the wrong front door, usually something too ornate. Our home is a 1991 tract bungalow reminiscent of bungalows built 1920-1940 in a style combining Beaux-Artes/Craftsman, so we chose a new door reminiscent of doors in pattern books of that era. My degree is Arch. History and I began collecting pattern books & magazines when I was a kid.

Pattern books are collections of elevations and floor plans, usually for sale. My oldest 1st edition is 1835.

Bungalows tend to have the narrow end to the street, whereas ranch homes tend to be long side to street. Just a rule of thumb.
 
JRoo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: A steel door on a steel frame installed by someone who knows what they are doing (a crackhead will simply break the door frame off of its mounts if poorly installed) and a floor mount for a supplemental nightlock bar. It might buy you enough time to account for everyone in your home before you let the shotty blast at the ne'er-do-well intruders.


internet guy, clearly you are a badass
 
