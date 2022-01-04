 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 7 Austin)   Stopping a carjacker with a gun requires a Lyft driver with a gun   (fox7austin.com) divider line
7
    More: Spiffy, Firearm, Lyft driver, University of Pennsylvania, Gun, English-language films, Weapon, University City, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, armed carjacking  
•       •       •

249 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jan 2022 at 11:20 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"One of the two men was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by police and placed in critical condition"

Damn, the police placed him in critical condition? He really had a bad day first getting shot, then farked up by the cops at the hospital
 
morg
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wow, he shot the hostage.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well he hot them both. So there's that. Good shots guy.

Unfortunately they're still alive so they'll be back to carjacking and even more violent.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
GOOD.

Carjackings are up over 300% here.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The good guy with a gun is so rare it makes news. The guy blown away that had a gun is so common, it's not even news. Still won't register with the wanna-be vigilantes.
 
Packard Walsh
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: The good guy with a gun is so rare it makes news. The guy blown away that had a gun is so common, it's not even news. Still won't register with the wanna-be vigilantes.


Self-defense just results in worse outcomes than giving the criminal what they want.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Lsherm: GOOD.

Carjackings are up over 300% here.


RoboCop 2 (1/11) Movie CLIP - Magnavolt and the ED-209 (1990) HD
Youtube moYXL6hX8vI
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.