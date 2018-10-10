 Skip to content
(KSTU FOX 13)   "Some of my closest friends are Jews," said the Founder/CEO of a Utah tech firm, right after saying "I believe the Jews are behind [the vaccines]"   (fox13now.com) divider line
    Antisemitism, Jews, Judaism, David Bateman's resignation, Utah business, Israel, New antisemitism  
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Protip: Mormons refer to non-morons as gentiles.

/Imma let that autofarkup stand as typed.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Jews responsible for the vaccines?  Like that's a bad thing?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't really care very much about the religion of the scientists and doctors that came up with these really good vaccines
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Name those friends and we can see what they think of your comments.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: [Fark user image image 384x214]


That, I can actually believe.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow...That's...dedication. Or something.

/I'd really like to circle back in about two or three years and revisit this decision of his.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"For 300 years the Jews have been trying to infiltrate the Catholic Church and place a Jew covertly at the top," Bateman wrote.

WTF?? Apparently this dude doesn't know that, according to the Christian holy book, Jesus was a Jew.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That nazi piece of shiat should be driven from humanity with fire and boiling pitch.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: That nazi piece of shiat should be driven from humanity with fire and boiling pitch.


But racism is a right.
(WTF)
I'll never under this. But. Okay.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Utah tech firm is an oxymoron. Like jumbo shrimp or military intelligence.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
damn jews must be pretty stupid to create something that's proven to save lives as a method to exterminate people.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The thing about Bateman is if you take away his e, he becomes Batman.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: Bateman has been a prominent figure in Republican politics in Utah. He was a big donor to the party, bailing them out of financial trouble and supporting one faction of the Utah GOP in an internal fight
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoctorCal: The thing about Bateman is if you take away his e, he becomes Batman.


But in his spare time he feeds ATMs stray cats.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait! So, I can both survive the pandemic AND screw without a condom?

THANKS JEWS!!
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe the Jews are behind this. For 300 years the Jews have been trying to infiltrate the Catholic Church and place a Jew covertly at the top.


Wait til this shiatstain learns about the guy at the center of his religion.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoctorCal: The thing about Bateman is if you take away his e, he becomes Batman.


Tom Lehrer - "Silent E"
Youtube 91BQqdNOUxs
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: That nazi piece of shiat should be driven from humanity with fire and boiling pitch.


He sounds more like a schizophrenia victim.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, I wonder what this guy's political affiliation might be..
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saying something like that before saying something racist is like saying that sex with another man isn't gay if you say "no homo" afterwards.
 
Oak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, Jews!

/Got Moderna #3 yesterday
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I write this email knowing that many of you will think I'm crazy after reading it.

Not think. Know.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesterling: I believe the Jews are behind this. For 300 years the Jews have been trying to infiltrate the Catholic Church and place a Jew covertly at the top.


Wait til this shiatstain learns about the guy at the center of his religion.


You mean the second most honored prophet of Islam?
 
Oak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoctorCal: The thing about Bateman is if you take away his e, he becomes Batman.


If you take away his ID, he's just Dav.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ironically, David Bateman is a name that could easily belong to some of his targets.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's even got proof! Just look at this memo he got his hands on:

SEEKRET JEW PLOT

STEP 1) YUTHINIZE YOUTHAN UTHEN KILL ALL THE AMERICANS
STEP 2) ???
STEP 3) PROFIT! OI VEY SO MANY SHEKELS!!!

Truly the perfidy of the Jew knows no limits.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm starting to wonder if Republicans are the real racists.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Yes. I sent it. I have nothing but love Zyklon B for the Jewish people."

Fixed that for you
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to pass a law saying those words can never be used in that order ever again.

'Some of my closest friends are...'

That conversation never ends well. I vow to never use that phrase again (unless I can get a laugh with it).
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are also behind refrigerator and atom bomb
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lorelle: "For 300 years the Jews have been trying to infiltrate the Catholic Church and place a Jew covertly at the top," Bateman wrote.

WTF?? Apparently this dude doesn't know that, according to the Christian holy book, Jesus was a Jew.


Oh my God the conspiracy goes all the way to the top!
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another tech-bruh with a broken brain.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: The email stunned many who work in Utah's tech industry, including leaders of the political action committee that represents them on Capitol Hill.

"You're not supposed to say that part out loud!" they complained.
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
8 years ago, I would have assumed an email like this to be evidence of some sort of personal psychological break.

Turns out it's some sort of mass psychological break, and somehow the people who believe crap like this have outsized impact In state legislatures and local government.  They even have a serious chance of controlling the government after the next election.

this is terrifying.
 
buzzcut73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: [i.imgur.com image 400x340]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: They are also behind refrigerator and atom bomb


Which is why you can use the first to survive the second.  Clever of them.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesterling: Also, I wonder what this guy's political affiliation might be..


Big Republican donor like that? Probably the Green Party.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course now the Nazi sheep are going to start bleating this guy has been "cancelled".
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

demaL-demaL-yeH: Protip: Mormons refer to non-morons as gentiles.

/Imma let that autofarkup stand as typed.


Let me tell you about the Mormons...
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
claiming the COVID-19 vaccine is part of a plot by "the Jews" to exterminate people.

What a Jew may look like (artist depiction):

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MIRV888
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Silcon Slopes?
Yeah dude's got issues.
Jewish Pope....... LMAO
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I pray that I'm wrong on this.

And his prayers were answered.
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I believe there is a sadistic effort underway to euthanize the American people."

State Fairs, fast food, "steakhouse" buffets, and legal weed?
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But I do believe Scottish Rite Freemasons are behind the pandemic (overwhelmingly Jewish)," he wrote."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those darn intelligent, highly intelligent scientists and phds. I bet they are behind this.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Lack of foreskin means there's one fewer place for the government to hide a 5G tracker device on me.
 
jtown
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"I write this email knowing that many of you will think I'm crazy after reading it."

Nailed it in one.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

farkyorefeelings: Name those friends and we can see what they think of your comments.


And the corpse of Sheldon Adelson doesn't count.
 
