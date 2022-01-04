 Skip to content
(Times of Israel)   Poo patrol, to the rescue   (timesofisrael.com) divider line
    Israel, Sewage, Beersheba, Health Ministry, Israeli company Kando, Epidemiology, Haifa, Kfar Saba  
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sounds like the name of a popular kids show, subs
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sounds like they think this virus is serious.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Giggity tag?  For this?

Damn
 
chatoyance [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
New Zealand has been doing this for well over a year.
 
Fark me all night long
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Next, the DEA-FBI whoever will start checking the sewers for anything they could change someone with. Drugs, maybe hunt you down by your dna.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wales has been doing this since the 90s though I think the super hi-tech lab was originally built to harvest all that cocaine back from the brown water.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Fark me all night long: Next, the DEA-FBI whoever will start checking the sewers for anything they could change someone with. Drugs, maybe hunt you down by your dna.


They would be slightly out of their jurisdiction in Israel.

They're not even in-continent.
 
hammettman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Giggity tag?  For this?



Don't be a bummer with that attitude.  Scat!
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What the poo patrol is telling us in Ottawa is that there are thousands of people with Omicron Covid, but only 26 people in the hospital, and four in the ICU.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

chatoyance: New Zealand has been doing this for well over a year.


Well, that explains their pronunciation of 'viral shedding.'
 
