(The Daily Beast)   Hero pup saves injured hiker by lying on him to keep him warm till help arrives. Your dog wants tent stakes
    Mountains, 8-month-old dog, Rescue, Alaskan Malamute, Mountain, stranded hiker, top of Grga Brkic  
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you are going to hurt yourself on a freezing trail, a malamute is the dog to have with you, that's for sure.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I named my dog Robert Paulson.
 
severedtoe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the dog eat his vowels in payment?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can we be sure that the dog wasn't using the human's heat  to stay warm itself? We can't, that's how.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: How can we be sure that the dog wasn't using the human's heat  to stay warm itself? We can't, that's how.


stop thinking my thoughts, i came here to say this and add...
heat rises, so the dog wanted to stay warm until someone found him.
 
northernmanor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great article, if only for a chance to read the name "Grga Brkic"
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Couple more days and doggie has a tough decision to make about frozen master...
 
severedtoe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

northernmanor: Great article, if only for a chance to read the name "Grga Brkic"


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dobar pas!
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Warm story bro!
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he happy and scrappy?
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good Boi!!

/ He gets whatever passes for steak in Croatia
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While your cat would wait until your were almost frozen and then eat you.

Dogs >>>>>>> Cats
 
acad1228
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We don't deserve dogs.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
FTA:lay on top of Grga Brkic for 13 hours after the man fell and injured himself while climbing

Oh my god, doctors had to remove most of his vowels.  :(
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

WTP 2: Schmerd1948: How can we be sure that the dog wasn't using the human's heat  to stay warm itself? We can't, that's how.

stop thinking my thoughts, i came here to say this and add...
heat rises, so the dog wanted to stay warm until someone found him.


The dog probably ate part of him too, while he was asleep. You can't trust animals... Especially human animals. Maybe he ate the dog!
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I want to stay extra warm.

img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: I want to stay extra warm.

[img.buzzfeed.com image 625x467]


I don't want to alarm you, but there seems to be a polar bear in your lap.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Cat Version:
Warm cat realizes it's lying on injured hiker, when crowd starts to surround it....
 
