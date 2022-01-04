 Skip to content
 
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Bill would allow recording in all Florida classrooms, force teachers to wear microphones, bring back the Fark Video tab   (wfla.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Education, video cameras, school classrooms, Teacher, school districts, School, audio recordings, Recording  
BBH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good, then use the videos and recordings to hold the students responsible for their behavior.

/Probably looking for the teaching of the non-existent CRT.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oh, that Bill. He's such a card.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What could possibly go wrong?
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hey, we should do this to the cops!!!!

/ACAB
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

psilocyberguy: Hey, we should do this to the cops!!!!

/ACAB


We should, assuming the f*cking Republicans aren't intentionally working to make the country an anti-intellectual police state.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This sounds like a good idea for the governor and legislature, too.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's been a while since I had to read the FERPA regs and I'm a bit fuzzy on the details, but I can't imagine this is going to be compatible.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Meet Florida Man's new sidekick, Florida Boy!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: psilocyberguy: Hey, we should do this to the cops!!!!

/ACAB

We should, assuming the f*cking Republicans aren't intentionally working to make the country an anti-intellectual police state.


Republicans will vote to get rid of police body cameras (or at least make it allowed for the officer to decide when to turn on and turn off his/her camera at will) so people of color getting shot by police doesn't get in the news, but want cameras in the classroom to punish teachers if they tell students that people of color are getting shot by police and what the history of that is.
 
Sanguine Dawn
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Can't be livestreamed" Sure thing, boss. All of these cameras are gonna be hardwired and they won't take a wireless solution (probably unsecured wireless) Just let the kids get used to constant surveillance, armed guards. Gotta let 'em know that life is a prison right from the start.

This country is so gross and farked up.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Schools already look like farking prisons anyway. Just add audio/video recording throughout the whole god damned place, so everybody feels "safe"....
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh now that's some bullshiat.
 
Antidamascus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So parents will find out their kids are assholes, everyone will find out teaching sucks and they will learn just how boring most lesson plans are. Oh and it'll cost a ton of money to set up and maintain. I don't think they're thought this cunning plan all the way through.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Perfect plan to chase duly qualified and exceptional teaching candidates to take jobs in other states. Keep racing to the bottom, Florida!
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Party of small government strikes again.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
without reading the article or comments I'm going to guess it's to prevent teaching of Cathode Ray Tubes.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Pour one out for dead Fark tabs.

Video, Music...
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Here's the star QB bullying kids... nothing happens
Here's the son of some city council member cheating ... nothing happens
Here's two emo guys holding hands ... EXPULSION
 
hereinNC
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I support this.  And as part of the bill the teachers can sue the parents of students who assault and berate other kids,
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I can kinda see potential benefits in this but the negatives so far out weigh them that if i was a teacher in Florida i'd be looking for a new job out of state , in a non conservative state where education is valued rather than feared by politicians..
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ryebread: It's been a while since I had to read the FERPA regs and I'm a bit fuzzy on the details, but I can't imagine this is going to be compatible.


Nothing would impact FERPA.  That deals with educational records of students.  Nothing in classroom instruction is an educational record.  Even students grading each other's work is not covered by FERPA, as the grade is only an educational record when the instructor records a grade in their gradebook.
 
Beokitten
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Freedumb
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Antidamascus: So parents will find out their kids are assholes, everyone will find out teaching sucks and they will learn just how boring most lesson plans are. Oh and it'll cost a ton of money to set up and maintain. I don't think they're thought this cunning plan all the way through.


I seriously doubt that. The kids will just terrorize each other in the restrooms and at recess, just as they always have.
 
clams_casino
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Perfect plan to chase duly qualified and exceptional teaching candidates to take jobs in other states. Keep racing to the bottom, Florida!


Florida is a solidly red state, with a state legislature firmly in the hands of the GOP. One of the last things they want to see is qualified, much less exceptional, teachers working in the school system.

Of course a law like this would send the best teachers scurrying for other jobs. That's probably the point of it.
 
ENS
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Perfect plan to chase duly qualified and exceptional teaching candidates to take jobs in other states. Keep racing to the bottom, Florida!


Or more likely terrorize these folks entirely out of the profession.
 
ansius
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Thought crimes will be recorded and deviants will be brought before the Party and reeducated."

Yeah, not at all fascist, not at all totalitarian.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
HB 1055 is sponsored by Fla. Rep. Bob Rommel (R-Naples).

Magnificent Bastard
Youtube AJXKVOxqkWM
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
*cough**crt**cough*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Gaetz calls dibs on cheerleader practices.
 
millsapian87
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Gotta love those limited-government Repubs
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

clams_casino: Three Crooked Squirrels: Perfect plan to chase duly qualified and exceptional teaching candidates to take jobs in other states. Keep racing to the bottom, Florida!

Florida is a solidly red state, with a state legislature firmly in the hands of the GOP. One of the last things they want to see is qualified, much less exceptional, teachers working in the school system.

Of course a law like this would send the best teachers scurrying for other jobs. That's probably the point of it.


Yup.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ENS: Three Crooked Squirrels: Perfect plan to chase duly qualified and exceptional teaching candidates to take jobs in other states. Keep racing to the bottom, Florida!

Or more likely terrorize these folks entirely out of the profession.


And yup.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
According to Party Orthodoxy, it is essential to arrest teachers wherever possible for thought crime, but to support Big Brother's Loyal Royal Police when injustly accused of whatever they said or did.
 
