(NJ.com)   Bear bites dog. Bear bites woman. BEAR BITES EVERYTHING   (nj.com) divider line
    More: Scary, American Black Bear, black bear, English Springer Spaniel, Welsh Springer Spaniel, English Cocker Spaniel, 81-year-old woman Monday night, Female, According to Jim  
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If a bear bites your dog it's time to leave

/ and get a new dog

// maybe take care of the bear problem, up to you on this one
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"...I don't know if they would capture the bear and destroy it or capture the bear and move it," Lamon said. "How they're going to determine the bear I don't know. Obviously, there's more than one bear in those woods."

No shiat?
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
BEARS, BEETS, BATTLESTAR GALACTICA!
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My dog is worthless enough to become friends with it and invite it over to play every day.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Exluddite: "...I don't know if they would capture the bear and destroy it or capture the bear and move it," Lamon said. "How they're going to determine the bear I don't know. Obviously, there's more than one bear in those woods."

No shiat?


Actually, if there's more than one bear, there is more poop in the woods
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I mean - it's a bear ...

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
m0.joe.ieView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Exluddite: "...I don't know if they would capture the bear and destroy it or capture the bear and move it," Lamon said. "How they're going to determine the bear I don't know. Obviously, there's more than one bear in those woods."

No shiat?

Actually, if there's more than one bear, there is more poop in the woods


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AlgaeRancher: If a bear bites your dog it's time to leave

/ and get a new dog

// maybe take care of the bear problem, up to you on this one


Call me bear food, cause I'm dumb enough to do what this octogenarian did to try to save the dog
 
