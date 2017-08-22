 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Saskatchewan first nation welcomes back herd of buffalo after 150 year absence. Here, let me take a selfie next to this big feller...they're just like cows right??   (regina.ctvnews.ca) divider line
36
    More: Spiffy, First Nations, herd of buffalo, Cote First Nation, Indigenous culture, Loko Koa, Indigenous people, Indigenous peoples, sustainable buffalo herds  
•       •       •

825 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jan 2022 at 4:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Raises hand, when I was in Oklahoma and young and dumb one of the first things I did was ask where I could see wild buffalo
I then rode out on my motorcycle to see the buffalo and luck would have it I saw one grazing near the road, I dismounted and approached it to get a picture
This was in the days before cell phone cameras and the whole selfie culture so I was okay with getting a pic from 15-20 feet the buffalo just ignored me.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least according to Spokesperson, Lt. Dunbar

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My idiot older sister tried to get a pic with a buffalo once. It started chasing her, and I gotta tell ya...I may have been cheering on the buffalo deep down.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Combustion: My idiot older sister tried to get a pic with a buffalo once. It started chasing her, and I gotta tell ya...I may have been cheering on the buffalo deep down.


Was this her?

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: At least according to Spokesperson, Lt. Dunbar

[Fark user image 311x222]


tatonka
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Bison.

Pet peeve.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

eclecticman666: Bison.

Pet peeve.


Pet Bison?  Kewl.
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They wouldn't let bison be bygones.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Bison. It's easy to tell buffalo and bison apart. One has feces with lots of berries and squirrel fur. The other has bells and smells like pepper.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: At least according to Spokesperson, Lt. Dunbar

[Fark user image 311x222]


hdwallpaperim.comView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oblig:


Reporter's hilarious reaction to approaching bison goes viral
Youtube EvptWXUJfKs


Do NOT mess with bison.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size


i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
For you, the day bison graced your nation was the the most important day of your lives. For me, it was Tuesday.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Peepeekisis.

I cannot help but snicker.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If it were a 200-year absence it would be their Bisontennial.
 
ansius
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Raises hand, when I was in Oklahoma and young and dumb one of the first things I did was ask where I could see wild buffalo
I then rode out on my motorcycle to see the buffalo and luck would have it I saw one grazing near the road, I dismounted and approached it to get a picture
This was in the days before cell phone cameras and the whole selfie culture so I was okay with getting a pic from 15-20 feet the buffalo just ignored me.


I did a similar thing in Rocky Mountains. Luckily it was in the days when I had a proper camera with a decent zoom lens so I could shoot it from a safe distance. But bloody hell those things are massive! I just do not know how brainless people would have to be to try to get close enough to one to take a selfie with it.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"The buffalo is a very resourceful for our people. It provided sustenance, shelter, and spiritual connection to our land."

I'm sure that tapeworms say the same thing about humans.
 
Juc
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They're like super cows, at least that's how they taste, like cow concentrate.
It's probably my favourite meat.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Oblig:


[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/EvptWXUJ​fKs?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Do NOT mess with bison.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Priest_to_the_Exanimate
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Don't pet the fluffy cows.
 
Parallax [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

PerpetualPeristalsis: Peepeekisis.

I cannot help but snicker.


It's Fark; of course you're not alone. I just hope to Christ that none of their kids had to go to a public middle school.
 
Irisclara [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Kinda cool that in 3-5 years their "starter herd" will have doubled and they'll make a new "starter herd" for some other First Nation.

Hey, here's some bison. Pass it on.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Parallax: PerpetualPeristalsis: Peepeekisis.

I cannot help but snicker.

It's Fark; of course you're not alone. I just hope to Christ that none of their kids had to go to a public middle school.


Interestingly, I am reasonably certain that I used a word other than "snicker" (one that differs only in that its two medial consonants are both 'g') and that a filter changed it.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
so git out there and eat some buffalo!
 
alienated
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Juc: They're like super cows, at least that's how they taste, like cow concentrate.
It's probably my favourite meat.


I'd love to get my hands on a hide or 2 ( and some steaks , all I find is ground ) and get a couple of coats made. And a belt.
 
oldfarthenry [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

eclecticman666: Bison.

Pet peeve.


Thankfully "First Nation" was used in the headline instead of the "i-bomb".

/I also call them "family"
 
Dave2042
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Buffalo buffalo, Buffalo buffalo buffalo, buffalo Buffalo buffalo.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
https://www.costco.ca/northfork-meats​-​bison-ground-meat-454-g-(1-lb)-x-10-pa​ck.product.100571466.html
 
Wile_E_Canuck
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When I was a kid we went to Yellowstone.  There were some bison and we were looking at them, and some guy decided he wanted to get closer to them and moved out about 100 yards into the field from the road.  One of the bisons' heads came up pretty sharply looking at the guy, and he took a couple steps toward the guy.  My dad muttered something about not wanting the kids to see this and we left in a hurry.

The other thing that impresses me with bison is their agility.  We were at a zoo and saw a bison that was about 3/4 fully grown, and for whatever reason in their pen there were some Canada geese roaming around.  The bison decided to chase one of them, and it was shocking to watch how quickly she changed direction to stay with the bird.  Way more nimble than cattle, and I think a horse would be hard pressed to keep up with it switching directions.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
When I did surveying in Kansas, the one field we had to give a wide berth to was full of bison. We were advised to not even approach the 5-foot electric fence (complete with barbed wire). Apparently, bison are very good jumpers and the fence was more of a suggestion to stay than a rule
 
Juc
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

alienated: Juc: They're like super cows, at least that's how they taste, like cow concentrate.
It's probably my favourite meat.

I'd love to get my hands on a hide or 2 ( and some steaks , all I find is ground ) and get a couple of coats made. And a belt.


around here you can get bison from any decent butcher, but I think you might need to go to one that often does exotic or game meats, like elk or what have you.

for hides, I think your best bet is to deal with a company that's set up for selling that stuff. I don't know of places in the usa though. bison leather is pretty comfy.
 
tasteme
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dave2042: Buffalo buffalo, Buffalo buffalo buffalo, buffalo Buffalo buffalo.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alienated
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Juc: alienated: Juc: They're like super cows, at least that's how they taste, like cow concentrate.
It's probably my favourite meat.

I'd love to get my hands on a hide or 2 ( and some steaks , all I find is ground ) and get a couple of coats made. And a belt.

around here you can get bison from any decent butcher, but I think you might need to go to one that often does exotic or game meats, like elk or what have you.

for hides, I think your best bet is to deal with a company that's set up for selling that stuff. I don't know of places in the usa though. bison leather is pretty comfy.


There's a market in woodland hills that sells " exotic " meats and I have been meaning to check them out. I know , kinda , where to look for hides , but it's a cost issue atm , tbh.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Oblig:


[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/EvptWXUJ​fKs?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Do NOT mess with bison.


Never seen that before. That was great!
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
We were in Yellowstone a few months ago. One evening we ate at the lodge restaurant -- the restaurant had restricted shifts for eating to keep the dining room uncrowded, and some shifts were really late. Feeling the pressure of COVID, we ate quickly. Then, we went walking down by the lake. It gets very dark quickly there when you step away from the lodge. So much so that we almost bumped into a buffalo standing or sleep/standing not 75 ft from the door. It took some doing but I convinced our party to NOT go back to fetch their phones. You couldn't see in that light and a flash would have had ... undefined results.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ambitwistor: If it were a 200-year absence it would be their Bisontennial.


a 10 gallon hat tip.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.