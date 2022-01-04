 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Don't like wearing a mask? Leave it to Cleaver   (bc.ctvnews.ca) divider line
Dr. Bison
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Anyone remember this brick shiatting moment?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A man threatened someone with a meat cleaver and he only caught a robbery charge?!
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He was hard on the beaver
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 739x415]

Anyone remember this brick shiatting moment?


hell ya  FRESH MEAT!  that bastard one shot me
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Borderlands: Dr Zed Cinematic
Youtube NxJcmLXEtos
 
