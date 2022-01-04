 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Conversation)   Remembering the bathroom era of zoo design   (theconversation.com) divider line
12
    More: Interesting, Species, Extinction, Marine mammal park, Zoo, Animal welfare, Zoology, Public aquarium, The Animals  
•       •       •

1005 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jan 2022 at 6:35 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
J45Picker
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Set the animals free!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ssaoi
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ssaoi: [Fark user image 425x316] [View Full Size image _x_]


post the frog one!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ssaoi: [Fark user image 425x316] [View Full Size image _x_]


Time for a post-fap smoke break...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Black Park Zoo made it into the article, somehow.  Sure, just a picture, but that's still impressive for a small zoo.  And I can't recommend Black Park and the people there highly enough.

My family are members.  When I was doing the stay at home dad thing, my son and I went a couple times a week in all weather except torrential rain.  We once got a 30 minute impromptu talk about rhinos from a keeper because we were there when it was farking cold.  Yes, the rhino barn smells like rhino farts, but they are WARM rhino farts.

Don't go often enough anymore now that I work days and the kids are in daycare.
 
farkitallletitend [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Shut down zoos and do more field work? Stop caging non domesticated animals? Fine exotic animal owners 50% of their gross worth for each offense? Worked with a zoo for a short time. Got to feed a baby panda. Got to see just how powerful a gorilla is behind the scenes. You know those ropes used to dock super tankers? Gorillas play with a 12 ft. piece of that like it's a rag doll in a puppy's mouth. Incredible animals. They like to pee on the locks to their cages. They're not happy being caged. But they make the best of it.
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Shut down zoos and do more field work? Stop caging non domesticated animals? Fine exotic animal owners 50% of their gross worth for each offense? Worked with a zoo for a short time. Got to feed a baby panda. Got to see just how powerful a gorilla is behind the scenes. You know those ropes used to dock super tankers? Gorillas play with a 12 ft. piece of that like it's a rag doll in a puppy's mouth. Incredible animals. They like to pee on the locks to their cages. They're not happy being caged. But they make the best of it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So my idea of 'opposite zoo' where we fling our poo at the monkeys isn't a valid bathroom design?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The cutting edge in repsonsible zoo design can be found in Asia. Nothing says conservation-minded like letting your guests shoot meat out of the sky for the animals.

Fark user imageView Full Size


As the US declines in importance, getting these countries onboard will be the real challenge.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.