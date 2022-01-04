 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WJLA Washington DC)   Maryland AA group leader arrested for adding a 13th unsanctioned step   (wjla.com) divider line
56
    More: Sick, Montgomery County AA member, Montgomery County, Alabama, new member, police, victims  
•       •       •

1555 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jan 2022 at 4:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



56 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Quite the mugshot, dude.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This happens a hell of a lot more than people think, there's a lot of predators when it comes to 13th step in AA.  It's the primary reason why they talk about getting a sponsor of your own gender when sobering up.

That said when I got sober 15 years ago, it's a greasy troglodyte did me a favor when it happened between him and my ex (in a consensual manner, per se). Gave me enough clarity to realize I needed to nope the hell out and get a divorce.

If I ever meet him one day again, I'll shake his hand.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, honey, I have something nonalcoholic for your to drink.

wjla.comView Full Size
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Acts of service indeed
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus, that's an empty shell of a stare.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm convinced. Everyone has a crutch.

booze, pot, pills, sex, food, meth, smack, etc.
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: I'm convinced. Everyone has a crutch.

booze, pot, pills, sex, food, meth, smack, etc.


You just came to this realization based on THIS story?
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Dad?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never go with a hippie drunk to a second location
 
Mukster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
before.

Fark user imageView Full Size


After


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just because they are sober doesn't mean there is not an underlying pathology.

Addicts and alcoholics will tell on themselves about how they would lie, cheat and steal to get what they needed--
that doesn't go away just because they quit using.

Some people turn their lives around and become the best version of themselves.
Some clean their act up, contribute to society and stay out of trouble.
Some stop using and stay the same piece of shiat they've always been.

Don't go to the homes of people you don't know is a good philosophy for recovery as well as for life.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you talk about a "Higher Power", it shouldn't imply your penis. It did, but it just shouldn't.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: When you talk about a "Higher Power", it shouldn't imply your penis. It did, but it just shouldn't.


I dunno about that. When I'm in the tub, I can make it look like it's walking on water.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: Just because they are sober doesn't mean there is not an underlying pathology.

Addicts and alcoholics will tell on themselves about how they would lie, cheat and steal to get what they needed--
that doesn't go away just because they quit using.

Some people turn their lives around and become the best version of themselves.
Some clean their act up, contribute to society and stay out of trouble.
Some stop using and stay the same piece of shiat they've always been.

Don't go to the homes of people you don't know is a good philosophy for recovery as well as for life.


Also if you sober up a horse thief without redoing his thinking, all you have is a non drunk horse thief.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I volunteer at a church to offset some of my son's tuition costs, and one of the things I do is set up the AA meetings for the priest. I put out the chairs, donuts, and coffee and then sit in the back till the meetings over and clean up. I can easily see how abuse can happen. Here you have complete strangers telling each other the most intimate details of their lives. Some of the women especially get very graphic describing sexual things they've done and expressing shame for it. Whenever that happens all the men tend to perk up and pay attention. And besides that there is always a ton of tears and vulnerability in everyone. A devious, manipulating type person could easily take advantage of people in that setting.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: Quite the mugshot, dude.


Those eyes...

Are creepy as fark.
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm honestly not surprised. AA works for a lot of people, but it gave me the creeps.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: DarkSoulNoHope: When you talk about a "Higher Power", it shouldn't imply your penis. It did, but it just shouldn't.

I dunno about that. When I'm in the tub, I can make it look like it's walking on water.


Mine knocked over the tables of the moneychangers at the temple in Jerusalem last Passover.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: I volunteer at a church to offset some of my son's tuition costs, and one of the things I do is set up the AA meetings for the priest. I put out the chairs, donuts, and coffee and then sit in the back till the meetings over and clean up. I can easily see how abuse can happen. Here you have complete strangers telling each other the most intimate details of their lives. Some of the women especially get very graphic describing sexual things they've done and expressing shame for it. Whenever that happens all the men tend to perk up and pay attention. And besides that there is always a ton of tears and vulnerability in everyone. A devious, manipulating type person could easily take advantage of people in that setting.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm three years clean off the heyron, despite 12 Step. I consider myself a survivor of court mandated 12 Step rehab more than I do a survivor of heroin.  And I have watched as nearly every friend I made in that program has relapsed, many of them dying.  I battled those farkers for 12 months.  It's a farking trap, they insist you depend upon a higher power, so your ability to remain sober when it gets weird is based on a dependence upon something that does not exist.  No, I didn't do drugs because had resentments, I did drugs because they feel good.  I saw so many of these smarmy self-accredited psychiatrists circle the new girl like a shark introducing itself to a wounded mackerel. It's insular and cult-like. I'm surprised this guy got arrested, the cops see the leaders (yeah, no leaders my ass) of these groups as partners in their delusions of Batman and give passes all the time.  AA claims this incredible rate of effectiveness but there is no control on the experiment. They own the space. There is nothing peer reviewed about their claptrap. Just a bunch of idiots using religion to inflict themselves on others. And to whomever is about to lecture me on how wrong I am, save it, you need it and I don't.  Your Big Book is the stupidest thing I've ever read, and I've read most of the Book of Mormon and a lot of OS2 documentation. "If you cheat on your wife, just forget about it, and so will she." On what farking planet?

TLDR; AA killed my friends and tried to kill me with their amateurish therapy, whining and self aggrandizement.  The top of those groups are full of people who want your body or your soul, maybe both.
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So . . . AAA?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

puffy999: [Fark user image 850x478]

[i.kym-cdn.com image 495x389]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Be of service at my house?  That's some Clancy level bullshiat.   Though I've never heard of Clancy asking for more than free gardening.  Sex as being of service?  That's horrifying.

13th stepping newcomers is fouled up.  Don't do that.  Nevertheless, 12th step them in a hurry, before creeps can get a chance to 13th step.

If I'm honest, I shagged a newcomer or two, back in the day.  But I was young and good looking then, and given my lack of game, it was probably their idea.

RE dating in AA:  The odds are good, but the goods are odd.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: I'm three years clean off the heyron, despite 12 Step. I consider myself a survivor of court mandated 12 Step rehab more than I do a survivor of heroin.  And I have watched as nearly every friend I made in that program has relapsed, many of them dying.  I battled those farkers for 12 months.  It's a farking trap, they insist you depend upon a higher power, so your ability to remain sober when it gets weird is based on a dependence upon something that does not exist.  No, I didn't do drugs because had resentments, I did drugs because they feel good.  I saw so many of these smarmy self-accredited psychiatrists circle the new girl like a shark introducing itself to a wounded mackerel. It's insular and cult-like. I'm surprised this guy got arrested, the cops see the leaders (yeah, no leaders my ass) of these groups as partners in their delusions of Batman and give passes all the time.  AA claims this incredible rate of effectiveness but there is no control on the experiment. They own the space. There is nothing peer reviewed about their claptrap. Just a bunch of idiots using religion to inflict themselves on others. And to whomever is about to lecture me on how wrong I am, save it, you need it and I don't.  Your Big Book is the stupidest thing I've ever read, and I've read most of the Book of Mormon and a lot of OS2 documentation. "If you cheat on your wife, just forget about it, and so will she." On what farking planet?

TLDR; AA killed my friends and tried to kill me with their amateurish therapy, whining and self aggrandizement.  The top of those groups are full of people who want your body or your soul, maybe both.


Tell me how you really feel......

Jk, personally it worked for me.  Make the higher power your Chihuahua if u have to.  Someone honest would have told u that.  Everyone's experience is different......

As for Court ordered, yeah, I agree it's a scam....
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
From the headline, I assumed it would be a 13-year-old, so in that way I'm pleasantly surprised by the story.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If that guy's lawyer can't keep the mugshot out he's doomed.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: If that guy's lawyer can't keep the mugshot out he's doomed.


Yeah, that's prosecutorial gold........
 
muphasta
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: I'm three years clean off the heyron, despite 12 Step. I consider myself a survivor of court mandated 12 Step rehab more than I do a survivor of heroin.  And I have watched as nearly every friend I made in that program has relapsed, many of them dying.  I battled those farkers for 12 months.  It's a farking trap, they insist you depend upon a higher power, so your ability to remain sober when it gets weird is based on a dependence upon something that does not exist.  No, I didn't do drugs because had resentments, I did drugs because they feel good.  I saw so many of these smarmy self-accredited psychiatrists circle the new girl like a shark introducing itself to a wounded mackerel. It's insular and cult-like. I'm surprised this guy got arrested, the cops see the leaders (yeah, no leaders my ass) of these groups as partners in their delusions of Batman and give passes all the time.  AA claims this incredible rate of effectiveness but there is no control on the experiment. They own the space. There is nothing peer reviewed about their claptrap. Just a bunch of idiots using religion to inflict themselves on others. And to whomever is about to lecture me on how wrong I am, save it, you need it and I don't.  Your Big Book is the stupidest thing I've ever read, and I've read most of the Book of Mormon and a lot of OS2 documentation. "If you cheat on your wife, just forget about it, and so will she." On what farking planet?

TLDR; AA killed my friends and tried to kill me with their amateurish therapy, whining and self aggrandizement.  The top of those groups are full of people who want your body or your soul, maybe both.


What is OS2 Documentation? 
I have some recovering addicts where I work and they found Jesus in recovery and they are very self righteous about their lives now. They really like to crap on people who don't believe in what they believe in.
 
thomasvista
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There are a lot of vulnerable people that walk into the rooms of 12 step programs, due to various circumstances in their lives. The last thing they need is to be preyed upon FFS. Just as I wouldn't want someone preying on me, I won't prey on anyone in my program. It'd be nice if predators got the message.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mukster: before.

[Fark user image image 425x669]

After


[Fark user image image 425x239]


😆
/
On a side note.
I'm watching a HBO documentary on her. Is she trans?
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: I'm three years clean off the heyron, despite 12 Step. I consider myself a survivor of court mandated 12 Step rehab more than I do a survivor of heroin.  And I have watched as nearly every friend I made in that program has relapsed, many of them dying.  I battled those farkers for 12 months.  It's a farking trap, they insist you depend upon a higher power, so your ability to remain sober when it gets weird is based on a dependence upon something that does not exist.  No, I didn't do drugs because had resentments, I did drugs because they feel good.  I saw so many of these smarmy self-accredited psychiatrists circle the new girl like a shark introducing itself to a wounded mackerel. It's insular and cult-like. I'm surprised this guy got arrested, the cops see the leaders (yeah, no leaders my ass) of these groups as partners in their delusions of Batman and give passes all the time.  AA claims this incredible rate of effectiveness but there is no control on the experiment. They own the space. There is nothing peer reviewed about their claptrap. Just a bunch of idiots using religion to inflict themselves on others. And to whomever is about to lecture me on how wrong I am, save it, you need it and I don't.  Your Big Book is the stupidest thing I've ever read, and I've read most of the Book of Mormon and a lot of OS2 documentation. "If you cheat on your wife, just forget about it, and so will she." On what farking planet?

TLDR; AA killed my friends and tried to kill me with their amateurish therapy, whining and self aggrandizement.  The top of those groups are full of people who want your body or your soul, maybe both.


User name does not check out
 
groppet
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well this is weird, showed it to my old roommate and she knows him. She said it was a big shock to all of them and he was always nice and well mannered around the ladies. Yeesh creepy
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: DarkSoulNoHope: When you talk about a "Higher Power", it shouldn't imply your penis. It did, but it just shouldn't.

I dunno about that. When I'm in the tub, I can make it look like it's walking on water.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

muphasta: Sexy Jesus: I'm three years clean off the heyron, despite 12 Step. I consider myself a survivor of court mandated 12 Step rehab more than I do a survivor of heroin.  And I have watched as nearly every friend I made in that program has relapsed, many of them dying.  I battled those farkers for 12 months.  It's a farking trap, they insist you depend upon a higher power, so your ability to remain sober when it gets weird is based on a dependence upon something that does not exist.  No, I didn't do drugs because had resentments, I did drugs because they feel good.  I saw so many of these smarmy self-accredited psychiatrists circle the new girl like a shark introducing itself to a wounded mackerel. It's insular and cult-like. I'm surprised this guy got arrested, the cops see the leaders (yeah, no leaders my ass) of these groups as partners in their delusions of Batman and give passes all the time.  AA claims this incredible rate of effectiveness but there is no control on the experiment. They own the space. There is nothing peer reviewed about their claptrap. Just a bunch of idiots using religion to inflict themselves on others. And to whomever is about to lecture me on how wrong I am, save it, you need it and I don't.  Your Big Book is the stupidest thing I've ever read, and I've read most of the Book of Mormon and a lot of OS2 documentation. "If you cheat on your wife, just forget about it, and so will she." On what farking planet?

TLDR; AA killed my friends and tried to kill me with their amateurish therapy, whining and self aggrandizement.  The top of those groups are full of people who want your body or your soul, maybe both.

What is OS2 Documentation? 
I have some recovering addicts where I work and they found Jesus in recovery and they are very self righteous about their lives now. They really like to crap on people who don't believe in what they believe in.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Chompachangas: I'm honestly not surprised. AA works for a lot of people, but it gave me the creeps.


This.
/
I know I'm an addict. But. There is this odd space between me and people I've seen in AA.
//
Omg on a side note: in all the meeting I went someone always had to get AR about something.
///
I don't understand people who think their issue is booze. No. You're an addict. And you're choice of drug is XYZ. And once clean you will realize you don't know how to deal with life.
Unless you just become addicted to cigarettes or coffee.
Meh. Good luck.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: I'm three years clean off the heyron, despite 12 Step. I consider myself a survivor of court mandated 12 Step rehab more than I do a survivor of heroin.  And I have watched as nearly every friend I made in that program has relapsed, many of them dying.  I battled those farkers for 12 months.  It's a farking trap, they insist you depend upon a higher power, so your ability to remain sober when it gets weird is based on a dependence upon something that does not exist.  No, I didn't do drugs because had resentments, I did drugs because they feel good.  I saw so many of these smarmy self-accredited psychiatrists circle the new girl like a shark introducing itself to a wounded mackerel. It's insular and cult-like. I'm surprised this guy got arrested, the cops see the leaders (yeah, no leaders my ass) of these groups as partners in their delusions of Batman and give passes all the time.  AA claims this incredible rate of effectiveness but there is no control on the experiment. They own the space. There is nothing peer reviewed about their claptrap. Just a bunch of idiots using religion to inflict themselves on others. And to whomever is about to lecture me on how wrong I am, save it, you need it and I don't.  Your Big Book is the stupidest thing I've ever read, and I've read most of the Book of Mormon and a lot of OS2 documentation. "If you cheat on your wife, just forget about it, and so will she." On what farking planet?

TLDR; AA killed my friends and tried to kill me with their amateurish therapy, whining and self aggrandizement.  The top of those groups are full of people who want your body or your soul, maybe both.


Probably.

I found it odd. And not in a good way.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Chompachangas: I'm honestly not surprised. AA works for a lot of people, but it gave me the creeps.

This.
/
I know I'm an addict. But. There is this odd space between me and people I've seen in AA.
//
Omg on a side note: in all the meeting I went someone always had to get AR about something.
///
I don't understand people who think their issue is booze. No. You're an addict. And you're choice of drug is XYZ. And once clean you will realize you don't know how to deal with life.
Unless you just become addicted to cigarettes or coffee.
Meh. Good luck.


Or shopping, anything to fill that hole
 
Jean Genetic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's a creepy "don't care, had sex" face!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

muphasta: they are very self righteous about their lives now. They really like to crap on people who don't believe in what they believe in.


This.
Also same with born again.
 
dewzke
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: puffy999: [Fark user image 850x478]

[i.kym-cdn.com image 495x389]

[Fark user image image 491x385]


AAAAH!
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The 13th step is actually rather common in AA.  Creepy guys like to be AA sponsors so they have first shot.  These are women with a drinking problem and desperate for help, so they are very vulnerable.
 
anuran
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Religious cults are ripe for abuse. AA has always been a religious cult. Enforced psychological helplessness, removal of boundaries, obedience with the threat of sanctions, group confessions, blackmail and possibly extortion material. Yeah, there's no way that could be used to groom victims.
 
FutherMucker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fngoofy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Mukster: before.

[Fark user image image 425x669]

After


[Fark user image image 425x239]

😆
/
On a side note.
I'm watching a HBO documentary on her. Is she trans?


She's into Trans-actions.  Mostly monetary, though her CEO got liquidity and fluidity trans-actions...
If you know what I mean.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

muphasta: What is OS2 Documentation?


Why does this question make me feel very old?
 
FoopytheMoose
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: dionysusaur: Quite the mugshot, dude.

Those eyes...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
so he doesn't look completely farking crazy at all.
 
Displayed 50 of 56 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.