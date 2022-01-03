 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Clearly these two individuals did not wish to put anything unnatural into their bodies   (nypost.com) divider line
51
    More: Repeat, Theoretical physics, Igor Bogdanoff, Source code, television presenter, theoretical physics, native France, Sun, Science fiction  
•       •       •

1565 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jan 2022 at 6:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



51 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(Somewhere, a mobile phone vibrates.)
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

SINCE WHEN WERE YOU UNDER ZE IMPRESSION THAT CRAB-19 WAS OVEUR?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grichka, like Igor, was not an antivax. He was antivax for himself,

Uhhh, that's antivax.
And it isn't like you can trust their word.

They consistently denied that their striking, matching facial features were the result of plastic surgery, insisting they were natural.

Before:
Fark user imageView Full Size

After
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not plastic surgery? Maybe concrete and steel reinforcement surgery
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I think the world is better off without them.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ, after scanning and seeing that "before" photo, I'd thought that the other ones were some sort of performance stage makeup.

*shudder*
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Strange looking fellas.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They look like caricatures.

Like actual, human caricatures.
 
jbtilley
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
assets.change.orgView Full Size
 
palelizard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Grichka, like Igor, was not an antivax. He was antivax for himself,

Uhhh, that's antivax.
And it isn't like you can trust their word.

They consistently denied that their striking, matching facial features were the result of plastic surgery, insisting they were natural.

Before:
[Fark user image 850x818]
After
[Fark user image 850x566]


Look, I don't know who the surgeon is, and you definitely can't give him five stars for accuracy, but damn if the surgeon wasn't precise. Post-Joker-surgery, they still looked identical.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Absolute nightmare fuel
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Being very athletic, without a gram of fat, they believed that the vaccine was more dangerous."

Reality doesn't care what you believe.
 
palelizard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: [Fark user image 588x523]


I know (now) they were French, but that photo makes me wonder which one was Baba and which one was Yaga. Was there a creepy witch in the Matter of France?
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I guess they'll be missing this year's Stoltz-Con.

/maskup
 
BigChad
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

reyreyrey: I guess they'll be missing this year's Stoltz-Con.

/maskup


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: "Being very athletic, without a gram of fat, they believed that the vaccine was more dangerous."

Reality doesn't care what you believe.


Also, your immune system doesn't keep you from getting a disease. It keeps you from getting a disease twice.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
At the risk of sounding judgmental, those two are abominations, so ... (shrug)

Thanks, COVID.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You know how they put graphic photos of gum disease and black lungs on packs of Canadian cigarettes as a cautionary warning on the potential end results?
They should put photos of these guys on the entrance door to plastic surgeons
 
Pert
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Grichka, like Igor, was not an antivax. He was antivax for himself,

Uhhh, that's antivax.
And it isn't like you can trust their word.

They consistently denied that their striking, matching facial features were the result of plastic surgery, insisting they were natural.

Before:
[Fark user image image 850x818]
After
[Fark user image image 850x566]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They look like they hired a street artist draw a caricature of themselves, then took it to a plastic surgeon and asked for THAT.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They're not Russian. They're French.
 
jtown
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What?  The?  Fark?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I can't wait until they reappear, each sitting on some tech bro's knees as they shill for crypto while he simultaneously tries to drink a glass of water.
 
Pert
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: [Fark user image image 425x521]


Errrrrrrmmmmmmm...... ?
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Grichka, like Igor, was not an antivax. He was antivax for himself,

Uhhh, that's antivax.
And it isn't like you can trust their word.

They consistently denied that their striking, matching facial features were the result of plastic surgery, insisting they were natural.

Before:
[Fark user image 850x818]
After
[Fark user image 850x566]


The quote I read in the original article was a very careful parsing like "they insist it wasn't 'plastic surgery' as you would understand it" but that they did some "experimental technology" nonsense.

Potato/Padildo, they were still very vain, cosmetically obsessed weird men.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: "Being very athletic, without a gram of fat, they believed that the vaccine was more dangerous."

Reality doesn't care what you believe.

Also, your immune system doesn't keep you from getting a disease. It keeps you from getting a disease twice.


Sometimes.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: "Being very athletic, without a gram of fat, they believed that the vaccine was more dangerous."

Reality doesn't care what you believe.

Also, your immune system doesn't keep you from getting a disease. It keeps you from getting a disease twice.


Ehhhhhhh.

There are components of the immune system that recognize *anything* foreign and eat/attack it.

But yeah, I get what you're saying.
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: [Fark user image image 425x521]


...and their pants fit like a glove.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

farkingbubbler: wildcardjack: [Fark user image image 425x521]

...and their pants fit like a glove.


Lol
 
adamatari
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Grichka, like Igor, was not an antivax. He was antivax for himself,

Uhhh, that's antivax.
And it isn't like you can trust their word.

They consistently denied that their striking, matching facial features were the result of plastic surgery, insisting they were natural.

Before:
[Fark user image image 850x818]
After
[Fark user image image 850x566]


To be fair, the "looking alike" part wasn't plastic surgery. The plastic surgery is incidental.
 
dryknife
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The vaccine is the mark of the beast, and we ain't gittin' it.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Rondo Hatton as a youth, and later in his Hollywood career.  He developed acromegaly in his twenties.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What did they look like?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/go Bears
 
IndianaLiberal
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I just threw up a little in my mouth.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SplittingAces: What did they look like?

[Fark user image image 425x235]

/go Bears


Gobears? Pronounced "Goobers"?
 
Luse
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: They're not Russian. They're French.


Nyet! Daddy was a Russian artist and the family is former Russian nobility. They have an affair named after them where they tried to scam the world science community. Names like Igor Yourievitch Bogdanoff and Grégoire "Grichka" Youri​evitch Bogdanoff are so Russian I can smell the cheap knockoff vodak off'em. You can take the Ruskie out of Russia but you can't take Russia out of the Ruskie.

They're all yours, tovarish.
 
jtown
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
every time they visited the hospital nursery, the doctors would slap their faces.

///
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ron Perlman died? 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Luse: ColonelCathcart: They're not Russian. They're French.

Nyet! Daddy was a Russian artist and the family is former Russian nobility. They have an affair named after them where they tried to scam the world science community. Names like Igor Yourievitch Bogdanoff and Grégoire "Grichka" Youri​evitch Bogdanoff are so Russian I can smell the cheap knockoff vodak off'em. You can take the Ruskie out of Russia but you can't take Russia out of the Ruskie.

They're all yours, tovarish.


Nyet. They defected! Do we own DePardieu then?
 
Luse
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Luse: ColonelCathcart: They're not Russian. They're French.

Nyet! Daddy was a Russian artist and the family is former Russian nobility. They have an affair named after them where they tried to scam the world science community. Names like Igor Yourievitch Bogdanoff and Grégoire "Grichka" Youri​evitch Bogdanoff are so Russian I can smell the cheap knockoff vodak off'em. You can take the Ruskie out of Russia but you can't take Russia out of the Ruskie.

They're all yours, tovarish.

Nyet. They defected! Do we own DePardieu then?


So they're Russian traitors. Genetics are genetics. Their 23andMe would say "Russian as fark!"
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
When the church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster starts making more sense than half the population something is wrong.

Many people have asked what is the Church's stance on vaccinations and vaccination mandates.
Many have asked if we provide exemption letters.
I find it weird that religious exemptions are an accepted thing in general, seems like it would be best to leave public health policy to the most knowledgable, not religious leadership. But if Churches must take a position on the issue ...
I am happy to announce that we are offering Official letters for those Pastafarians who would like to be exempt from working in proximity to the unvaxxed.
The unvaccinated may emit harmful virus particles which are forbidden to devout Pastafarians, therefore we expect all reasonable measures to be taken to help us avoid these virus particles. Please respect our religious liberty.
Create your letter here with this form I made. Enter your information to get an Official letter (PDF).

spaghettimonster.orgView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Their deaths, like their cosmetics enhancements, were quite mild.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Luse: ColonelCathcart: Luse: ColonelCathcart: They're not Russian. They're French.

Nyet! Daddy was a Russian artist and the family is former Russian nobility. They have an affair named after them where they tried to scam the world science community. Names like Igor Yourievitch Bogdanoff and Grégoire "Grichka" Youri​evitch Bogdanoff are so Russian I can smell the cheap knockoff vodak off'em. You can take the Ruskie out of Russia but you can't take Russia out of the Ruskie.

They're all yours, tovarish.

Nyet. They defected! Do we own DePardieu then?

So they're Russian traitors. Genetics are genetics. Their 23andMe would say "Russian as fark!"


Ugly traitors! We don't own them any more than America owns Snowden!
 
dryknife
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.