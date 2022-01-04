 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Ladies, are you "Airpod-Shaped"?   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Giggity  
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fixation on the size of body parts is pathetic.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8 inches: Fixation on the size of body parts is pathetic.


Username something something.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, they managed to find like a half dozen wannabe TikTok influences using the term and posting pictures of their chest, so this definitely has to be a real thing that's absolutely real. Also, it's very real.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't there a themed restaurant catering to this thing that serves sh*tty wings?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Airpods are fine; but why don't any women rock the "Rocket Ship Breasts" from the 50s???

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's more flattering than "tits on a stick" I guess.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: Airpods are fine; but why don't any women rock the "Rocket Ship Breasts" from the 50s???

[Fark user image image 206x245]


Too many eyes got poked?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: Combustion: Airpods are fine; but why don't any women rock the "Rocket Ship Breasts" from the 50s???

[Fark user image image 206x245]

Too many eyes got poked?


But what a way to go!!!
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: Airpods are fine; but why don't any women rock the "Rocket Ship Breasts" from the 50s???

[Fark user image 206x245]


I blame Madonna.

content.api.newsView Full Size
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I mean, they managed to find like a half dozen wannabe TikTok influences using the term and posting pictures of their chest, so this definitely has to be a real thing that's absolutely real. Also, it's very real.


It's the Post, were you expecting in depth investigative reporting?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: Airpods are fine; but why don't any women rock the "Rocket Ship Breasts" from the 50s???

[Fark user image image 206x245]


You'll poke your eyes out with those things.
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
One more thing I can't fit in my ear...
 
cwheelie
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm more cantaloupe shaped at this point
 
SummerOf69
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
More inane bullshiat
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Nice hooters

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's a shame Fark doesn't have a specific tag for this topic.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Something, something.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Are airpods Apple's attempt at wireless earbuds?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Airpod-shaped women?  You mean they look like the "stonks" guy?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

/It's a very niche fetish, I guess.
//Not kink shaming.
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Combustion: Airpods are fine; but why don't any women rock the "Rocket Ship Breasts" from the 50s???

[Fark user image 206x245]

I blame Madonna.

[content.api.news image 768x1025]


You know I have not thought about Madonna in many many years but in retrospect her outfit was a genius way of making sexuality out of a flat-as-a-board physique.
 
drayno76
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Nice hooters

[Fark user image 509x324]


Those are uneven.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Big boobs and no arse I guess
/Or if you flip it around. Big arse and no boobs
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

drayno76: LordOfThePings: Nice hooters

[Fark user image 509x324]

Those are uneven.


I just went swimming! There was shrinkage!
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Combustion: Airpods are fine; but why don't any women rock the "Rocket Ship Breasts" from the 50s???

[Fark user image 206x245]


Looks uncomfortable as hell.
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The anti body shaming crowd won't like this
 
Moose out front
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Genuinely didn't know what airpods were before reading this article.

/get off my lawn
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Nice hooters

[Fark user image 509x324]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Combustion: Airpods are fine; but why don't any women rock the "Rocket Ship Breasts" from the 50s???

[Fark user image image 206x245]


I dated a chick who rocked a set like this.  Of course it was all due to her bra choice, but damn she looked good.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Combustion: Airpods are fine; but why don't any women rock the "Rocket Ship Breasts" from the 50s???

[Fark user image 206x245]

I blame Madonna.

[content.api.news image 768x1025]


Or Nurse Diesel
Fark user imageView Full Size

Those who are tardy won't get fruit cup.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
More like a Good Humor bar
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You know who else was airpod shaped?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

stevesporn2000: TommyDeuce: Combustion: Airpods are fine; but why don't any women rock the "Rocket Ship Breasts" from the 50s???

[Fark user image 206x245]

I blame Madonna.

[content.api.news image 768x1025]

You know I have not thought about Madonna in many many years but in retrospect her outfit was a genius way of making sexuality out of a flat-as-a-board physique.


I don't think we read the same magazines in the 80s.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: It's more flattering than "tits on a stick" I guess.


Or a "butt like a catcher's mitt."
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: I blame Madonna.


I don't get how she was ever a sex symbol. She's just gross.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I like big buds and I cannot lie...
 
dbirchall [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I knew one girl whose chest was shaped like my iPhone's screen.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"TikTok user Hope Schwing called herself an "AirPod shaped girl."

Heh, schwing :P
 
AbortionsForAll [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Combustion: Airpods are fine; but why don't any women rock the "Rocket Ship Breasts" from the 50s???


Because it's kinda skeevy to buy your support garments off of eBay.

/shudder
 
