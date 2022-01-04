 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jalopnik)   If I lived in DFW, I know where I'd be buying my cars from in the future. Dealership saves kid whose car got repossessed unknowingly   (jalopnik.com) divider line
72
    More: Followup, Automobile, dealer reputations, Frank Kent Motor Company, Vehicle, Pontiac, American films, General Motors, GM dealer group of Cadillac  
•       •       •

2027 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jan 2022 at 4:24 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



72 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Tag and sentiment appropriate.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They gave him a Kia Soul.

Hasn't he suffered enough?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Very good, and smart, move. The goodwill PR bought from this is worth 1000 Kia Souls, or 3 good cars.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

WickerNipple: They gave him a Kia Soul.

Hasn't he suffered enough?


Exactly.  I was given one of those POSs as a rental car once, and holy shiat, what a turd.  Are they trying reward or penalize this kid?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

WickerNipple: They gave him a Kia Soul.

Hasn't he suffered enough?


As long as it has a warranty, the kids in a better situation.

/Did the kid get a choice on it?
 
Loren
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Very good, and smart, move. The goodwill PR bought from this is worth 1000 Kia Souls, or 3 good cars.


My thought, also.  The publicity is worth more than the car they provided.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will the kid owe taxes on this?
 
BeotchPudding [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dealership that gave the car away for free realized that the publicity from their 'kindness' is great advertisement at low cost.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, they were ready to fark him, until local news made the story public.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not only is this good PR, good for the kid, but also good for the public's eardrums and TV speakers.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh huh.

Dealership recognizes they are liable to get their asses sued for fraudulently selling vehicles without clear title: gives kid a shiatty replacement car to settle.
 
Candygram for Mongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saves? Being a bit dramatic there subby.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Southern Dandy: Yeah, they were ready to fark him, until local news made the story public.


Someone didn't read the article. That's probably the first time that's ever happened on Fark. The dealership that gave the kid a car had nothing to do with the original deal that blew up.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

houstondragon: Uh huh.

Dealership recognizes they are liable to get their asses sued for fraudulently selling vehicles without clear title: gives kid a shiatty replacement car to settle.


See above
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

houstondragon: Uh huh.

Dealership recognizes they are liable to get their asses sued for fraudulently selling vehicles without clear title: gives kid a shiatty replacement car to settle.


Someone didn't read the article!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This doesn't make sense.
When the title is changed over, it has to be clear, and signed by a notary.
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

houstondragon: Uh huh.

Dealership recognizes they are liable to get their asses sued for fraudulently selling vehicles without clear title: gives kid a shiatty replacement car to settle.


It was a different dealership that saved the day. They had no liability or obligation to do so.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 1 hour ago  

houstondragon: Uh huh.

Dealership recognizes they are liable to get their asses sued for fraudulently selling vehicles without clear title: gives kid a shiatty replacement car to settle.


It was a different dealership.  Some nice PR for them and a bonus FU to their crosstown rivals.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow that sales guy that sold him the other care really lived up to car dealership reputations.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grandpa wasn't all that helpful letting the kid buy a car without a title.

I'm glad somebody made this right for the kid, but I wouldn't hand over money for a car if they couldn't hand me the title. I'll give the 16-year-old a pass as this was his first vehicle purchase, but grandpa should have known better.
 
electron_wind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: This doesn't make sense.
When the title is changed over, it has to be clear, and signed by a notary.


Maybe in your state - but not in many/all. I've only bought and sold cars in two states but neither required a notary to be involved. One required a witness and the other just required the signature of the owner (of the title).
 
pheelix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: They gave him a Kia Soul.

Hasn't he suffered enough?


Cyberluddite: WickerNipple: They gave him a Kia Soul.

Hasn't he suffered enough?

Exactly.  I was given one of those POSs as a rental car once, and holy shiat, what a turd.  Are they trying reward or penalize this kid?


Counterpoint:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ssaoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is right in line with the Frank Kent folks reputation.  They are huge community supporters.  Good for them to see a good opportunity.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

electron_wind: Begoggle: This doesn't make sense.
When the title is changed over, it has to be clear, and signed by a notary.

Maybe in your state - but not in many/all. I've only bought and sold cars in two states but neither required a notary to be involved. One required a witness and the other just required the signature of the owner (of the title).


Do you need a notary to buy a car in Texas?Texas titles must be notarized. Only sign the title in the presence of a notary public. Sign your name (or names)* on the back of the title where it says "Seller(s) Signature(s)".
 
BeotchPudding [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

houstondragon: Uh huh.

Dealership recognizes they are liable to get their asses sued for fraudulently selling vehicles without clear title: gives kid a shiatty replacement car to settle.


Someone didn't bother reading the article. A different dealership gave the kid the new car.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: houstondragon: Uh huh.

Dealership recognizes they are liable to get their asses sued for fraudulently selling vehicles without clear title: gives kid a shiatty replacement car to settle.

It was a different dealership.  Some nice PR for them and a bonus FU to their crosstown rivals.


Ok, retracted.

Still poor kid for owning a Kia :P
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I lived in DWF, I'm sure I'd be hearing about how everyone is a transplant who moved here from Chicago because winter blah blah blah.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Regardless of their motives, it was a solidly nice thing for that dealership to do, and a hell of a lot nicer reason to get into the news than most usually manage to do it with.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

houstondragon: Uh huh.

Dealership recognizes they are liable to get their asses sued for fraudulently selling vehicles without clear title: gives kid a shiatty replacement car to settle.


M-O-O-N.  That spells, "You didn't RTFA."
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pheelix: WickerNipple: They gave him a Kia Soul.

Hasn't he suffered enough?

Cyberluddite: WickerNipple: They gave him a Kia Soul.

Hasn't he suffered enough?

Exactly.  I was given one of those POSs as a rental car once, and holy shiat, what a turd.  Are they trying reward or penalize this kid?

Counterpoint:
[Fark user image image 425x567]


Any woman that would sleep with you in a Kia Soul is not a woman you should be sleeping with.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They didn't find a car they liked on the lot, and instead were offered to buy the personal vehicle of the salesperson that was helping them out, the ironically named James Steelman. Fredricks paid Steelman about $9,800 a 2016 Mazda CX-5, which they later find out didn't actually belong to Steelman. It was owned by the dealer, who Steelman bought the car from and stopped making payments on."


Has anyone checked to see if this dealership has done this to other people? It seems odd that an employee of a dealership would be so far behind on his payments that his car would be repo-able, yet the very place he owed money to was where he worked...and no one there like hit him up for money to make his payments or anything.  Except suddenly, total coincidence, as soon as he sells the car the dealership has a sudden interest in repo-ing the car from someone they suspect will not have the means to fight the process (though some of it is on them for buying the car without title in hand).  I mean, it's dumb for the employee to sign their name to this, but I can't say I'd put it past car salesmen to do something like that, especially if it means a bigger cut from their shady employer.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

electron_wind: Begoggle: This doesn't make sense.
When the title is changed over, it has to be clear, and signed by a notary.

Maybe in your state - but not in many/all. I've only bought and sold cars in two states but neither required a notary to be involved. One required a witness and the other just required the signature of the owner (of the title).


Same. No lien printed on it, and just the two parties' addresses, signatures, sales price.

A few states do have electronic liens, but IIRC in this case the kid & grandpa never filed for title transfer or registration, & instead kept using the previous owners plates.
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"saved up $10,000 over the course of a year working at Chick-Fil-A."

Stopped caring right their.  Fark him, for working for monsters.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indy_kid: Will the kid owe taxes on this?


He will if (including the SRP of the car) his AGI is high enough to require taxes be paid.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rereading TekWar: "saved up $10,000 over the course of a year working at Chick-Fil-A."

Stopped caring right their.  Fark him, for working for monsters.


You're so "woke". A real social justice warrior.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: This doesn't make sense.
When the title is changed over, it has to be clear, and signed by a notary.


A quick google shows that's only in 6 states.  And only 6 states require a notarized bill of sale.

Last bike I sold the buyer, a good friend, didn't even want a bill of sale.  I made him sign a copy for me because it's required by law.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Robinfro: electron_wind: Begoggle: This doesn't make sense.
When the title is changed over, it has to be clear, and signed by a notary.

Maybe in your state - but not in many/all. I've only bought and sold cars in two states but neither required a notary to be involved. One required a witness and the other just required the signature of the owner (of the title).

Same. No lien printed on it, and just the two parties' addresses, signatures, sales price.

A few states do have electronic liens, but IIRC in this case the kid & grandpa never filed for title transfer or registration, & instead kept using the previous owners plates.


What about the state that this story is actually in?
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is everyone so down on Kia Souls?

Weirdly enough, I was in the market for cars back in 2018 and ended up getting a 2018 CX-5 (regardless of the options, a vastly superior car to the top range Kia Soul), but I looked at some Kia Souls. They seemed fine, if a bit dull.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunchaRubes: Begoggle: This doesn't make sense.
When the title is changed over, it has to be clear, and signed by a notary.

A quick google shows that's only in 6 states.  And only 6 states require a notarized bill of sale.

Last bike I sold the buyer, a good friend, didn't even want a bill of sale.  I made him sign a copy for me because it's required by law.


If only we knew what state this took place in, that we were talking about.
I guess in Texas they just give the guy a cow and get the keys and drive away.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: They gave him a Kia Soul.

Hasn't he suffered enough?


If anyone wants to give me a free Kia Soul I'll take it.

(Doesn't understand the hate on a free decent car)
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maker_of_Roads: Why is everyone so down on Kia Souls?


Because this is Fark and the cool kids hate everything.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Rereading TekWar: "saved up $10,000 over the course of a year working at Chick-Fil-A."

Stopped caring right their.  Fark him, for working for monsters.

You're so "woke". A real social justice warrior.


I wouldn't work for them either.

There is a difference between being 'against' gays, and actively supporting causes that cause real, measurable harm to gay people.

They are the second. fark em.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
When I was traveling a lot, I ended up with a Kia Soul often. Came to like it quite a bit! It's the perfect rental car.

You can always find it in the parking lot, it's the only one!
 
rummonkey
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

houstondragon: Uh huh.

Dealership recognizes they are liable to get their asses sued for fraudulently selling vehicles without clear title: gives kid a shiatty replacement car to settle.


Different dealership.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
we at Frank Kent knew we had to do something to take care of this kid and show him that not all dealers are sleazy

Let me stop you right there Frank Kent sales rep. Yeah you are. If you weren't you'd be out of business. Doesn't mean they're criminal, but they sure as fark are not out to be your friend and help you keep as much money in your pocket as you can.

/$500 doc fee
//Get the extended warranty
///let me talk to my manager.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: The Southern Dandy: Yeah, they were ready to fark him, until local news made the story public.

Someone didn't read the article. That's probably the first time that's ever happened on Fark. The dealership that gave the kid a car had nothing to do with the original deal that blew up.


No denying it. I am a typical Farker.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: pheelix: WickerNipple: They gave him a Kia Soul.

Hasn't he suffered enough?

Cyberluddite: WickerNipple: They gave him a Kia Soul.

Hasn't he suffered enough?

Exactly.  I was given one of those POSs as a rental car once, and holy shiat, what a turd.  Are they trying reward or penalize this kid?

Counterpoint:
[Fark user image image 425x567]

Any woman that would sleep with you in a Kia Soul is not a woman you should be sleeping with.


Counterpoint: Any woman who will willingly sleep with you in a Kia Soul is a keeper.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

houstondragon: Uh huh.

Dealership recognizes they are liable to get their asses sued for fraudulently selling vehicles without clear title: gives kid a shiatty replacement car to settle.


Didn't rtfa, did ya?

The dealer that screwed the kid made Zero effort to make it right.
A completely unrelated dealer, who is noted for being ethical, donated the car to the kid just to show that not all dealers are scum.
 
IDisME
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
...salesperson that was helping them out, the ironically coincidentally named James Steelman.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

houstondragon: Uh huh.

Dealership recognizes they are liable to get their asses sued for fraudulently selling vehicles without clear title: gives kid a shiatty replacement car to settle.


You didn't read the farking article...
 
Displayed 50 of 72 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.