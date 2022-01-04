 Skip to content
(YourTango)   Stop your wife from driving drunk? That's a manslaughter charge. Being half blind and "hitting a deer"? You're free to go sir, no investigation necessary   (yourtango.com) divider line
32
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
NEVER TALK TO THE POLICE WITHOUT A LAWYER

How about if


What part of NEVER don't you understand

Never, especially if your spouse is dead
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That whole story is a hot mess. I would not know how to stop a belligerent drunk anybody, from doing what they intend to do, I definitely know the police also can't, without shooting said person until dead.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We're telling you what happened. You got mad and threw those keys," an investigator told Todd during the interrogation. "The weight of those keys being thrown is sitting on your shoulders. That's why you can't sleep at night. It's eating you alive."

Jesus Christ! What an asshole!
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheLoneDigit
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What jury would side with the prosecutors on this? WTF?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I would not know how to stop a belligerent drunk anybody, from doing what they intend to do


Feed them more alcohol.

Lots more.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
From the article:


Todd's suit also says investigators at the Clanton Police Department "continuously berated and screamed" at him, "trying to guilt him into confessing to something he didn't do." while interrogating him.

He loses all credibility with this.  No way would police try to berate a person into confessing to a crime that they did not commit.
 
powhound
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
JFC
 
Dimensio
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TheLoneDigit: What jury would side with the prosecutors on this? WTF?


I will need to see the skin pigmentation of the jurors and of the defendant to answer that question.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm thinking the guy that hit her is obviously a friend of one of the cops and so they're trying to get a Fall Guy.
 
bthom37
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
SHUT THE FUCK UP FRIDAY!
Youtube sgWHrkDX35o
It's "Shut the fark Up Friday", for the curious
 
Dimensio
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: I'm thinking the guy that hit her is obviously a friend of one of the cops and so they're trying to get a Fall Guy.


Take a look at the name of the accused.  Could be that the Joker is involved.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Assuming the dead woman is related to the cops and/or prosecutors. That is farking nuts.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FTFA:  A judge has since rejected Todd's indictment back in June 2020 for lack of evidence

Alllllll the way at the end of the article.  Who the hell writes this shiat?
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Authorities immediately accused Todd of causing Anderson's death by allowing her to walk home while intoxicated.

I guess Alabama is consistent about women having any self agency. Almost surprised they didn't pile on charges relating to his marital property causing damage to the hit and run driver's vehicle.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's the damnedest story I ever heard.

I'm saying that in the voice of Wilford Brimley from Absence of Malice.
 
Samsquantch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If you needed any further evidence that Alabama needs to be nuked from orbit, just to be sure...
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bughunter: Lambskincoat: I would not know how to stop a belligerent drunk anybody, from doing what they intend to do

Feed them more alcohol.

Lots more.


Yep, I was with a colleague who started arguing about religion with a group of Irish musicians in a hotel bar. The bartender brought out free drinks for all concerned. I declined and went to bed. I found out later that no fighting broke out, but everyone had a massive hangover. We had a nine o'clock meeting the following morning,  My colleague didn't show up until mid afternoon.
 
sleze
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jmr61: That's the damnedest story I ever heard.

I'm saying that in the voice of Wilford Brimley from Absence of Malice.


Well if YourTango.com reports it, it must be true.  Let's look at the main Alabama State News site to get the real skinny.

https://www.al.com/news/2021/12/man-s​t​opped-wife-from-driving-drunk-police-c​harged-him-when-she-died-walking-home.​html

Well crap.  That is all sorts of F'd up.  Officer David Hicks sounds like a real tool.
 
revvy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: FTFA:  A judge has since rejected Todd's indictment back in June 2020 for lack of evidence

Alllllll the way at the end of the article.  Who the hell writes this shiat?


That whole last paragraph feels just like the ending of a Neal Stephenson novel.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sounds like the person who ACTUALLY killed her REALLY doesn't want to go to jail and has friends in city government.

Never stop Alabama-ing, Alabama.

Without you, a lot of states (maybe even mine!) would have to be worst at stuff.
 
millsapian87
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: FTFA:  A judge has since rejected Todd's indictment back in June 2020 for lack of evidence

Alllllll the way at the end of the article.  Who the hell writes this shiat?


Also:  there's a grand jury that didn't do their farking job.
 
Explodo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TheLoneDigit: What jury would side with the prosecutors on this? WTF?


No jury did...the charges didn't stick but the guy they tried to pin it on is suing everyone in sight because they were total assholes all around.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Once again Chris Dorner is making the case for being the only good cop
 
Luse
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Explodo: TheLoneDigit: What jury would side with the prosecutors on this? WTF?

No jury did...the charges didn't stick but the guy they tried to pin it on is suing everyone in sight because they were total assholes all around.


Wouldn't you? Also fark half blind dude for leaving the scene of an accident. "He didn't realize the seriousness" Yeah, fark him, he WOULD have realized the seriousness if he had stopped at the scene of the accident and investigated what he just hit.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

millsapian87: Jeebus Saves: FTFA:  A judge has since rejected Todd's indictment back in June 2020 for lack of evidence

Alllllll the way at the end of the article.  Who the hell writes this shiat?

Also:  there's a grand jury that didn't do their farking job.


Yeah they did......think about it

They true billed this pile of shiat
 
wxboy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Luse: Explodo: TheLoneDigit: What jury would side with the prosecutors on this? WTF?

No jury did...the charges didn't stick but the guy they tried to pin it on is suing everyone in sight because they were total assholes all around.

Wouldn't you? Also fark half blind dude for leaving the scene of an accident. "He didn't realize the seriousness" Yeah, fark him, he WOULD have realized the seriousness if he had stopped at the scene of the accident and investigated what he just hit.


If he'd have stopped and discovered that he'd hit a person, then the cops would have found out that he was also drunk.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oh, wow. I'm surprised a judge didn't kill this warrant before it was issued.

It sounds like the Sherrif had a boner for the guy.

As far as talking to the police after notification, a lawyer is a smart idea but I can understand why in many cases it is not done. The mind is numb.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Imma go out on a limb here... the guy that is blind on one eye probably has a restricted license and wasn't supposed to drive at night. If the DMV failed to put that on his license, then that's someone else the husband can sue for his wife's death.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's an interesting story, but the info in the last paragraph would have been nice to know from the start.
 
Luse
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

wxboy: Luse: Explodo: TheLoneDigit: What jury would side with the prosecutors on this? WTF?

No jury did...the charges didn't stick but the guy they tried to pin it on is suing everyone in sight because they were total assholes all around.

Wouldn't you? Also fark half blind dude for leaving the scene of an accident. "He didn't realize the seriousness" Yeah, fark him, he WOULD have realized the seriousness if he had stopped at the scene of the accident and investigated what he just hit.

If he'd have stopped and discovered that he'd hit a person, then the cops would have found out that he was also drunk.


Precisely. The fact that the cops handwaved him hitting something then again handwaved any responsibility he had "because he didn't know" shows they are either covering their own incompetence, covering for dude because he's a buddy or both.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
WTF? And by that, I mean W.T.F?
 
