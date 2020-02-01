 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   I'm not saying we're stuck in a time loop, but Chinese cities are locking down again   (bbc.com) divider line
35
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time loop? Nope, some humans are ensuring that this goes on and on and on and on...

*sigh*

Besides, we haven't even gotten vaccines available for a lot of the globe yet.
Sit back and relax and wait and use the recommended safeguards, or you'll make yourself crazy.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Admittedly, that was the most depressing thing about the original SG finale....
 
Russ1642
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hagopiar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"trade a smartphone and tablet for rice"

ooof
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We are not in the loop in the US.  We were locked down in 2020, but with new leadership, 2022 says whateva, I do what I want.
 
Peki
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Time is a flat circle...
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well, it's the sequel year. 2020-2
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
OK.  Time for a national lockdown and total closure of the borders.  Right?  We are past the holiday shopping season, so that can't be a reason for not having full on hard lockdown, enforced by the military.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


We have to get back, Marty. Back to the present.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If you didn't realize this was going to happen by July to August, you might be a Maga.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 739x415]

We have to get back, Marty. Back to the present.


And by extension, next year will be powered by steam and horses.
 
Oak
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/More of a "warp," if you ask me
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's like, you get Covid, and then thirty minutes later, you get Covid again.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: If you didn't realize this was going to happen by July to August, you might be a Maga.


To continue this thought, this was from April 2020.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blondambition [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Oak: [Fark user image 850x478]

/More of a "warp," if you ask me


i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
ocelot
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: If you didn't realize this was going to happen by July to August, you might be a Maga.


Or a Chi-Com.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm vaxed and boosted and am going on with my life. You libs can stay home and go crazy, IDGAF.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Bummer. Now they'll have to order their bat tartare sandwiches from the Chinese equivalent of Doordash, instead heading to the restaurants.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 739x415]

We have to get back, Marty. Back to the present.

And by extension, next year will be powered by steam and horses.


I thought steamy horses was more mid 2010's brony fandom
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Omicron has insane spread, and no hospital system can handle the case load unless the country either already had South Korea's numbers and measures, or major action isn't taken. For all the things China has wrong with it, "unwilling to shut a city down to stop a plague" is most definitely not one of them.

Florida just had 980% growth rate in a WEEK. The US needs a lockdown to prevent a catastrophe from killing hundreds of thousands of people, including many who don't even have Covid, but can't get into an overloaded hospital. When the US government (or at least one party of said government) refuses to do it, it's not going to be pretty.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: I'm vaxed and boosted and am going on with my life. You libs can stay home and go crazy, IDGAF.


Do you think that only liberals are smart enough to adapt to a pandemic?
 
Bungles
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: OK.  Time for a national lockdown and total closure of the borders.  Right?  We are past the holiday shopping season, so that can't be a reason for not having full on hard lockdown, enforced by the military.


Too late for that to have much of an impact now, it's too late.

The two things that need to be done is getting the unvaccinated back to reality, and massively increasing treatment for untreated HIV and AIDS in Africa - that's what's currently the variant factory.
 
Surpheon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The US is not in the same loop as shiatty-Sino-vax China is. Not only is the sane half of the country vaccinated, we now have N95 masks easily available (the mask that protects you as well as folks around you) and rapidly improving treatments available. Just put on your big boy pants and hope the paste-eating idiots in the corner don't clog up the hospitals too badly or kill your immune-suppressed grandma.
 
jtown
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Gassy Snake: [Fark user image 425x566]


I'm making that cake for my next borntday.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: We are not in the loop in the US.  We were locked down in 2020, but with new leadership, 2022 says whateva, I do what I want.


The USA was never locked down.  Making desk jockeys go home doesn't mean shiat when industry was chugging along like nothing happened.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Surpheon: The US is not in the same loop as shiatty-Sino-vax China is. Not only is the sane half of the country vaccinated, we now have N95 masks easily available (the mask that protects you as well as folks around you) and rapidly improving treatments available. Just put on your big boy pants and hope the paste-eating idiots in the corner don't clog up the hospitals too badly or kill your immune-suppressed grandma.


Not according to PBS Newshour a couple hours ago. USA's numbers are farking farked even by their fark-standards.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

trerro: Florida just had 980% growth rate in a WEEK. The US needs a lockdown to prevent a catastrophe from killing hundreds of thousands of people, including many who don't even have Covid, but can't get into an overloaded hospital. When the US government (or at least one party of said government) refuses to do it, it's not going to be pretty.


I'll volunteer to help out in FL if we can start using wildlife management techniques to slow disease propagation.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: wildcardjack: leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 739x415]

We have to get back, Marty. Back to the present.

And by extension, next year will be powered by steam and horses.

I thought steamy horses was more mid 2010's brony fandom


Depends on whether you're a Vermin Supreme supporter or not. If you are, the future is paved with hot sweaty ponies.

/and before anyone posts a phrasing.jpg, it's exactly what you're picturing and worse. You can read all of his plans in "Ipony: Blueprint For A New America", though you might sleep easier if you don't.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I call dibs on the loop with Cristin Milioti.
 
woodjf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bungles: AmbassadorBooze: OK.  Time for a national lockdown and total closure of the borders.  Right?  We are past the holiday shopping season, so that can't be a reason for not having full on hard lockdown, enforced by the military.

Too late for that to have much of an impact now, it's too late.

The two things that need to be done is getting the unvaccinated back to reality, and massively increasing treatment for untreated HIV and AIDS in Africa - that's what's currently the variant factory.


I'm not even sure if I read this or not. Is hiv / aids causing mutations in COVID?
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That reminds me, how long until the Olympics start?
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Surpheon: The US is not in the same loop as shiatty-Sino-vax China is. Not only is the sane half of the country vaccinated, we now have N95 masks easily available (the mask that protects you as well as folks around you) and rapidly improving treatments available. Just put on your big boy pants and hope the paste-eating idiots in the corner don't clog up the hospitals too badly or kill your immune-suppressed grandma.

Not according to PBS Newshour a couple hours ago. USA's numbers are farking farked even by their fark-standards.


They're inflated.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 minute ago  

woodjf: Bungles: AmbassadorBooze: OK.  Time for a national lockdown and total closure of the borders.  Right?  We are past the holiday shopping season, so that can't be a reason for not having full on hard lockdown, enforced by the military.

Too late for that to have much of an impact now, it's too late.

The two things that need to be done is getting the unvaccinated back to reality, and massively increasing treatment for untreated HIV and AIDS in Africa - that's what's currently the variant factory.

I'm not even sure if I read this or not. Is hiv / aids causing mutations in COVID?


There was a couple stories about it. If I remember there was some poor HIV+ SOB who has many variants coursing around in him.

They chalked it up to the cocktail of drugs he was on keep him alive but suppressing his immune system or something like that.
 
