(BBC-US)   Ireland's plan to deter binge drinking, they'll need some kind of luck for that to happen   (bbc.com) divider line
kevinatilusa
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ireland's plan to deter binge drinking by the poor.Rich binge drinkers?  Not a problem.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I think I hear the redbreast singing
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I gave up drinking 3 times - to be sure, to be sure, to be sure.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Alcoholics will always find a way to drink. Won't be surprised if the crime rate goes up based on theft and home brew. It's Ireland, they should have potatoes for vodka somewhere.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Good thinking. No one does expensive drugs like cocaine either.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The crazy thing is they just mandate minimum prices.

It's not a tax that could be used to fund addiction supports. Just profit for vendors.
 
