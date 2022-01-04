 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Space.com)   Earth hurtles toward the sun   (space.com) divider line
31
    More: Obvious, Sun, Planet, Earth, Astronomical unit, Mars, tilt of the planet, Earth's sky, Season  
•       •       •

1282 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 04 Jan 2022 at 1:50 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Things in orbit are always falling. Which means as we approach our aphelion, we're falling up!
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KB202
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: [Fark user image image 561x510]


The names should not be hidden.
 
cocozilla
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
pbfcomics.comView Full Size
 
tothekor
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: [Fark user image 561x510]


This is why this pandemic is kicking our ass.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Don't look up.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Bullshiat, it's freezing here.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

KB202: abhorrent1: [Fark user image image 561x510]

The names should not be hidden.


Just think, that particular example of the human intellect was almost certainly pre-COVID and long before vaccinations.  People looked at that and thought "Wow, just how stupid can you get?"

And now, thanks to Donald Trump and the GQP we know the answer to that question.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Just, remember that you're standing on a planet that's evolving
And revolving at nine hundred miles an hour
That's orbiting at nineteen miles a second, so it's reckoned
A sun that is the source of all our power

The sun, and you and me, and all the stars that we can see
Are moving at a million miles a day
In an outer spiral arm at forty thousand miles an hour
Of the galaxy we call the Milky Way

Our galaxy itself, contains a hundred billion stars
It's a hundred thousand light years side-to-side
It bulges in the middle, sixteen thousand light years thick
But out by us its just three thousand light years wide

We're thirty thousand light years from galactic central point
We go round every two hundred million years
And our galaxy is only one of millions of billions
In this amazing and expanding universe

The universe itself keeps on expanding and expanding
In all of the directions it can whiz
As fast as it can go, the speed of light you know
Twelve million miles a minute and that's the fastest speed there is

So remember when you're feeling very small and insecure
How amazingly unlikely is your birth
And pray that there's intelligent life somewhere up in space
'Cause there's bugger-all down here on Earth
 
tasteme
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Okay, everyone. Pull your pants down. Now is our time to collectively moon the sun.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Earth hurtles toward the sun

ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
ChuckNorrisSays
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

I'm an excellent driver: KB202: abhorrent1: [Fark user image image 561x510]

The names should not be hidden.

Just think, that particular example of the human intellect was almost certainly pre-COVID and long before vaccinations.  People looked at that and thought "Wow, just how stupid can you get?"

And now, thanks to Donald Trump and the GQP we know the answer to that question.


Set yourself free. Let go of the hate.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Just kidding - it was all a dream. The earth is actually hurtling away from the sun.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

X-Geek: [Fark user image 320x240]
Just kidding - it was all a dream. The earth is actually hurtling away from the sun.


Maybe we'll finally catch up to the Moon.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Destructor: Earth hurtles toward the sun

[ichef.bbci.co.uk image 400x225]


i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Pink Floyd - Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun
Youtube 8RbXIMZmVv8
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Things in orbit are always falling. Which means as we approach our aphelion, we're falling up!


Falling? Up and down aren't things in space
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Space is the place for the human race.
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - Perihelion (Live on KEXP)
Youtube 8PWrmqsL0F4
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Things in orbit are always falling. Which means as we approach our aphelion, we're falling up!


I still think that it's very sad that The Moon will, one day far far in the future, be flung back into the darkness of the vacuum from whence She came to sail on forever without us.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
memepedia.ruView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: MurphyMurphy: Things in orbit are always falling. Which means as we approach our aphelion, we're falling up!

I still think that it's very sad that The Moon will, one day far far in the future, be flung back into the darkness of the vacuum from whence She came to sail on forever without us.


The Moon will still be in a solar orbit roughly the same as ours.

So maybe sometime later we get the Moon coming a lot closer. Like maybe to zero separation.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I still think that it's very sad that The Moon will, one day far far in the future, be flung back into the darkness of the vacuum from whence She came to sail on forever without us.


what's worse is that in the very distant future, because the universe is expanding at a very quick rate, everything in our local solar system will be flung out into space...

without the sun's gravity the Earth and our moon, will lose their orbits and sail out into the vast unknown.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: iheartscotch: MurphyMurphy: Things in orbit are always falling. Which means as we approach our aphelion, we're falling up!

I still think that it's very sad that The Moon will, one day far far in the future, be flung back into the darkness of the vacuum from whence She came to sail on forever without us.

The Moon will still be in a solar orbit roughly the same as ours.

So maybe sometime later we get the Moon coming a lot closer. Like maybe to zero separation.


That or the Sun will swallow the Earth when the Sun goes Red Giant. Or asplode the earth when it goes Supernova.

/ I didn't realize that The Moon would still be on the same orbital plane as us even when She got flung into the void.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fine, if nobody else will do it then I'll post something about Milankovitch Cycles and climate change so someone can mark that square on their bingo card.
 
CFitzsimmons [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well, are we all going to die or what?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: That or the Sun will swallow the Earth when the Sun goes Red Giant. Or asplode the earth when it goes Supernova.


I wonder what the headlines will read when that happens.

we're also talking, way, way, way, way out in the future...I doubt there will even be newspapers then.


"Hey George, notice it's getting really, really hot around here lately?"
"Yes Clyde, and the sun is getting really close, look how big it is!"
"Is this global warming, Clyde?"
"no, it's entropy"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: Well, are we all going to die or what?


All humans experience the same two things. Birth and death.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: [pbfcomics.com image 700x880]


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.