(Legacy.com)   This is WAY too close for comfort
65
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 04 Jan 2022 at 1:20 PM



65 Comments     (+0 »)
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

RIP Drew
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Dick Fark" .....ahhhh.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark that guy.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By all accounts he was a decent Fark.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dick Fark?

Think he had a fire down below?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet Jeff is inconsolable.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh LAWD his wife's name was Peg.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We brought some Maker's Mark to pour one out for our homie, but we already drank it.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The original TotalFarker.

RIP Mr. Fark.
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cache.legacy.netView Full Size


Damn Drew, the Makers Mark has really taken its toll.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing lasts forever, and time comes for us all dick farks.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: "Dick Fark" .....ahhhh.


Curt Dick Fark at that....
 
Riomp300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its not news. Its Curtis Richard Fark.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome Goodbye To Fark
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*too
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the farking obit "he loved helping prepare funeral dinners for grieving families". God knows I appreciated the dinners I received after my wife died. Cooking was not something I was interested in doing after her death.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C. R. Fark
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He had the biggest balls on the block.

RIP
 
AUAIOMRN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C. Dick
C. Dick Fark
Fark Dick Fark
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What was his username?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Yes, we know you're dead, but could you at least sign up for BareFark?"
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: Fark that guy.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If that guy was my dad I'd be Mark Fark
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reddit called it: Fark really *is* dead.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For comfort this is what way to close?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gentlequiet: RIP
[Fark user image image 425x437]


What's that from?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Esteemed founder of Fark University.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to start repenting of your sins, Drew.

I'd recommend retiring to a Benedictine monastery in the remote Alps and never speaking again. Are you good at saying the Rosary with your mouth closed?
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: I bet Jeff is inconsolable.


He'll get over it.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MurphyMurphy: [cache.legacy.net image 406x500]

Damn Drew, the Makers Mark has really taken its toll.


He looks like Ronald Reagan and Mr. Rogers had a kid.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess that means there is one less Fark to give.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Centralia? So, the body self-carbonizing in the ground?

/ Looks again - oh, some other Centralia.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bedonkadonk: From the farking obit "he loved helping prepare funeral dinners for grieving families". God knows I appreciated the dinners I received after my wife died. Cooking was not something I was interested in doing after her death.



That's not what that means.

Funeral meals (sometimes called "mercy meals") are hosted to feed the people who attended the funeral. It's kind of like a reception where people can gather socially and grieve together outside of the funeral itself.
 
yms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robertus: What was his username?


Gene Masseth
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like we should all chip in and send flowers.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's dead? I wasn't aware he was such a sick Fark.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bedonkadonk: From the farking obit "he loved helping prepare funeral dinners for grieving families". God knows I appreciated the dinners I received after my wife died. Cooking was not something I was interested in doing after her death.


My mother likes to joke that when a wife dies, all the widows start making food to take to the widower because "First casserole wins!"
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark is dead they say, long live Fark.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image image 625x328]


Is that Wired Al?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: We brought some Maker's Mark to pour one out for our homie, but we already drank it.


Pouring it down your throat counts as pouring it out, and I think it's a better tribute.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Odin Illinois.  Right outside Salem.

CSB
I was heading to a job interview with the Salem Times Commoner Newspaper in '88.  West of Odin, the temp shot up.  I thought there was an antifreeze link, so I pulled over at a Casey's and bought some antifreeze.  Well, of course, the reservoir was full.  Should have checked that first.

Drove to the Shell station on the east end, met the nice people there and they let me call my brother long distance (everything outside Odin was long distance).  My brother picked me up and loaned me a car.  Went to the interview and never got the job.

Called the Shell station and I learned about pressurized cooling systems (Renault Alliance).  He ordered a replacement tank and installed it at no charge.  Wouldn't take any money for it.  Just a nice bunch of people.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Survivors include his sons Stan Fark of Sun Lakes, Arizona, and Danny Fark and wife Judy of Odin."

If his wife was a cleric of Odin, she could probably just cast resurrectionand bring him right back, no?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

awruk!: Centralia? So, the body self-carbonizing in the ground?

/ Looks again - oh, some other Centralia.


Centralia Illinois coal disaster involved a coal dust explosion that killed 111 people.  Rescuers found a sign that read "Check our pockets.  We left notes for ours wives"
 
Mock26
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Nice name for a town. Too bad it is downstate Illinois.
 
