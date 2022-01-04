 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Betty White Telescope successfully deploys its sun shield   (bbc.com) divider line
Russ1642
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm on board with this name change! Let's keep going!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Russ1642: [Fark user image 850x478]


(I think it's still on the ground in that picture dude)
 
scalpod
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
How about we rename it to the Betty White Telescope *after* it's worked for 80 years?
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

scalpod: How about we rename it to the Betty White Telescope *after* it's worked for 80 years?


How about we name big expensive space things after space scientists, not actors and actresses?
 
scalpod
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Have you people learned nothing about jinxing it?!
 
scalpod
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Russ1642: scalpod: How about we rename it to the Betty White Telescope *after* it's worked for 80 years?

How about we name big expensive space things after space scientists, not actors and actresses?


I agree, and it's already named after a space scientist, so problem solved...

/dusts hands
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
SHE GONE TO HEHVEN
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Russ1642: [Fark user image 850x478]


Nasa got tired of that meme real quick and put it to bed

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
When they launch something like this, I wonder what they use it on first.  Like, I know researchers all compete for time on major telescopes and so they don't want to "waste" time just looking at stuff, but I assume they need a test run on a known 'thing' so they can see if the data they get back is as-expected before researchers start using its data to make conclusions about things.  Some far off star cluster or something that they can be fairly confident about what they're going to get for data.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Of all the deployment steps, sunshield deployment and tensioning scared me the most. Too many moving and sliding interfaces and fragile MLA films that can get stuck after launch vibration and 100C temperature swings. Now if they can just get the primary and secondary mirrors latched in the right position, they're in pretty good shape.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: When they launch something like this, I wonder what they use it on first.  Like, I know researchers all compete for time on major telescopes and so they don't want to "waste" time just looking at stuff, but I assume they need a test run on a known 'thing' so they can see if the data they get back is as-expected before researchers start using its data to make conclusions about things.  Some far off star cluster or something that they can be fairly confident about what they're going to get for data.


Imperial Klingon Nudist Colony.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: When they launch something like this, I wonder what they use it on first.  Like, I know researchers all compete for time on major telescopes and so they don't want to "waste" time just looking at stuff, but I assume they need a test run on a known 'thing' so they can see if the data they get back is as-expected before researchers start using its data to make conclusions about things.  Some far off star cluster or something that they can be fairly confident about what they're going to get for data.


Looking in the hot neighbor chick's bedroom window, duh
 
beany
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

scalpod: Russ1642: scalpod: How about we rename it to the Betty White Telescope *after* it's worked for 80 years?

How about we name big expensive space things after space scientists, not actors and actresses?

I agree, and it's already named after a space scientist, so problem solved...

/dusts hands


No, it's named after a NASA Administrator: https://en.wikipedia.o​rg/wiki/James_E.​_Webb

Now the next Big Thing after JWST *will* be named after an actual scientist: https://roman.gsfc.nasa.go​v/
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: When they launch something like this, I wonder what they use it on first.  Like, I know researchers all compete for time on major telescopes and so they don't want to "waste" time just looking at stuff, but I assume they need a test run on a known 'thing' so they can see if the data they get back is as-expected before researchers start using its data to make conclusions about things.  Some far off star cluster or something that they can be fairly confident about what they're going to get for data.


They'll be tuning the optics to hell and back, so yes, they will point at a well known object that is close enough they are only regathering old data. The mirrors will be cooling for months is what I've read.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Munden: Russ1642: [Fark user image 850x478]

Nasa got tired of that meme real quick and put it to bed

[Fark user image 487x840]


You must be a hoot at parties.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: When they launch something like this, I wonder what they use it on first.  Like, I know researchers all compete for time on major telescopes and so they don't want to "waste" time just looking at stuff, but I assume they need a test run on a known 'thing' so they can see if the data they get back is as-expected before researchers start using its data to make conclusions about things.  Some far off star cluster or something that they can be fairly confident about what they're going to get for data.


Yeah they already have a bunch of things that aren't expected to be groundbreaking they will be using for calibration\etc planned. I believe i read it will take 6 months or so once on station for it to start doing its primary mission science, but that doesn't mean we may not learn some cool stuff along the way.
 
scalpod
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: When they launch something like this, I wonder what they use it on first.  Like, I know researchers all compete for time on major telescopes and so they don't want to "waste" time just looking at stuff, but I assume they need a test run on a known 'thing' so they can see if the data they get back is as-expected before researchers start using its data to make conclusions about things.  Some far off star cluster or something that they can be fairly confident about what they're going to get for data.


They've already said they'll definitely be looking at the exact same spot as the Hubble Deep Field, and with IR it means we'll see a bunch of stuff in what looked like empty space in the Hubble image.
 
scalpod
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

beany: scalpod: Russ1642: scalpod: How about we rename it to the Betty White Telescope *after* it's worked for 80 years?

How about we name big expensive space things after space scientists, not actors and actresses?

I agree, and it's already named after a space scientist, so problem solved...

/dusts hands

No, it's named after a NASA Administrator: https://en.wikipedia.or​g/wiki/James_E._Webb

Now the next Big Thing after JWST *will* be named after an actual scientist: https://roman.gsfc.nasa.gov​/


Doh! You got me there. I forgot he was a military man and had no science background.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Worth a watch

The Insane Engineering of James Webb Telescope
Youtube aICaAEXDJQQ
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Russ1642: [Fark user image 850x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Russ1642: scalpod: How about we rename it to the Betty White Telescope *after* it's worked for 80 years?

How about we name big expensive space things after space scientists, not actors and actresses?


yup. The day that James Webb gets a star on Hollywood Boulevard is when we can start talking about renaming scientific devices after entertainers. Betty White was a national treasure but I doubt she could work out the orbit of any celestial body.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: When they launch something like this, I wonder what they use it on first.  Like, I know researchers all compete for time on major telescopes and so they don't want to "waste" time just looking at stuff, but I assume they need a test run on a known 'thing' so they can see if the data they get back is as-expected before researchers start using its data to make conclusions about things.  Some far off star cluster or something that they can be fairly confident about what they're going to get for data.


They'll point it at Earth and watch you fap to Golden Girls episodes.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Russ1642: [Fark user image 850x478]

[Fark user image 850x561]


cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
sat1va
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: When they launch something like this, I wonder what they use it on first.  Like, I know researchers all compete for time on major telescopes and so they don't want to "waste" time just looking at stuff, but I assume they need a test run on a known 'thing' so they can see if the data they get back is as-expected before researchers start using its data to make conclusions about things.  Some far off star cluster or something that they can be fairly confident about what they're going to get for data.


I'm pretty sure it'll be that cute girl at the laundromat.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ya_D9Iw​B​3-s&t=3s
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: New Rising Sun: When they launch something like this, I wonder what they use it on first.  Like, I know researchers all compete for time on major telescopes and so they don't want to "waste" time just looking at stuff, but I assume they need a test run on a known 'thing' so they can see if the data they get back is as-expected before researchers start using its data to make conclusions about things.  Some far off star cluster or something that they can be fairly confident about what they're going to get for data.

They'll point it at Earth and watch you fap to Golden Girls episodes.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Of all the deployment steps, sunshield deployment and tensioning scared me the most. Too many moving and sliding interfaces and fragile MLA films that can get stuck after launch vibration and 100C temperature swings. Now if they can just get the primary and secondary mirrors latched in the right position, they're in pretty good shape.


The actuator mechanisms that adjust the mirrors have to move less than a wavelength of light. That's the process that worries me.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: Russ1642: scalpod: How about we rename it to the Betty White Telescope *after* it's worked for 80 years?

How about we name big expensive space things after space scientists, not actors and actresses?

yup. The day that James Webb gets a star on Hollywood Boulevard is when we can start talking about renaming scientific devices after entertainers. Betty White was a national treasure but I doubt she could work out the orbit of any celestial body.


The treadmill on the space station is named after Stephen Colbert. Not specially a scientific instrument, it is vital to human habitation in space.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Munden: Russ1642: [Fark user image 850x478]

Nasa got tired of that meme real quick and put it to bed

[Fark user image 487x840]


I didn't understand how big that farkin' honker was until now. Holy shiat! I could live in that spacey Lagrange motherfarker.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Of all the deployment steps, sunshield deployment and tensioning scared me the most. Too many moving and sliding interfaces and fragile MLA films that can get stuck after launch vibration and 100C temperature swings. Now if they can just get the primary and secondary mirrors latched in the right position, they're in pretty good shape.


"My old grandmother used to say - anything mechanical, give it a good bash."

Obscure?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Of all the deployment steps, sunshield deployment and tensioning scared me the most. Too many moving and sliding interfaces and fragile MLA films that can get stuck after launch vibration and 100C temperature swings. Now if they can just get the primary and secondary mirrors latched in the right position, they're in pretty good shape.


Probably the giant planet-killing asteroid headed towards earth. It's not due to show up for another couple of years, just long enough for the Republicans to blame it on Hillary/Biden/Black Lives Matter/the gays. The silver lining is, millions of their voters will declare it fake news and become the first to be vaporized after they decide to stand outside in unison to greet the disaster they say isn't happening, just to, you know, prove that scientists don't know everything.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I always read JWST as John Wick Space Telescope.  That telescope is going to kick so much ass.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: New Rising Sun: When they launch something like this, I wonder what they use it on first.  Like, I know researchers all compete for time on major telescopes and so they don't want to "waste" time just looking at stuff, but I assume they need a test run on a known 'thing' so they can see if the data they get back is as-expected before researchers start using its data to make conclusions about things.  Some far off star cluster or something that they can be fairly confident about what they're going to get for data.

They'll point it at Earth and watch you fap to Golden Girls episodes.


Why? I do it for free on Omegle.
 
DreamyAltarBoy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

covfefe: New Rising Sun: When they launch something like this, I wonder what they use it on first.  Like, I know researchers all compete for time on major telescopes and so they don't want to "waste" time just looking at stuff, but I assume they need a test run on a known 'thing' so they can see if the data they get back is as-expected before researchers start using its data to make conclusions about things.  Some far off star cluster or something that they can be fairly confident about what they're going to get for data.

They'll be tuning the optics to hell and back, so yes, they will point at a well known object that is close enough they are only regathering old data. The mirrors will be cooling for months is what I've read.


My friend who worked on the non-primary mirrors at Lockheed told me that the hard part was designing them so that they maintain shape down to their operating temperature of 25K. He also said that their failure temp is 4K. Yeah, it's going to take a while.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Of all the deployment steps, sunshield deployment and tensioning scared me the most. Too many moving and sliding interfaces and fragile MLA films that can get stuck after launch vibration and 100C temperature swings. Now if they can just get the primary and secondary mirrors latched in the right position, they're in pretty good shape.


Name checks out
 
ukexpat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Russ1642: scalpod: How about we rename it to the Betty White Telescope *after* it's worked for 80 years?

How about we name big expensive space things after space scientists, not actors and actresses?


Common sense? On Fark? How dare you!
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

scalpod: New Rising Sun: When they launch something like this, I wonder what they use it on first.  Like, I know researchers all compete for time on major telescopes and so they don't want to "waste" time just looking at stuff, but I assume they need a test run on a known 'thing' so they can see if the data they get back is as-expected before researchers start using its data to make conclusions about things.  Some far off star cluster or something that they can be fairly confident about what they're going to get for data.

They've already said they'll definitely be looking at the exact same spot as the Hubble Deep Field, and with IR it means we'll see a bunch of stuff in what looked like empty space in the Hubble image.


Well ... that'll make for an awesome desktop background
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: New Rising Sun: When they launch something like this, I wonder what they use it on first.  Like, I know researchers all compete for time on major telescopes and so they don't want to "waste" time just looking at stuff, but I assume they need a test run on a known 'thing' so they can see if the data they get back is as-expected before researchers start using its data to make conclusions about things.  Some far off star cluster or something that they can be fairly confident about what they're going to get for data.

Imperial Klingon Nudist Colony.


Or the Planet Phi Epsilon Nudist Colony for Women

/Dick De Bartolo would think that not obscure
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Russ1642: [Fark user image 850x478]

[Fark user image 850x561]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fzumrk: I always read JWST as John Wick Space Telescope.  That telescope is going to kick so much ass.


Fark user imageView Full Size


:D
 
b0rscht [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fiddlehead: Russ1642: [Fark user image 850x478]

[Fark user image 850x561]


You can't blame Pence, they put "scare quotes" around "do not touch" so it's not actually asking you to stay away from it. Seriously though, lose the farking quotations around orders.
 
Moonfaced Assassin of Joy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

I just lurk here: [Fark user image 425x226]


Username does not check out.
 
