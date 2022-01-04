 Skip to content
(MSNBC)   Want to save Democracy? Log out of Facebook   (msnbc.com)
67
67 Comments
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ok what's next?

/Never used it and don't like what it seems to do to people who are using it.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I deactivated my account. I was getting bored with the responses. I'll keep in touch with my family either by e-mail or phone. Facebook is a waste of time. I never read any news on it. It's really a big gossip and hate machine.
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Deleted in 2012, I only talk to you guys
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay ahead of you, subby.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Never logged in. Same with MySpace, Twitter, all that poison. One of the best decisions of my life.
 
whidbey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I disagree.  I want to see Elizabeth Warren bring the pain hammer down on Zuckerberg.

Then we can log out.
 
turboke
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Headline doesn't need the first four words.

/I'll get the lights.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Left in 9 years ago.
 
bthom37
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Left that in 2017? Maybe?  Don't really remember, I never really used it.

I have a Twitter, but I keep that as anonymous as possible.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
RICO FACEBOOK
 
Spaz-master
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Have to se it with work clients.. 
That said, I hate it
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You're preaching to the choir here, subby.
 
SummerOf69
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Preaching to the choir
 
eviljimbo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
its been a couple of years for me, nothing of value was lost
 
bthom37
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

whidbey: I disagree.  I want to see Elizabeth Warren bring the pain hammer down on Zuckerberg.

Then we can log out.


You being dedicated to remaining on Facebook is incredibly unsurprising.
 
genner
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cooldaddygroove: I only talk to you guys


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flypusher713
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay ahead of you, subby.


Same here.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Deleted my account 4 years ago. Haven't missed it for a second.

Turns out there are actually ways of communicating with other people that don't involve giving Zuck money, imagine that.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

whidbey: I disagree.  I want to see Elizabeth Warren bring the pain hammer down on Zuckerberg.

Then we can log out.


So he'll only have hundreds of millions. He'll be fine.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Even if we go with the premise that if Facebook ceased to exist tomorrow it would save democracy, how does unilaterally disarming help anything?
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm convinced the "great filter" of the Fermi paradox isn't a planet-ending weapon or disease, it's global-scale communications networks that allow misinformation and disinformation to spread.

It's farking Facebook.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Add me to the already deleted list. Roughly 12 years now.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cooldaddygroove: Deleted in 2012, I only talk to you guys


This is the only "social media" site I participate in, if you can call it that.  I follow a few people on Twitter, but I've never tweeted.

Not bragging, just very poor social skills.
 
Altman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The only reason I keep Facebook is to check up on the public profiles of job applicants.  (PUBLIC profiles, I would never ask someone for their password).

I've dodged a few bullets by finding out through Facebook that someone was nuts before I interviewed them.
 
JimmyTheHutt
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Facebook is nothing but a well funded, Peter Thiel guided network to enable and empower fascism.
 
chewd
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I already killed my FB years ago....
I couldnt afford to lose any more respect for my friends.
 
jethroe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Ok what's next?

/Never used it and don't like what it seems to do to people who are using it.


Pretty much the same here.  I was on it for maybe a week when it first came out (2004?) and I got like 50 friend requests from people I went to high school with (graduated in '88).  I hadn't talked to most of these people in 16 years and didn't want to "catch up" with them now.

Then after seeing people taking pictures of their freakin' MEALS ("omg look at these dumplings I had for supper") I just abandoned it.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
To lawmakers and advocacy groups on the right, according to people familiar with the conversations, their message was that Ms. Haugen was trying to help Democrats. Within hours, several conservative news outlets published stories alleging Ms. Haugen was a Democratic activist.

Later, Facebook lobbyists warned Democratic staffers that Republicans were focused on the company's decision to ban expressions of support for Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who killed two people during unrest in Kenosha, Wis., and who was later acquitted of homicide and other charges.

In other words: we're not sure how Democrats responded, but we do know that Republicans fell for it hook, line and sinker. Which is pretty much emblematic of all the social media manipulation campaigns we've seen.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Made it this far never having signed up in the first place.

The little Discord community I hang with is enough for me.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Altman: I've dodged a few bullets by finding out through Facebook that someone was nuts before I interviewed them.


Out of curiosity, where does "I've never had a Facebook account." rank?
 
Altman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Out of curiosity, where does "I've never had a Facebook account." rank?


Respect.  Thumbs up.  I totally totally respect the people who don't have Facebook, or have private accounts.  It shows that they exercise some degree of discretion over their public appearance.
 
Peki
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Also deleted my FB a while ago. It was too much if a doxxing risk once I became an antifascist activist.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I keep Facebook because it's a great way to keep up with friends from the 80s.  Want to see genuine crazy?  Go to gab.com.  It's like the evil twin of the politics tab only worse.

Example:
Aaron Rodgers says the NFL is now secretly prescribing ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to players.
NFL uses HCQ but you can't.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

pearls before swine: cooldaddygroove: Deleted in 2012, I only talk to you guys

This is the only "social media" site I participate in, if you can call it that.  I follow a few people on Twitter, but I've never tweeted.

Not bragging, just very poor social skills.


Ditto.
Had a LiveJournal a looooooong time ago.
Just stopped updating it one day.
 
feltrider [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This seems like a lobbying problem, not anything to do with using Facebook.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I've never logged into Facebook, ever. And I never will. It is encouraging to see so many responses already denouncing the platform. I think it is toxic and a waste of time.

The one thing that weirds me out is how many times my wife has had to "disconnect" from FB. They somehow never actually get their claws out of you once you join. You deactivate your account, but it never actually goes away.
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Didn't install the FB app when I got my new phone in Sept 2020. Well, I have messenger because it's still useful to keep in touch with friends.

I did go back on the mobile web version to participate in a help group for people applying for the job I applied for in 21. That's about it.

I probably should load the site in a private tab and run messenger on Secure Folder, but ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I kept my account because various groups are relevant to my interest (primarily historical preservation in the local area) but otherwise don't really use it for anything.

I used to post a picture of myself every time I would travel somewhere interesting to rub it in the faces of all of the losers I went to high school with that they were stuck in Nowhere, Midwest USA, while I was gallivanting around the world. Sadly, Covid kind of put an end to that.

Having the sane people leave Facebook wouldn't save our democracy. It would just make Facebook more efficient at radicalising people
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jethroe: AlgaeRancher: Ok what's next?

/Never used it and don't like what it seems to do to people who are using it.

Pretty much the same here.  I was on it for maybe a week when it first came out (2004?) and I got like 50 friend requests from people I went to high school with (graduated in '88).  I hadn't talked to most of these people in 16 years and didn't want to "catch up" with them now.

Then after seeing people taking pictures of their freakin' MEALS ("omg look at these dumplings I had for supper") I just abandoned it.


Up to 2006 you had to be a college student to join. I signed up in 2005. It was a lot different back then.
 
whidbey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Cortez the Killer: I've never logged into Facebook, ever. And I never will. It is encouraging to see so many responses already denouncing the platform. I think it is toxic and a waste of time.

The one thing that weirds me out is how many times my wife has had to "disconnect" from FB. They somehow never actually get their claws out of you once you join. You deactivate your account, but it never actually goes away.


I'm still friends with dead people.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Facebook is 4chan for soccer moms.
 
bambi121899
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Like a dumbass, I signed up for Spotify with my Facebook account. If I deactivate Facebook, I can't use Spotify. Sure I can sign up for another Spotify account...but getting the custom playlists to the new account would be a nightmare.

Oh, and farking Oculus.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Want to see genuine crazy?


Craigslist's Rants and Raves.

If you go and don't come back, we'll send a search party to look for you.

It is NOT for the faint of heart in there.
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: Even if we go with the premise that if Facebook ceased to exist tomorrow it would save democracy, how does unilaterally disarming help anything?


Plus, I thought TFG was telling his followers to leave Facebook and Twitter. I don't want to inadvertently do what he's telling me to do and I don't think he is interested in saving democracy.
 
BeotchPudding [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Facebook/META & Twitter: 4Chan for the masses.
 
zez
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I mostly use FB to repost weird stories I find here and to find information about upcoming bicycle rides. I have a friend who deactivated his account because he said people can contact him other ways and he didn't need it. Now he needs the rest of us to copy and past him the information about the upcoming rides he can't find out about anymore.
 
slantsix
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
As somebody who used it regularly once upon a time, I deleted it about two years ago and have literally not thought about it since ("nothing of value was lost").

Seriously, if you're on the fence, just try it. Your life will be better off for it.

Now, if I could only get off of Instagram...
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Facebook is not that bad if it's used right. I mostly interact with the groups. Also I use the Social Fixer add on, so it removes a lot of the garbage before I even see it.
 
LL316
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Our animal rescue does everything through Facebook. Can't imagine the logistical nightmare of trying to get hundreds of volunteers to all move to some other site.
 
