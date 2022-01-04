 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   I like my Chilean police officers like I like my protests - COVERED IN BEES   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
31
    More: Scary, Honey, national police officers, Honey production, Beekeeping, long-term drought, Agriculture, Food, Bee  
•       •       •

680 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jan 2022 at 2:05 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ay Caramba!
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Protesting the decimation of bee populations by endangering hives?

Am I reading this right?
 
Jesterling
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


But for seriously, this is mildly concerning:  A 2020 study published in the journal Science found that populations fell by around 50% in North America and 17% in Europe in one generation.
 
Kristoph57
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Don't worry.. I know a guy with the solution. A large influx of BEES should put a stop to this!
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The beekeepers set around 60 beehives, which contained an estimated 10,000 bees, on the avenue in front of the palace.

Seven national police officers, called Carabiniers, were stung trying to arrest the beekeepers and move the beehives out of the street, police officials said, and were taken to the hospital.

How did the bees get out? Or are these things open air or something?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If the protesters beehaved, why are they being arrested?
 
farkalt
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: [c.tenor.com image 498x280]


We're done here. Somebody get the lights.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I saw that story this morning on Bee Bee C news.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sting rejoins the Police
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Chi Chi Chi Le Le Le Viva Chile!
Youtube lSd2LFmS-wg
 
goodncold
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Take note for future riots! A bag full of murder hornets lobed at riot police should be a good counter to teargas.

Or a bag full of skunks.


/never been at a riot
//my ideas are probably bad ideas
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Beads?
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

goodncold: //my ideas are probably bad ideas


You never know until you try. What's the worst that could happen?
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Arresting peacefully protesters? I'm okay with that resulting in a good ol fashioned beeing.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Half a bee, philosophically, must ipso facto, half not be.

/Eric the half a bee, folks
 
Jjaro
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
But do you love bees like Halo 2 loves bees?
 
LineNoise
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I wish i could find a picture of it, but i swear i was a personal witness to it, and it will win any award for best way of breaking up a protest i have ever seen.

In NYC, you used to, i dunno, it may still be a thing but they didnt strike me as the kind of people who would stick with a cause long enough, a thing called critical mass.

On the surface, it was good, bringing awareness to cyclists, sharing the road, started out as probably a fun time. whatever. I cycle, i get it.

Except these jackasses decided their protest should be on friday afternoons at rush hour, intentionally clogging the grid.

Obviously this won them far more enemies than allies.

There were all kinds of kerfluffles with the NYPD, with plenty of wrong on both sides.

Until this glorious moment. Apparently the NYPD caught on that they were just following whoever was in front. So got some of their own dudes up there on bikes, took them down a side street.

And dropped a giant net on them they had strung up on that street like something out of scooby doo.

If i ever see anything funnier that that in my life, it will be a life unquestionably well lived.
 
CFitzsimmons [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Don't mess with bees. They carried this poor fellow all the way to Ohio!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"It's dangerous for the people who are allergic (to bees) because they can cause death," one local said.

As opposed to all the other times they walk outdoors.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
steamuserimages-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
farkalt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

goodncold: Take note for future riots! A bag full of murder hornets lobed at riot police should be a good counter to teargas.

Or a bag full of skunks.


/never been at a riot
//my ideas are probably bad ideas


Don't abuse skunks.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

LineNoise: I wish i could find a picture of it, but i swear i was a personal witness to it, and it will win any award for best way of breaking up a protest i have ever seen.

In NYC, you used to, i dunno, it may still be a thing but they didnt strike me as the kind of people who would stick with a cause long enough, a thing called critical mass.

On the surface, it was good, bringing awareness to cyclists, sharing the road, started out as probably a fun time. whatever. I cycle, i get it.

Except these jackasses decided their protest should be on friday afternoons at rush hour, intentionally clogging the grid.

Obviously this won them far more enemies than allies.

There were all kinds of kerfluffles with the NYPD, with plenty of wrong on both sides.

Until this glorious moment. Apparently the NYPD caught on that they were just following whoever was in front. So got some of their own dudes up there on bikes, took them down a side street.

And dropped a giant net on them they had strung up on that street like something out of scooby doo.

If i ever see anything funnier that that in my life, it will be a life unquestionably well lived.


There were similar groups all over the country. The "giant net" sounds apocryphal, though.
 
gbv23
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"que lastima"

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
farkalt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

LineNoise: I wish i could find a picture of it, but i swear i was a personal witness to it, and it will win any award for best way of breaking up a protest i have ever seen.

In NYC, you used to, i dunno, it may still be a thing but they didnt strike me as the kind of people who would stick with a cause long enough, a thing called critical mass.

On the surface, it was good, bringing awareness to cyclists, sharing the road, started out as probably a fun time. whatever. I cycle, i get it.

Except these jackasses decided their protest should be on friday afternoons at rush hour, intentionally clogging the grid.

Obviously this won them far more enemies than allies.

There were all kinds of kerfluffles with the NYPD, with plenty of wrong on both sides.

Until this glorious moment. Apparently the NYPD caught on that they were just following whoever was in front. So got some of their own dudes up there on bikes, took them down a side street.

And dropped a giant net on them they had strung up on that street like something out of scooby doo.

If i ever see anything funnier that that in my life, it will be a life unquestionably well lived.


I would pay good money for a video of that.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: The beekeepers set around 60 beehives, which contained an estimated 10,000 bees, on the avenue in front of the palace.

Seven national police officers, called Carabiniers, were stung trying to arrest the beekeepers and move the beehives out of the street, police officials said, and were taken to the hospital.

How did the bees get out? Or are these things open air or something?


The hives shown are made of multiple boxes which stack on top of each other.  The stack has a single opening on the bottom, which can be manually opened or closed by the human.  This is where the bees normally leave and enter the hive.  The stack can also be opened from the top.  This is how the beekeeper opens the hive to do maintenance or harvest honey and wax.  If the hive is left alone, 99% of the time you can walk right up to it and the bees don't give a shiat.  You leave them alone and they leave you alone.  I'm thinking the police officers weren't trained beekeepers, manhandled the boxes, and got stung for their work.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Protesting the decimation of bee populations by endangering hives?

Am I reading this right?


Can we not somehow get by with 90% of our bees?
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Give us government reform to improve honey prices or give us cake.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.