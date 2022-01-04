 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Parents arrested after leaving son home alone over holidays, forcing him to eat frozen food, defend house against dimwitted burglars   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's with the little smocks they made them wear?

am23.mediaite.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: What's with the little smocks they made them wear?

[am23.mediaite.com image 850x444]


Confiscated their clothing when they were arrested and haven't issued them jail togs yet?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell, i'd consider that Heaven. But then i am weird.
 
DaMoGan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: What's with the little smocks they made them wear?

[am23.mediaite.com image 850x444]


They were busted at the hair salon, duh.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: Hell, i'd consider that Heaven. But then i am weird.


As a parent or as a child?

/ why not both?
 
DaMoGan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, someone should make a movie with that premise.   It will make a million.

/Why yes I did just awaken from a 35 year coma, why do you ask?
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: What's with the little smocks they made them wear?

[am23.mediaite.com image 850x444]


the pandemic has been really hard on barber and hairstyle schools. looks like they're letting them practice at county
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DaMoGan: WickerNipple: What's with the little smocks they made them wear?

[am23.mediaite.com image 850x444]

They were busted at the hair salon, duh.


That can't be it.  I've seen what "busted at the barbershop" looks like.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Note to prospective parents:
You still have to come home, even if they're a latch-key kid....
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was a pyro at age 11. My parents didn't dare leave me alone.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I read the fark headline I thought "Oh boy, law enforcement over reach for leaving a kid home alone for a few hours"

Then I read "two weeks" and thought what is wrong with people?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm confused . My childhood was being alone while my mom worked. 16 hours.  How hard is it to get up, get dressed and go to school and come back eat, sleep repeat
Stupid 11 ear old
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They fail at parenting.  But at 11 years of age, if you haven't figure out how to not eat frozen food, I don't
like your chances of seeing adulthood.  It was time to give someone else a shot at raising you.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: When I read the fark headline I thought "Oh boy, law enforcement over reach for leaving a kid home alone for a few hours"

Then I read "two weeks" and thought what is wrong with people?


Would have been over a month if no one had investigated it. They left at Thanksgiving and only just came back a couple days ago.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It depends on the frozen food. If they were microwave dinners and the house had a microwave oven, then the kid was set forever.
If it was frozen pork chops, that might be more of a challenge.
 
Mock26
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
When I was 11 I would have loved it if my parents had left me home alone for a couple of weeks. By that age I already knew how to cook and go grocery shopping on my own for ingredients (thank you, Mom, for teaching me that!).
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Your own farkin kid

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
schubie
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Poor kid. This will have permanent effects om him.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

tasteme: I was a pyro at age 11. My parents didn't dare leave me alone.


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
People should be required to get a license to have kids.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

awruk!: Smoking GNU: Hell, i'd consider that Heaven. But then i am weird.

As a parent or as a child?

/ why not both?


As the child. Don't get me wrong, i love my family, but periods where i don't hear my name called for some chore are euphoric to me.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: They fail at parenting.  But at 11 years of age, if you haven't figure out how to not eat frozen food, I don't
like your chances of seeing adulthood.  It was time to give someone else a shot at raising you.


This.
I was cooking Spanish rice at 11.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

schubie: Poor kid. This will have permanent effects om him.


I turned out fine
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

tasteme: I was a pyro at age 11. My parents didn't dare leave me alone.


I was a pyro and a latch key kid. Parents worked 30 min away in the city, I took care of my younger brother and sister, and my older sister (who could drive) left us alone one fine summer day. That was the last day my dad had a barn or a tractor for a lot of  years. Was lucky to get out alive and have the scars to prove it. Turns out, 500 bales of green hay can burn so hot they can melt the vinyl siding off of your house from 150' away. I'm not a pyro anymore.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

waxbeans: schubie: Poor kid. This will have permanent effects om him.

I turned out fine


Narrator: But did he?

/ I kid
// Latchkey kid myself
/// Two weeks with limited resources and possibly no way of replenishing them is a bit much
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: What's with the little smocks they made them wear?

[am23.mediaite.com image 850x444]


I am guessing it's some sort of leave-your-kid-at-home cult thing.
 
Pucca
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bluemoons: tasteme: I was a pyro at age 11. My parents didn't dare leave me alone.

I was a pyro and a latch key kid. Parents worked 30 min away in the city, I took care of my younger brother and sister, and my older sister (who could drive) left us alone one fine summer day. That was the last day my dad had a barn or a tractor for a lot of  years. Was lucky to get out alive and have the scars to prove it. Turns out, 500 bales of green hay can burn so hot they can melt the vinyl siding off of your house from 150' away. I'm not a pyro anymore.


My dad would still be beating me if I did this. Wow. I'm glad you and no one you love were seriously hurt!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bluemoons: tasteme: I was a pyro at age 11. My parents didn't dare leave me alone.

I was a pyro and a latch key kid. Parents worked 30 min away in the city, I took care of my younger brother and sister, and my older sister (who could drive) left us alone one fine summer day. That was the last day my dad had a barn or a tractor for a lot of  years. Was lucky to get out alive and have the scars to prove it. Turns out, 500 bales of green hay can burn so hot they can melt the vinyl siding off of your house from 150' away. I'm not a pyro anymore.


🥺
/
This reminds me:
I once lit a puddle of gasoline.
I learned something interesting that day.
If you take a water hose to a puddle of gasoline you end up spending the fire all over the place.
Opps.😬
 
palelizard
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I'm confused . My childhood was being alone while my mom worked. 16 hours.  How hard is it to get up, get dressed and go to school and come back eat, sleep repeat
Stupid 11 ear old


Yes, but presumably your mother came home once in a while.
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Hell, i'd consider that Heaven. But then i am weird.


When I was 11 yrs old, I was *usually* on my own. I learned to cook and transport via Bus by the time I was 8. My cub scout troop was across town, and used the bus weekly to get there.

OTOH, it would not take days or more to find someone, if I needed them, either.

Bicycling out to my favorite woods for rabbit and squirrel hunting when I was ten. I was stopped once by a LEO who saw the top of a shotgun barrel poking out of my backpack (broken down in three parts), but as I was on my way to get a few rabbits, he went on his way after I told him what I was up to.
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: What's with the little smocks they made them wear?

[am23.mediaite.com image 850x444]


Suicide gowns.  They said something stupid.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: /// Two weeks with limited resources and possibly no way of replenishing them is a bit much


Agreed

But on a side note, we leave adults to this all the time. And half of America thinks feeding kids isn't their responsibility.
It's interesting.
Why is it a nation that is at the minimum half filled with callous scumbags so cry baby about everything else but feeding kids is too much to ask. But omg please don't have a mind of your own and kneel during our football game?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

waxbeans: xxBirdMadGirlxx: /// Two weeks with limited resources and possibly no way of replenishing them is a bit much

Agreed

But on a side note, we leave adults to this all the time. And half of America thinks feeding kids isn't their responsibility.
It's interesting.
Why is it a nation that is at the minimum half filled with callous scumbags so cry baby about everything else but feeding kids is too much to ask. But omg please don't have a mind of your own and kneel during our football game?


Righteous indignation. Generally speaking, we humans tend to be huge fans.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

palelizard: waxbeans: I'm confused . My childhood was being alone while my mom worked. 16 hours.  How hard is it to get up, get dressed and go to school and come back eat, sleep repeat
Stupid 11 ear old

Yes, but presumably your mother came home once in a while.


But. I wasn't home.  Her main job was at night because it had a pay  Differential.
After that job, she worked as a cashier at our local grocery store monopoly.  And after that job she'd work doing traffic control for a  Condominium property.
So when I came home from school she was asleep.  And when I woke up from school she was leaving for the night job.


And ladies and gentlemen this proves the pink tax and pay gap.
Because men in our neighborhood had a family and all it's trappings. With one job. They was home on the weekends.  Their wives was homemakers.

I was an only child my mom didn't have expensive habits and or hobbies like men do.
I had to iron her uniform and shine her boots.
She had 3 to 5 jobs and didn't have the life people in our neighborhood had. And those people wasn't even rich.

The million dollar question is, if my mom was making 23 an hour what was the men in our neighborhood making.  Jfc.
 
