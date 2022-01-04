 Skip to content
(Tampa Bay Times)   Someone put fliers on New Yorkers' cars telling them to leave Florida if they are 'woke', as if they'd need a flier
63
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Reason number 5478 to leave FL.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Thwaites glacier needs to get on with falling into the ocean so the Florida issue will be reduced.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't telling New Yorkers to leave Florida about as effective as telling Farkers to lay off the porn?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(((JEWS)))
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please proceed with pissing off the snowbirds who prop up your state economy all winter long. That should work out well for you.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Please proceed with pissing off the snowbirds who prop up your state economy all winter long. That should work out well for you.


Thee economy of Florida is held up by independent businessmen gator farmers and backwoods fundigelical preachers, not no Jew Yorkers. [/s]
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Palm Beach County - along with Broward and Dade - are the majority blue counties down here in S. Florida.  So whoever is leaving these dumb ass flyers is in the minority and should get the fark out and move north.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It always amazed me that when it's time to retire from NYC area the NY'ers migrate down to FLA.

This explains why there is a FLA tag.  Its not the Floridians, its the ex-NY'ers.
 
whidbey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Florida could use some woke.  A lot of it.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Florida basically doesn't exist without New Yorkers.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Weird pic to use for the story, but ok.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

steklo: It always amazed me that when it's time to retire from NYC area the NY'ers migrate down to FLA.

This explains why there is a FLA tag.  Its not the Floridians, its the ex-NY'ers.


I feel like most of the Florida Man stories are natives, though.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: I feel like most of the Florida Man stories are natives, though.


yeah, easy to confuse the two inn't?

But it makes sense. NY'ers head to FLA, have sex with the natives and bingo...double threat.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

eurotrader: The Thwaites glacier needs to get on with falling into the ocean so the Florida issue will be reduced.


Who would then become problems for other states.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Now if only FLA could make bagels and pizza that taste like they were from NY..

I hear, it's something in the water...
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Hey, if you're one of them caring-about-other-people folks, then we don't want your kind around here. We ain't gonna like you telling us how to live our lives, and you ain't gonna like our straightforward, Christian values.  So, please go the hell back to where you come from, and Let's Go Brandon!"
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

steklo: It always amazed me that when it's time to retire from NYC area the NY'ers migrate down to FLA.

This explains why there is a FLA tag.  Its not the Floridians, its the ex-NY'ers.


You're right, but not for the reason you think. A bunch of 80 year old retirees deciding that public schools don't need money is why you have 20 year old methheads farking alligators on top of piles of stolen pipes.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Please proceed with pissing off the snowbirds who prop up your state economy all winter long. That should work out well for you.


Most of those snowbirds are crusty old folks who preferred a world where gay people stayed in the closet and black people weren't "uppity," so they could probably do this to every single out-of-state plate they see and it wouldn't move the needle.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

steklo: It always amazed me that when it's time to retire from NYC area the NY'ers migrate down to FLA.

This explains why there is a FLA tag.  Its not the Floridians, its the ex-NY'ers.


You think all the Florida Man stories are about retirees in Boca Raton? You and I are definitely reading different stuff.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Florida basically doesn't exist without New Yorkers.


I'm pretty sure New Yorkers over 65 are required to move to Florida.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

steklo: It always amazed me that when it's time to retire from NYC area the NY'ers migrate down to FLA.

This explains why there is a FLA tag.  Its not the Floridians, its the ex-NY'ers.


Anyone I've known from the northeast who does that is basically doing 6 months and a day to get the resident status for tax.  Partial migration and seeking moderate temps all year round.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: [Fark user image 850x566]


Do people like you have any good gotchas, or is it always lame bullshiat like this?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Anti-"woke" is just a euphemism for racist.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

steklo: Now if only FLA could make bagels and pizza that taste like they were from NY..

I hear, it's something in the water...


Actually, it probably does have something to do with the mineral quality of the water. I do recall the water from reservoirs tasting somehow different. Not sure why but I assumed it has to do with the fact that the geology in the NY area is profoundly different than what underlies Florida.
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Florida basically doesn't exist without New Yorkers.


Somewhere between 20-30% of the building I am a fancy pants doorman at left for Florida over the last month. Old, rich, Jewish folks. Oh, and I'm in Montreal, so.... mot just New Yorkers. BTW I'm the Shabbos Goy friday's and saturday's. Fascinating so far and I've been treated unbelievably well.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

eurotrader: The Thwaites glacier needs to get on with falling into the ocean so the Florida issue will be reduced.


Is it really going to help things when north Florida is best only Florida?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Weird pic to use for the story, but ok.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: You're right, but not for the reason you think.


Super Chronic: You think all the Florida Man stories are about retirees in Boca Raton?


Well, I wasn't really saying it was all retired NY'ers,. Quite a few, smarten up and go to FLA before retirement because NY is so expensive. Me?  Ex NY'er myself but I couldn't live in FLA. So I picked GA instead.

6 of 1, half a dozen of the other.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"If you are one of the those 'woke' people --- leave Florida. You will be happier elsewhere, as will we."

Reminds me of these idiots here in Texas who are pissed that every election the state gets more and more blue.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Tracianne: [Fark user image image 431x279]
[Fark user image image 377x213]
Palm Beach County - along with Broward and Dade - are the majority blue counties down here in S. Florida.  So whoever is leaving these dumb ass flyers is in the minority and should get the fark out and move north.


Or move a few hundred miles south....
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Let's just f*ck with everyone and give Florida to the Ukraine.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Actually, it probably does have something to do with the mineral quality of the water


Yes. True. NY has something in the water that the "mainland" states do not. Matter or fact before I moved from Cary, NC, they opened a "brooklyn style" pizza shop. I went in and spoke to the manager and they do get regular shipments of NYC water delivered.  I was mad because I was moving away that week and wouldn't be able to try the place.

oh well.

back to eating this I suppose. Best pizza in the south. I do declare.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Weird pic to use for the story, but ok.

[Fark user image 850x477]


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

steklo: cheeseaholic: I feel like most of the Florida Man stories are natives, though.

yeah, easy to confuse the two inn't?

But it makes sense. NY'ers head to FLA, have sex with the natives and bingo...double threat.


That does sound like a very Florida Man story.

Having sex with an 80 year old while they play bingo.  And then getting electrocuted gathering scrap metal to use for the bingo rewards.

/I don't think that the retirees are going to be actually breeding though
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Let's just f*ck with everyone and give Florida to the Ukraine.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
As a Florida native I have yet to successfully drive out New Yorkers
I'm also a woke liberal though
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: Having sex with an 80 year old while they play bingo.


I dunno...she looks up for a tryst with a NY'er...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: As a Florida native I have yet to successfully drive out New Yorkers
I'm also a woke liberal though


yeah, its like bed bugs, really hard to get rid off 'em.
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: HotWingConspiracy: Florida basically doesn't exist without New Yorkers.

I'm pretty sure New Yorkers over 65 are required to move to Florida.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
buster_v
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The opposite of woke is asleep.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
steklo:

I dunno...she looks up for a tryst with a NY'er...

[Fark user image 771x919]

I don't know.  She looks like that drink she's having tastes sour or something.  If an old guy got her that to hit on her she should watch out or else she's going to have to have a taste of a lemon party.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

optikeye: fiddlehead: Weird pic to use for the story, but ok.

[Fark user image 850x475]


At least one gator looks like he's going to get fried by that laser.

one less to worry about on the golf course.

Good.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: If an old guy got her that to hit on her she should watch out or else she's going to have to have a taste of a lemon party.


FLA man is up for anyone willing to have sex with him.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So farking stupid. I'm glad their state is going to sink into the farking sea and that it's one of the worst hit by Covid.

"take your tourist dollars(the only income our state makes) back to new york if you believe in human rights and treating americans like people"

Just farking die, right wing plague trash.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

steklo: optikeye: fiddlehead: Weird pic to use for the story, but ok.

[Fark user image 850x475]

At least one gator looks like he's going to get fried by that laser.

one less to worry about on the golf course.

Good.


static3.srcdn.comView Full Size
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

shoegaze99: Erebus1954: [Fark user image 850x566]

Do people like you have any good gotchas, or is it always lame bullshiat like this?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
