 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Michigan college adding "no worries" to a banished words appears to be pissing off the Australians, who will probably kill us all in retaliation   (theguardian.com) divider line
8
    More: Followup, English language, Hakuna matata, Oxford English Dictionary, No worries, Anxiety, LSSU's tongue, cheek list, compilers of the Banished Words list  
•       •       •

156 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 04 Jan 2022 at 1:05 PM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
LSSU's tongue-in-cheek list has been compiled every year since 1976 from submissions on terms deemed "familiar but problematic".

And remember, "tongue in cheek" means that it's meant to be taken absolutely seriously and you need to immediately form a strong, visceral reaction to this. Something along the lines of woke culture run amok, that sort of thing. Raging responses with random capitalization, heavy use of bold fonts, death threats on Twitter, you know the drill.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: LSSU's tongue-in-cheek list has been compiled every year since 1976 from submissions on terms deemed "familiar but problematic".

And remember, "tongue in cheek" means that it's meant to be taken absolutely seriously and you need to immediately form a strong, visceral reaction to this. Something along the lines of woke culture run amok, that sort of thing. Raging responses with random capitalization, heavy use of bold fonts, death threats on Twitter, you know the drill.


THIS guy keep use BIG words, HE think we STUPID????//
SLEEP with one I OPEN, POCKET TRAITER!!!!!11
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wait, what? How did a college newspaper's annual shiatpost rank to a response article by The Guardian?
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
College "bans" every popular phrase in a year to be incendiary.

The mere fact the phrase was used is enough to be listed. The meaning or construction are irrelevant.

This is fashion advice for words.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I am swear there was a thread about this on fark but the entity recommending was different.

Anyways. No worries.

If the previous thread is an indicator expect a lot of no worries jokes coming up.
 
Mcavity
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Pocket Ninja: LSSU's tongue-in-cheek list has been compiled every year since 1976 from submissions on terms deemed "familiar but problematic".

And remember, "tongue in cheek" means that it's meant to be taken absolutely seriously and you need to immediately form a strong, visceral reaction to this. Something along the lines of woke culture run amok, that sort of thing. Raging responses with random capitalization, heavy use of bold fonts, death threats on Twitter, you know the drill.


Depends.. whos tongue and which cheek?
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It is what it is
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hopefully they included "bae" and "on fleek".
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.