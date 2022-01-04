 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 4-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Buzzcocks, The Comsat Angels, Generation X, and Midge Ure. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #295. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
21
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot. hope the new year has been treating you right so far.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...

NOTE: While I will be able to catch the show open on Wednesdie, I have to leave shortly thereafter to have my head examined. If someone else would like to do the playlist, that would be nice.

/just the eyes, actually.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wotcha
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Present.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I r here
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

NOTE: While I will be able to catch the show open on Wednesdie, I have to leave shortly thereafter to have my head examined. If someone else would like to do the playlist, that would be nice.

/just the eyes, actually.


Only the really brave would dare examine my head.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Feliz año nuevo!

And specially for the person who re-upped my TF, gracias :

Bananarama - Aie A Mwana [Extended Version]
Youtube qMpBeR-Cib8
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: cheers you beautiful lot. hope the new year has been treating you right so far.


you're here, the peeps are here...so far, so good.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI: Present.

[Fark user image image 400x423]


I guess that picture had early lyrics on the back:


Oh yeah, I'll climb on somethin'
Cause I'm not a tall man
When I reach right up and
Too short to hold your hand
Too short to hold your hand
Too short to hold your hand
 
drewogatory
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Man, I loved Comsat Angels. Those first 3 Polydor records were fantastic. I saw them a few times as an opener, but I'm not sure they headlined a US tour even after the comeback.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

djslowdive: I r here


Saw something this weekend that made me think of you.
Fark user imageView Full Size


The taste you hate...now with pointlessness!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

djslowdive: jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

NOTE: While I will be able to catch the show open on Wednesdie, I have to leave shortly thereafter to have my head examined. If someone else would like to do the playlist, that would be nice.

/just the eyes, actually.

Only the really brave would dare examine my head.


In my case, I.m sure they won't find anything.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Good morning/afternoon/evening everybody!

First of all thank you, dear anonymous benefactor, for making me total fark. This is something big to start the new year with.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Guten morgen my dear farquers! I iz here.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: djslowdive: I r here

Saw something this weekend that made me think of you.
[Fark user image 425x566]

The taste you hate...now with pointlessness!


We carry that. Puke.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Woohoooo. Unchanged schedule
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Holy cats. This song was stuck in my head this morning.
 
