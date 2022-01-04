 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia both test positive for Covid. In other news, Sweden still has a King and Queen   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
34
    More: Interesting, Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden, medical advice, double last week's record, Sen. Rob Portman, new COVID-19 cases, home COVID test, Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf, last night  
•       •       •

266 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jan 2022 at 12:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Of course Sweden has a king.  Who else would give Minnie the home of gold and steel, and the platinum car with diamond wheels?

/hi-de-hi-de-hi-de-ho
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Even Australia has a Queen
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

RodneyToady: Of course Sweden has a king.  Who else would give Minnie the home of gold and steel, and the platinum car with diamond wheels?

/hi-de-hi-de-hi-de-ho


iv1.lisimg.comView Full Size
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

optikeye: Even Australia has a Queen


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OneDayWhat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hail to the King, baby.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TTIUWOP of hot Swedish princesses.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And neither was ever a member of ABBA.  Weird.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: Even Australia has a Queen


I thought Australia was a republic now (so no Queen as head of state).
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still,
He made a great rifle...
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who do you people think employs this guy.

imagesvc.meredithcorp.ioView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OneDayWhat: Hail to the King, baby.
[Fark user image 400x225] [View Full Size image _x_]


Came to post this

Leaving satisfied.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're bØrk, bØrk, bØrked
 
ubermensch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Swedish royalty descend from a Frenchman approved by Napoleon.

#notmyking
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So Sen. Rob Portman is the king of Sweden. Good to know he can hold two positions.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/I keed
 
dustygrimp
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Elsa by their bedside singing "Let It Go?"
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ubermensch: Swedish royalty descend from a Frenchman approved by Napoleon.

#notmyking


Your president was descended from MONKEYS.

#notmyhomopresident

Oh shiat, that hashtag might get me in trouble.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dustygrimp: Elsa by their bedside singing "Let It Go?"


I thought she was from Norway?
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: Of course Sweden has a king.  Who else would give Minnie the home of gold and steel, and the platinum car with diamond wheels?

/hi-de-hi-de-hi-de-ho


I heard he gave her things that she was needing. Unlike that bloke smokey.
 
SLOBODAN
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ubermensch: Swedish royalty descend from a Frenchman approved by Napoleon.

#notmyking


Aren't they all related?

iibawards-prod.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
chewd
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
King Carl was quoted as saying "I want a pitcher of beer, fried jalapenos, the nachos grande, and let's start with fifty wings, extra hot, and keep the ranch comin"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

chewd: keep the ranch comin


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: ubermensch: Swedish royalty descend from a Frenchman approved by Napoleon.

#notmyking

Aren't they all related?

[iibawards-prod.s3.amazonaws.com image 850x1271]


we're all related in a "family tree" after about 6 generations
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

steklo: chewd: keep the ranch comin

[Fark user image image 355x354]


The mornings are hard on a lot of us.
 
AllerJeez
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I like the Norwegian Royals.
They actually have to pay their own bills so they are as much of a business as they are a family.
 
good_2_go
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
All the cool countries do, Subby.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: And neither was ever a member of ABBA.  Weird.


Well, to be fair, ABBA did sing "Dancing Queen" at their wedding.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Before she was Queen of America, she was Queen of Atlanta:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: ubermensch: Swedish royalty descend from a Frenchman approved by Napoleon.

#notmyking

Aren't they all related?

[iibawards-prod.s3.amazonaws.com image 850x1271]


Thanks to the machinations of Queen Victoria, pretty much.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: Who do you people think employs this guy.

[imagesvc.meredithcorp.io image 850x425]


Still haven't seen a cooking show from him on either H&GTV or PBS Create!

/sure would like one though
//a show from him I mean, not one of my own
///a cooking show from me would feature microwaving and timing based on how many beers I done drunk!
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: optikeye: Even Australia has a Queen

I thought Australia was a republic now (so no Queen as head of state).


They've been talking about it for years, but so far it hasn't happened. They voted against it in a referendum in 1999 (although that might not have been that they supported keeping the monarchy so much that they didn't like the new system being proposed, where a president would be appointed by parliament).
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: ubermensch: Swedish royalty descend from a Frenchman approved by Napoleon.

#notmyking

Aren't they all related?

[iibawards-prod.s3.amazonaws.com image 850x1271]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sitting out two World Wars is pretty good for political stability, it turns out.
 
Agarista
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
find the thread of the king of sweden's "hats"
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.