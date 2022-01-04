 Skip to content
 
(WKBN Youngstown)   Local man lives up to online username   (wkbn.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Internet, Child pornography, police report, Nicholas James Marshall, Mobile phone, IP address, cell phone, Childhood  
Slippitus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark yes he did
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It is good to see Google be not that evil.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
New goal in life:  don't do anything so stupid or gross that I get any of my usernames posted in the newspaper.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: New goal in life:  don't do anything so stupid or gross that I get any of my usernames posted in the newspaper.


My personal credo has always been "never be part of an international incident' but yeah, that works too.

Imma add it to the list.
 
petuniapup
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: New goal in life:  don't do anything so stupid or gross that I get any of my usernames posted in the newspaper.

My personal credo has always been "never be part of an international incident' but yeah, that works too.

Imma add it to the list.


For years, mine has been "try not to be mocked in a Fark headline"
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well, the last time I lived up to my username, someone called the cops, the cops called the FBI, the FBI called the National Guard, the National Guard called NATO. Things got weird after that.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

petuniapup: xxBirdMadGirlxx: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: New goal in life:  don't do anything so stupid or gross that I get any of my usernames posted in the newspaper.

My personal credo has always been "never be part of an international incident' but yeah, that works too.

Imma add it to the list.

For years, mine has been "try not to be mocked in a Fark headline"


Mine is "Never underestimate incompetence".
 
pueblonative
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: New goal in life:  don't do anything so stupid or gross that I get any of my usernames posted in the newspaper.

My personal credo has always been "never be part of an international incident' but yeah, that works too.

Imma add it to the list.


And never have anyone outside your immediate family know your middle name.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Let's check and see how accurate his username is:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Well, the last time I lived up to my username, someone called the cops, the cops called the FBI, the FBI called the National Guard, the National Guard called NATO. Things got weird after that.


Thank heavens for diplomatic immunity, right?
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

petuniapup: xxBirdMadGirlxx: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: New goal in life:  don't do anything so stupid or gross that I get any of my usernames posted in the newspaper.

My personal credo has always been "never be part of an international incident' but yeah, that works too.

Imma add it to the list.

For years, mine has been "try not to be mocked in a Fark headline"


https://www.fark.com/comments/1202967​3​/Petuniapup-worried-about-his-choice-o​f-username
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Well, the last time I lived up to my username, someone called the cops, the cops called the FBI, the FBI called the National Guard, the National Guard called NATO. Things got weird after that.


Ain't that an oddity: me too!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

McGrits: It is good to see Google be not that evil.

authorities were tipped off by Google in August 2021 that Marshall had downloaded graphic sexual images of prepubescent children.


They provided him with kiddie porn
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Are we at the point yet where just d/l ing something counts as possessing it?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
::returns to thread, starts scribbling furiously::
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Are we at the point yet where just d/l ing something counts as possessing it?


This one right here, Special Agent.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Are we at the point yet where just d/l ing something counts as possessing it?


Yes, been that way for a long time
 
Peki
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Are we at the point yet where just d/l ing something counts as possessing it?


This is akin to asking the HR manager if you passed your drug test...
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Are we at the point yet where just d/l ing something counts as possessing it?


I was under the impression that downloading files makes a copy of them on whatever device they are being downloaded to. So if you browse a Fark thread on your personal computer the inline images would be copied to that storage device and those copies would thus be in your 'possession.'
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

chitownmike: McGrits: It is good to see Google be not that evil.

authorities were tipped off by Google in August 2021 that Marshall had downloaded graphic sexual images of prepubescent children.

They provided him with kiddie porn


I was going to say that my presence in the thread preceded any attempt to blame either Google or law enforcement for this person's alleged actions that led to criminal charges but I can see that time has already passed.
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Are we at the point yet where just d/l ing something counts as possessing it?


"I just bought the drugs, I didn't use any!"
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

petuniapup: xxBirdMadGirlxx: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: New goal in life:  don't do anything so stupid or gross that I get any of my usernames posted in the newspaper.

My personal credo has always been "never be part of an international incident' but yeah, that works too.

Imma add it to the list.

For years, mine has been "try not to be mocked in a Fark headline"


I believe that's why I started lurking, after I appeared in a linked article and was mocked
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Well, the last time I lived up to my username, someone called the cops, the cops called the FBI, the FBI called the National Guard, the National Guard called NATO. Things got weird after that.


I'm surprised nobody called GI Joe.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Studman69?
fernt?
Admiral Snackbar?

(clicks link)  Meh. LOL, it's only a matter of time for those other 3.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mybluemake: petuniapup: xxBirdMadGirlxx: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: New goal in life:  don't do anything so stupid or gross that I get any of my usernames posted in the newspaper.

My personal credo has always been "never be part of an international incident' but yeah, that works too.

Imma add it to the list.

For years, mine has been "try not to be mocked in a Fark headline"

I believe that's why I started lurking, after I appeared in a linked article and was mocked


Well well well. If it isn't Gene Masseth. At long last we meet.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
CheesePizza?
Babybanger?
Drew?
 
