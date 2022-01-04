 Skip to content
(LAD Bible)   Woman who made £37,000 a week selling her farts is forced to retire after she is hospitalized for trying to fart too much. Well that stinks   (ladbible.com) divider line
921 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jan 2022 at 12:35 PM (35 minutes ago)



42 Comments
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's so sweet, to go to all that trouble just to gift us with her farts.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought beans were good for the heart?

/ have I been lied to since age 5?
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
She can still make a living with odorless farts, as this dude did over a century ago:

thehumanmarvels.comView Full Size
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Every elite athlete risks injury in their career. You have to pace yourself.
 
discoballer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
No shiat.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Someone has that much money to spend on farts?
 
sid244
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Farting Around
Youtube u7Wk2VzdLcA
 
Trocadero
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

discoballer: No shiat.


Nobody bats 1.000
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Is bath water old and busted?
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
At least NFT finally makes sense. No Farts Today.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Someone has that much money to spend on farts?


Well, how many NFT apes does one person need?
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Lorelle: She can still make a living with odorless farts, as this dude did over a century ago:

[thehumanmarvels.com image 400x400]


Did that guy just paint the wall? I don't buy the odorless claim. Nuclear farts with that much fallout are never odorless.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This looks more like she visited a hospital (or a nursing home with hospital-style beds) and had a friend take some photos to keep her story in the headlines.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A former reality star who made $200,000 (£148,000) from farting in jars has announced her retirement, after she was rushed to hospital for squeezing out one too many.

Trying to squeeze out one too many usually just results in a shart.

No need to go to the hospital.

Excuse yourself, and head to the restroom to clean up.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fart in a Jar Martin - Cyanide & Happiness Shorts
Youtube qI-ZdRuwRXg
 
apathy2673
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"The season-two premiere episode of FX's "Louie"
centered on an ridiculously nasty case of gas."

Fark user imageView Full Size

Testees did it first and funnier
 
tjmull
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

understands her pain and offers thoughts and prayers
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: She's so sweet, to go to all that trouble just to gift us with her farts.


Yeah. And amazingly honest.

I'd just have faked it myself. Like, put some poop in a jar, and a balloon over it to collect the gasses.

But not her!
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Her butthole's ajar?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: This looks more like she visited a hospital (or a nursing home with hospital-style beds) and had a friend take some photos to keep her story in the headlines.


And possibly trying to create the false impression of a supply shortage.  So snarfers everywhere will feel rushed to buy a beef in a jar because they think it is going to end soon.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If you could be hospitalized for farting too much I would have died years ago...
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Vermithrax Perjorative: Lorelle: She can still make a living with odorless farts, as this dude did over a century ago:

[thehumanmarvels.com image 400x400]

Did that guy just paint the wall? I don't buy the odorless claim. Nuclear farts with that much fallout are never odorless.


j.gifs.comView Full Size
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: This looks more like she visited a hospital (or a nursing home with hospital-style beds) and had a friend take some photos to keep her story in the headlines.


Yeah, this story stinks.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
She should have adopted a bulldog to remedy the "supply chain" issue.

Who would admit to knowing the difference?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wait... She was actually farting in jars?

One anal swab could have made dozens of jars at a time smell like her colon and nobody would have known the difference.

I guess I have to respect her honesty even if I don't particularly respect the people buying jarred farts.
 
The_Philosopher_King
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: I thought beans were good for the heart?
/ have I been lied to since age 5?


I know how you feel. I was the same way when I found they were not magical or a fruit.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Someone has that much money to spend on farts?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jclark666
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
NSFW

Arsehole
Youtube Pkiki6MySzg
 
Russ1642
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

apathy2673: [Fark user image 259x194]
"The season-two premiere episode of FX's "Louie"
centered on an ridiculously nasty case of gas."

[Fark user image 300x168]
Testees did it first and funnier


That show deserved so much more than to be dumped and forgotten.
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: This looks more like she visited a hospital (or a nursing home with hospital-style beds) and had a friend take some photos to keep her story in the headlines.

Now that her ass is out of commission, the lucky holders of her fart-in-a-jar can be assured of the product's uniqueness and scarcity, thus increasing the value of their prized item.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Next up...
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Time to reopen the bakery.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wrong business plan. Instead of farts, bottle up some queefs.

I'm so sure the queef fetish types would spend good money on those...
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We'll get her the best proctologist in town!
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I wholefartedly support her decision.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

steklo: Wrong business plan. Instead of farts, bottle up some queefs.

I'm so sure the queef fetish types would spend good money on those...


South Park Clip - Butters gets queefed on [Full HD]
Youtube Ih7CeVEVya8
 
oldfarthenry [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is the part where I lament being pushed off of centre stage:
Fark user imageView Full Size

'I could have been a somebody, Stanley - instead of a flatulent bum which is what I am...'
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: steklo: Wrong business plan. Instead of farts, bottle up some queefs.

I'm so sure the queef fetish types would spend good money on those...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Ih7CeVEV​ya8?start=16]


I really should start watching South Park again. I stopped after the first season.

I caught one the other day and was laughing my ass off.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
christina perri - jar of hearts [official music video]
Youtube 8v_4O44sfjM
 
Robinfro
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: A former reality star who made $200,000 (£148,000) from farting in jars has announced her retirement, after she was rushed to hospital for squeezing out one too many.

Trying to squeeze out one too many usually just results in a shart.

No need to go to the hospital.

Excuse yourself, and head to the restroom to clean up.


We had a 4 day streak of overcast, rainy weather last week & I ate nothing but chili, Cup o'Noodles, canned soup, and drank like 3 boxes of hot chocolate.

I too got a weird, stuffy chest pain & thought "Welp, this is it!"

Then, let out a fart that would've made Andre the Giant proud. Probably close to a full minute, and even had to shift my ab muscles to take a breath while still farting.

Gas bubbles can build up and be painful as fark.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sounds like it was not farting enough, actually that and the shiatty diet from the article... although the whole thing could be BS and she's in for something else. Anyway why would you spend a grand on this? For a grand you could have an hour with someone as hot or hotter, and actually have sex.

Marcos P: If you could be hospitalized for farting too much I would have died years ago...


This! 50 a week? Hell I could do that in a day with the right combo of beer, dairy, whiskey, sausage and chili.

/how long does a fart stay in a jar before the gases settle out to nothing?
//would have faked it with a very tiny amount of hydrogen sulfide in each jar... although that is dangerous as hell if you fark up
///3
 
Robinfro
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bearded clamorer: Her butthole's ajar?


I hope not. I've seen that video and it ended badly.
 
