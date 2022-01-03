 Skip to content
(SanDiego UnionTribune)   "In a historic first, aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln deploys under command of female captain"   (sandiegouniontribune.com) divider line
60
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before the Fark MAGAIncel Brigade comes thundering to the thread rescue to tell us the many reasons why this is Wrong and Against God.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure she's not the first female Navy captain ever. What's not entirely clear to me from TFA is whether she's the first female Navy captain of any aircraft carrier in the entire fleet, or the first female Navy captain of this particular aircraft carrier.
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Just as rare: She's a rotorhead.
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I'm pretty sure she's not the first female Navy captain ever. What's not entirely clear to me from TFA is whether she's the first female Navy captain of any aircraft carrier in the entire fleet, or the first female Navy captain of this particular aircraft carrier.


First female carrier captain.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: First female carrier captain.


OK, very cool. So, another question. I'm assuming that, rank-wise, all captains are created equal. So the captain of, say, some destroyer and the captain of an aircraft carrier are still both "captains." But is there some sort of implicit understanding that the captain of a carrier has more weight/pull/rank/whatever than the captain of some smaller, and presumably less complicated/less important boat? Do you have to be a captain of X number of other ships before you can become a carrier captain?

I'd assume that's the case, but I'm not sure.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We've had other female captains:

MST3K Michael J. Nelson as Captain Janeway
Youtube sZLcIpbOHIU
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well I'm sure this is going to impress the fark out of our enemies.
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Some people with small penises are going to be flaccid about this.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Harlee: In before the Fark MAGAIncel Brigade comes thundering to the thread rescue to tell us the many reasons why this is Wrong and Against God.


Part of me wants to go to that stupid Commander Salamander blog to see what those whackjobs think about it. (HURR DURR WOKE DIVERSITY INDUSTRY...WIMMINS SHOULD LEARN THEIR PLACE...MILITARY AINT NO PLACE FOR SOCIAL EXPERIMUNTATION.) But every time I, I get filled with rage.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well other than that, how was deploy?
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Harlee: In before the Fark MAGAIncel Brigade comes thundering to the thread rescue to tell us the many reasons why this is Wrong and Against God.


Because she'll be constantly stopping for directions and using the rear view mirror to put on mascara.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Awesome.

Hopefully she does not have to parallel park the thing.


/But really, that's awesome, and overdue.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Old_Chief_Scott: First female carrier captain.

OK, very cool. So, another question. I'm assuming that, rank-wise, all captains are created equal. So the captain of, say, some destroyer and the captain of an aircraft carrier are still both "captains." But is there some sort of implicit understanding that the captain of a carrier has more weight/pull/rank/whatever than the captain of some smaller, and presumably less complicated/less important boat? Do you have to be a captain of X number of other ships before you can become a carrier captain?

I'd assume that's the case, but I'm not sure.


Smaller vessels like destroyers are usually have a Commander as their skipper, so there is a rank difference.
 
bthom37
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: Just as rare: She's a rotorhead.


I, uh, don't think you're allowed to call people that anymore.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: Well I'm sure this is going to impress the fark out of our enemies.


Guess they can fu*k around, and find out
 
Kairam
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Old_Chief_Scott: First female carrier captain.

OK, very cool. So, another question. I'm assuming that, rank-wise, all captains are created equal. So the captain of, say, some destroyer and the captain of an aircraft carrier are still both "captains." But is there some sort of implicit understanding that the captain of a carrier has more weight/pull/rank/whatever than the captain of some smaller, and presumably less complicated/less important boat? Do you have to be a captain of X number of other ships before you can become a carrier captain?

I'd assume that's the case, but I'm not sure.


Yep. Navy requires aircraft carrier officers to also have been flight officers, which you won't find on most other vessels. That aside, smaller ships can have a command individual titled captain but not of the rank of Captain - so a Commander (Destroyer, LCS) or Lt Commander (Minelayer, patrol boat like the ol'  Cyclone class) could have authority over something smaller, unlike what we have here.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Gonna take up two berth spots at the pier, amirite, guys?
 
focusthis
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
...and then article quotes a man a bunch of times before it mentions her.
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I'd assume that's the case, but I'm not sure.


All ship commanders are called Captain, but not all have the rank of Captain. A frigate or destroyer might be commanded by someone with the rank of Lieutenant Commander or Commander.

I'm impressed that she came up through the HSL/HS/MC career path. Off now to see if I can find another carrier captain that came from the helicopter ranks.
 
bthom37
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Old_Chief_Scott: First female carrier captain.

OK, very cool. So, another question. I'm assuming that, rank-wise, all captains are created equal. So the captain of, say, some destroyer and the captain of an aircraft carrier are still both "captains." But is there some sort of implicit understanding that the captain of a carrier has more weight/pull/rank/whatever than the captain of some smaller, and presumably less complicated/less important boat? Do you have to be a captain of X number of other ships before you can become a carrier captain?

I'd assume that's the case, but I'm not sure.


Well, if there's a dispute between two captains, first you look at the command structure that's been established ahead of time.

If that's not clearly laid out, you revert to time in grade - as in, how long has each one been captain?

Then it's time in service.

If still tied, the boats resort to bumping into each other, while the crews yell "wheeee", like a toddler in the bathtub smashing his ships together.

Whichever one remains afloat is the winner.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
USS ALincon to CINPACFLT:  Cannot leave port right now.  Am experiencing Tango Oscar Mike*.   Feeling bloaty and ugly.

*Time of Month
Aunt Flo's visit
Gone over to the Red (nope nope.  Strike that one)
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Harlee: In before the Fark MAGAIncel Brigade comes thundering to the thread rescue to tell us the many reasons why this is Wrong and Against God.

Part of me wants to go to that stupid Commander Salamander blog to see what those whackjobs think about it. (HURR DURR WOKE DIVERSITY INDUSTRY...WIMMINS SHOULD LEARN THEIR PLACE...MILITARY AINT NO PLACE FOR SOCIAL EXPERIMUNTATION.) But every time I, I get filled with rage.


Good lord, that site never left 2002.  It looks like a Livejournal prototype.
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Carrier? I hardly KNOW her!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bthom37: Pocket Ninja: Old_Chief_Scott: First female carrier captain.

OK, very cool. So, another question. I'm assuming that, rank-wise, all captains are created equal. So the captain of, say, some destroyer and the captain of an aircraft carrier are still both "captains." But is there some sort of implicit understanding that the captain of a carrier has more weight/pull/rank/whatever than the captain of some smaller, and presumably less complicated/less important boat? Do you have to be a captain of X number of other ships before you can become a carrier captain?

I'd assume that's the case, but I'm not sure.

Well, if there's a dispute between two captains, first you look at the command structure that's been established ahead of time.

If that's not clearly laid out, you revert to time in grade - as in, how long has each one been captain?

Then it's time in service.

If still tied, the boats resort to bumping into each other, while the crews yell "wheeee", like a toddler in the bathtub smashing his ships together.

Whichever one remains afloat is the winner.


It's never time in service.  Rank, then lineal number (time in grade basically)
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Old_Chief_Scott: First female carrier captain.

OK, very cool. So, another question. I'm assuming that, rank-wise, all captains are created equal. So the captain of, say, some destroyer and the captain of an aircraft carrier are still both "captains." But is there some sort of implicit understanding that the captain of a carrier has more weight/pull/rank/whatever than the captain of some smaller, and presumably less complicated/less important boat? Do you have to be a captain of X number of other ships before you can become a carrier captain?

I'd assume that's the case, but I'm not sure.


If you're an O-6, you are unlikely to be in command of a destroyer.  Those are O-5 slots, and in the past there were O-4s in that job.

/I'm using the NATO standard terminology, because the Navy insists on keeping a traditional word that has an ambiguous meaning.
 
Marshal Tito [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Mission Accomplished.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: Off now to see if I can find another carrier captain that came from the helicopter ranks.


Carl Vinson in 1999 or so was commanded by a helo guy and he was a raging piece of shiat.
 
funzyr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Can she handle all the seamen?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: Well I'm sure this is going to impress the fark out of our enemies.


Happy treason day tomorrow, loser.
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Old_Chief_Scott: First female carrier captain.

OK, very cool. So, another question. I'm assuming that, rank-wise, all captains are created equal. So the captain of, say, some destroyer and the captain of an aircraft carrier are still both "captains." But is there some sort of implicit understanding that the captain of a carrier has more weight/pull/rank/whatever than the captain of some smaller, and presumably less complicated/less important boat? Do you have to be a captain of X number of other ships before you can become a carrier captain?

I'd assume that's the case, but I'm not sure.


Captains are Captains, no matter the command. Rank tells you mostly how many people they are in charge of, not the ship (or ships) under their command.

Destroyers are actually more likely to be commanded by a Commander. Smaller surface combatants can be commanded by a Lieutenant Commander or Lieutenant. Patrol craft can be commanded by an Ensign, or even a senior enlisted.

Also remember that Captain in the Navy is actually the equivalent of Colonel in the Army. They operate on the division level. (A Captain in the Army is about what a Lieutenant in the Navy would be in terms of time in service and the number of people in their command.)

And if that wasn't confusing enough, the rank of Second Lieutenant is actually a grade below Lieutenant. They are technically a Lieutenant Lieutenant (like the rank of Lieutenant Commander) but that sounded way to silly. Even for the Navy.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Old_Chief_Scott: First female carrier captain.

OK, very cool. So, another question. I'm assuming that, rank-wise, all captains are created equal. So the captain of, say, some destroyer and the captain of an aircraft carrier are still both "captains." But is there some sort of implicit understanding that the captain of a carrier has more weight/pull/rank/whatever than the captain of some smaller, and presumably less complicated/less important boat? Do you have to be a captain of X number of other ships before you can become a carrier captain?

I'd assume that's the case, but I'm not sure.


There's two "captains" here.

There's the commanding officer of a ship, who is addressed as captain and referred to as "captain of the SHIPNAME." But you don't have to hold the rank of captain (O-6) to be the commanding officer of a warship. Most destroy captains are commanders (O-5) or lieutenant commanders (O-4). SSBN and CVN captains are almost always captains, and of the few times they aren't, they've been promoted to rear admiral (O-7) and haven't left the command billet yet.

In this case, the new captain of the Abraham Lincoln coont2) holds the rank of captain (O-6).

On ship, the Captain is in charge of the ship. Period. Doesn't matter the rank, and doesn't matter that there's at least one officer of higher rank on board (the carrier strike group commander) and maybe another one (the commander of the air wing, who's usually also an O-6 captain.) They've been appointed to command the carrier. The admiral can tell them where to go and where to strike, but the captain runs the ship.

It's also with noting that she was not just given this command. They've been working up for deployment for months.It's also worth noting that not farking up a CVN command (or a CAG command) is basically a ticket to flag rank.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Awesome.

Hopefully she does not have to parallel park the thing.


/But really, that's awesome, and overdue.


she'll just keep circling the shipyard looking for a closer parking spot.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Anybody is a captain if you're brave enough.

Good for her, I'm sure she's earned it and will have to keep earning it every day.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Harlee: In before the Fark MAGAIncel Brigade comes thundering to the thread rescue to tell us the many reasons why this is Wrong and Against God.


great work.  we're all really impressed.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
".. ..takes 45 minutes to parallel park it on the dock."
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marshal Tito [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Evil Twin Skippy: Pocket Ninja: Old_Chief_Scott: First female carrier captain.

OK, very cool. So, another question. I'm assuming that, rank-wise, all captains are created equal. So the captain of, say, some destroyer and the captain of an aircraft carrier are still both "captains." But is there some sort of implicit understanding that the captain of a carrier has more weight/pull/rank/whatever than the captain of some smaller, and presumably less complicated/less important boat? Do you have to be a captain of X number of other ships before you can become a carrier captain?

I'd assume that's the case, but I'm not sure.

Captains are Captains, no matter the command. Rank tells you mostly how many people they are in charge of, not the ship (or ships) under their command.

Destroyers are actually more likely to be commanded by a Commander. Smaller surface combatants can be commanded by a Lieutenant Commander or Lieutenant. Patrol craft can be commanded by an Ensign, or even a senior enlisted.

Also remember that Captain in the Navy is actually the equivalent of Colonel in the Army. They operate on the division level. (A Captain in the Army is about what a Lieutenant in the Navy would be in terms of time in service and the number of people in their command.)

And if that wasn't confusing enough, the rank of Second Lieutenant is actually a grade below Lieutenant. They are technically a Lieutenant Lieutenant (like the rank of Lieutenant Commander) but that sounded way to silly. Even for the Navy.


Second (and first) Lieutenant is a job, not a rank. Perhaps you're thinking of the Army/Marines, or LTjg.
If memory serves, first lieutenant is in charge of Deck division, and I only remember seeing second lieutenant when I was in school, and it was the janitorial and barracks detail person-in-charge.
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Old_Chief_Scott: Off now to see if I can find another carrier captain that came from the helicopter ranks.

Carl Vinson in 1999 or so was commanded by a helo guy and he was a raging piece of shiat.


OK, so there
's one.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: OK, very cool. So, another question. I'm assuming that, rank-wise, all captains are created equal. So the captain of, say, some destroyer and the captain of an aircraft carrier are still both "captains." But is there some sort of implicit understanding that the captain of a carrier has more weight/pull/rank/whatever than the captain of some smaller, and presumably less complicated/less important boat? Do you have to be a captain of X number of other ships before you can become a carrier captain?

I'd assume that's the case, but I'm not sure.


Captain of the ship does not necessarily mean your rank is captain (although in her case it does). An aircraft carrier isn't also just toodling around on its own, its part of a group, and i'd expect there was a rear admiral in overall command of that group.
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Old_Chief_Scott: First female carrier captain.

OK, very cool. So, another question. I'm assuming that, rank-wise, all captains are created equal. So the captain of, say, some destroyer and the captain of an aircraft carrier are still both "captains." But is there some sort of implicit understanding that the captain of a carrier has more weight/pull/rank/whatever than the captain of some smaller, and presumably less complicated/less important boat? Do you have to be a captain of X number of other ships before you can become a carrier captain?

I'd assume that's the case, but I'm not sure.


Sort of, yes, but it's muddied by the fact that "captain" is used in a couple of ways.  All Captains (capitalized) are O-6s, but "captains" (lower case) can be of lower rank.  Sort of like how medics are sometimes called "doc", just like doctors are, but lack the doctors' credentials and training.  Specific ships classes may have additional requirements, such as flight requirements to be the skipper of a carrier.  The "captain" of an LCS, is a Commander.  I think that smaller ships can be captained by a Lieutenant Commander, but I'm not sure.

Fun fact:  CVNs have up to 3 Captains:  The CO, the XO, and the air wing commander are all O-6s.  If it's a Navy air wing, it has a Captain.  If it's a Marine air wing, it has a Colonel.

Fun fact also:  The original WW2 carrier Enterprise (CV-6) was also had the "N" hull code designation, but to indicate that it was capable of night operations, not that it was nuclear.  Hence, it was "C" (carrier), "V" (aviation), and "(N)" (night operations).
 
Candygram for Mongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Babe-raham Lincoln.
 
OneDayWhat
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Old_Chief_Scott: First female carrier captain.

OK, very cool. So, another question. I'm assuming that, rank-wise, all captains are created equal. So the captain of, say, some destroyer and the captain of an aircraft carrier are still both "captains." But is there some sort of implicit understanding that the captain of a carrier has more weight/pull/rank/whatever than the captain of some smaller, and presumably less complicated/less important boat? Do you have to be a captain of X number of other ships before you can become a carrier captain?

I'd assume that's the case, but I'm not sure.


As a bunch of people above also state; sometimes rank is a function of firepower. The air wing on the carrier will also have its own commander. But the maneuver of the strike force, the strategy of its movement and timing of its refit and rearming periods will be set by the group's admiral. The carrier commander is quite simply the boss of the biggest boat; which does carry some implicit authority when interacting with others. That commander has the bosses ear strike force/fleet admiral and a direct line to the combatant commander.
 
Marshal Tito [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

treesloth: Pocket Ninja: Old_Chief_Scott: First female carrier captain.

OK, very cool. So, another question. I'm assuming that, rank-wise, all captains are created equal. So the captain of, say, some destroyer and the captain of an aircraft carrier are still both "captains." But is there some sort of implicit understanding that the captain of a carrier has more weight/pull/rank/whatever than the captain of some smaller, and presumably less complicated/less important boat? Do you have to be a captain of X number of other ships before you can become a carrier captain?

I'd assume that's the case, but I'm not sure.

Sort of, yes, but it's muddied by the fact that "captain" is used in a couple of ways.  All Captains (capitalized) are O-6s, but "captains" (lower case) can be of lower rank.  Sort of like how medics are sometimes called "doc", just like doctors are, but lack the doctors' credentials and training.  Specific ships classes may have additional requirements, such as flight requirements to be the skipper of a carrier.  The "captain" of an LCS, is a Commander.  I think that smaller ships can be captained by a Lieutenant Commander, but I'm not sure.

Fun fact:  CVNs have up to 3 Captains:  The CO, the XO, and the air wing commander are all O-6s.  If it's a Navy air wing, it has a Captain.  If it's a Marine air wing, it has a Colonel.

Fun fact also:  The original WW2 carrier Enterprise (CV-6) was also had the "N" hull code designation, but to indicate that it was capable of night operations, not that it was nuclear.  Hence, it was "C" (carrier), "V" (aviation), and "(N)" (night operations).


The Reactor Officer is 100% always a prior CO of a smallboy before they went to a nuke school redux. They're usually O-5s that are almost always promoted to O-6 soon thereafter.

CSSB: At one point, America's Big Dick had a CO named Green and an RO named Greene. You had to specify which Captain Green you were talking about.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fron the article:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Thanks to fark the first thing to pop into my head  was  " How to avoid large boats".
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: Pocket Ninja: I'd assume that's the case, but I'm not sure.

All ship commanders are called Captain, but not all have the rank of Captain. A frigate or destroyer might be commanded by someone with the rank of Lieutenant Commander or Commander.


You Got City Hands Mr Hooper.
Youtube fO2-LrnybZk
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: [Fark user image 460x303]


This post should have been first and only.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

treesloth: Fun fact:  CVNs have up to 3 Captains:  The CO, the XO, and the air wing commander are all O-6s.  If it's a Navy air wing, it has a Captain.  If it's a Marine air wing, it has a Colonel.


Sort of. There are a lot of O-6's on a deployed carrier, most are embarked staff and not part of ships company.  Embarked staff include the air wing (always Navy, there are no Marine air wings on CVNs), the Destroyer squadron, and the strike group Admiral's staff. Wing and Destroyer Squadron each has two O-6's. Admirals staff has 2-4.
For ship's company, CO and XO are two for sure O-6's.  The senior doc and/or dentist could be an O-6. Based on promotion dates, you could also have the Operations officer, Reactor Officer, and maybe one more.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: In this case, the new captain of the Abraham Lincoln coont2) holds the rank of captain (O-6).


Of all the times to be filterpwned.
 
Marshal Tito [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

OneDayWhat: Pocket Ninja: Old_Chief_Scott: First female carrier captain.

OK, very cool. So, another question. I'm assuming that, rank-wise, all captains are created equal. So the captain of, say, some destroyer and the captain of an aircraft carrier are still both "captains." But is there some sort of implicit understanding that the captain of a carrier has more weight/pull/rank/whatever than the captain of some smaller, and presumably less complicated/less important boat? Do you have to be a captain of X number of other ships before you can become a carrier captain?

I'd assume that's the case, but I'm not sure.

As a bunch of people above also state; sometimes rank is a function of firepower. The air wing on the carrier will also have its own commander. But the maneuver of the strike force, the strategy of its movement and timing of its refit and rearming periods will be set by the group's admiral. The carrier commander is quite simply the boss of the biggest boat; which does carry some implicit authority when interacting with others. That commander has the bosses ear strike force/fleet admiral and a direct line to the combatant commander.


The timing of refits, or availabilities, is not something that the strike group admiral is in charge of. That shiat is planned out years in advance.
As for unreps and at-sea weapons transfers, maybe the admiral approves that.
Also note that the admiral lives on the carrier and has their own bridge right above the actual bridge. The direct line is very direct, indeed.
 
