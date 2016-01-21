 Skip to content
 
(WTOP)   And now, the Fark morning traffic report. Due to heavy snow overnight, there's a slight backup on I95 from Washington to... Richmond?   (wtop.com) divider line
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That road is a shiat show.  The snow and shutdown only made things marginally worse.
 
Kyle Butler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
soon
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
blizzard of '78

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, it is time to crack up the skulls of our fellow drivers and feast on the gooey goodness within?
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Senator Manchin will look after it.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sunny in Miami
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid BLM protests.
 
Dermatologist_Tested
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And probably 80% of those people could of just stayed home. Self important
 
Kristoph57
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If you don't want to end up in a nightmare situation, avoid Interstate 95 in Virginia."

Two words too long. Close though, real close.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: blizzard of '78

[Fark user image 850x683]


Yep.

gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have gone to Cancun.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: blizzard of '78

[Fark user image image 850x683]


That one came before computer models from four sources.

This past storm hit the radar Saturday night. And people still went out.
 
dobro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like 2 inches of snow and the roads are plowed. Woos Virginia drivers!
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A neighbor took 4 hours to go 5 miles yesterday....
(Springfield Virginia, near where 95 meets the Beltway around DC).
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really irresponsible local officials.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought things in Montana (or Texas) with "What Is Safe and Prudent" were spicy. You east coast Farks be going 85-90 miles per hour in 75 mph zones.

Have you guys ever considered that going at such a tremendous velocity may limit your reaction to any problems in the roadway to "AAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHH *BOOOOOOOOOM*"?
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I carry a survival kit, and the will to be the first to turn to cannibalism.  Trust me, you don't want to be the last to turn to cannibalism.

/Actually it's more like "this is reason #473 I'm glad I work from home"
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dobro: It's like 2 inches of snow and the roads are plowed. Woos Virginia drivers!


10" and the local governments saved taxpayers SO much by not wasting money on plow drivers this year.
(And I will bring this up during the elections.)
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If you don't want to end up in a nightmare situation, avoid Interstate 95 in Virginia."

This is good advice all year round, and it's why I leave for Florida after dinner and drive straight through. Boston through Richmond is a mess until around 7PM, and the Hardeeville SC area gets all f'd up as soon as the hotel people finish their Cracker Barrel and Huddle House in the morning.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not a repeat from 1861 to 1865.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We got some drizzles here is San Diego
/I survived
 
imaconnect4guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dobro: It's like 2 inches of snow and the roads are plowed. Woos Virginia drivers!


Or 12" and they couldnt treat the roads because it rained before it snowed and then temps dropped into the teens.
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, but Virginia is safe from critical race theory. So they have that going for themselves, which is nice.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heavy snow?  So deuterium flakes fell from the sky?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dermatologist_Tested: And probably 80% of those people could of just stayed home. Self important


Could have.

Or. Personally acceptable;

Couldh've
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone should've stayed home yesterday if possible.

This was a literal and figurative perfect storm situation.

Covid surge caused short-staffing
Holiday weekend
Rained like hell on Saturday so everything was wet
Temps close to 60 on Sunday
Initial forecast was not as severe
Temps dropped 35+ degrees into teens in about 24-36hrs
Lame duck Governor with less than 2 weeks left in office
People are farking stupid and don't look at weather reports

Ultimately it's still a failure in leadership to not pre-treat all the roads and close all offices as soon as the forecast became clear.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tomwi53092
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there was some way to check road conditions before getting trapped in this mess. Somebody's gonna invent this and make a KILLING.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got stuck in Jan 2005, the city streets were plowed but the highway wasn't. Also I would yell at people "stop spinning your tires" and they would yell back, "I know".
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We shouldn't let all that frozen meat go to waste
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
MSNBC is saying Senator Kane is stuck in this, or at least was for a while
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm on 95s north of Richmond right now getting a kick etc.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: wademh: blizzard of '78

[Fark user image 850x683]

Yep.

[gannett-cdn.com image 850x480]


Am I stuck? Nah, I'm just delivering this iceberg.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I had a dream that the American Legion bridge froze and collapsed into the Potomac and was filled with such ecstatic joy it is indescribable. When I rose from my slumber and realized that it was a dream I think the torment in my soul awakened another Chaos God.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
For all those considering cannibalism, BMW drivers are the best tasting. Lotsa tasty lard and no brains.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

khitsicker: I had a dream that the American Legion bridge froze and collapsed into the Potomac and was filled with such ecstatic joy it is indescribable. When I rose from my slumber and realized that it was a dream I think the torment in my soul awakened another Chaos God.


oh no!   You would have to use White's Ferry to get across!
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 492x353]


Jesus. I would have come in instead of standing out in that like a dumbass

Did you not see the farking polar bear?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I used to keep a toilet, blankets, food, utensils, and a stove having seen those weather reports.  The most exciting part of the strandeds' day is the fuel truck which gives the car ahead enough to get going again.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ComaToast: For all those considering cannibalism, BMW drivers are the best tasting. Lotsa tasty lard and no brains.


"Time to eat Brian"
"But it's only been two hours"
"Hey I have low blood sugar!"
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

steklo: khitsicker: I had a dream that the American Legion bridge froze and collapsed into the Potomac and was filled with such ecstatic joy it is indescribable. When I rose from my slumber and realized that it was a dream I think the torment in my soul awakened another Chaos God.

oh no!   You would have to use White's Ferry to get across!


Since Whites Ferry is history, maybe catch a ride with Charon?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Evil Twin Skippy: steklo: [Fark user image image 492x353]

Jesus. I would have come in instead of standing out in that like a dumbass

Did you not see the farking polar bear?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: This is not a repeat from 1861 to 1865.


Is that why it took the Army of the Potomac four years to capture Richmond, they took I-95?  I'll bet McClellan took every off-ramp worried the traffic ahead was denser than his Pinkerton agents reported.
 
Dermatologist_Tested
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Dermatologist_Tested: And probably 80% of those people could of just stayed home. Self important

Could have.

Or. Personally acceptable;

Couldh've


I do the best that I can. Sorry I upset you.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: steklo: khitsicker: I had a dream that the American Legion bridge froze and collapsed into the Potomac and was filled with such ecstatic joy it is indescribable. When I rose from my slumber and realized that it was a dream I think the torment in my soul awakened another Chaos God.

oh no!   You would have to use White's Ferry to get across!

Since Whites Ferry is history, maybe catch a ride with Charon?


the only thing that will fix traffic in the DMV area is to burn it all down and start anew.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Friend of mine was stuck for 16 hours in that.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I live in Maryland and have a 4x4 GMC Envoy exactly for weather like this. I keep blanket(s), food and water in it.
.
.
IT IT STAYS PARKED IN WEATHER LIKE THIS BECAUSE NOBODY CAN FARKING DRIVE IN SNOW UP HERE.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
For those of you who are not familiar with the area.  White's Ferry travels across the Potomac river via a cable from Montgomery County, MD to Bumfark VA on US 15.

washingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

khitsicker: the only thing that will fix traffic in the DMV area is to burn it all down and start anew.


In the early 90's I lived in Waynesboro, PA and would commute to Arlington, VA

There's no excuse for I-270 or I-495 Beltway or I-66 either.

it's all one big giant clusterf*ck.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Tomorrow on Miracles of Science:  Weather forecasts - How do they work?
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

khitsicker: bucket_pup: steklo: khitsicker: I had a dream that the American Legion bridge froze and collapsed into the Potomac and was filled with such ecstatic joy it is indescribable. When I rose from my slumber and realized that it was a dream I think the torment in my soul awakened another Chaos God.

oh no!   You would have to use White's Ferry to get across!

Since Whites Ferry is history, maybe catch a ride with Charon?

the only thing that will fix traffic in the DMV area is to burn it all down and start anew.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
