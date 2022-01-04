 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Law and Crime)   Guy who just happened to quit his job and then drive 40 miles to his mother's house to look up 'unemployment' on the computer for several hours on the day his girlfriend's daughter disappeared charged in her murder. 11 years later   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
3
    More: Sick, Jury, Indictment, court documents, death of Hailey Dunn, Grand jury, 32nd Judicial District Court, Shawn C. Adkins, grand jury  
•       •       •

236 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jan 2022 at 10:05 AM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He got away for so long because the dude claimed the kid's mom was not his lover, and also the kid was not his.
 
Sapper_Topo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Marcos P: He got away for so long because the dude claimed the kid's mom was not his lover, and also the kid was not his.


You. Magnificent. BASTARD!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.