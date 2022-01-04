 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   France detected a new COVID variant, but its unlikely to catch on as they gave it a stupid name   (tribuneindia.com)
20
1779 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jan 2022 at 8:39 PM



fuzzybacchus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it variant "Zut Alors?"
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's only Ihu if it comes from the Ihu region though, everything else is sparkling COVID.

/I know.  Old joke is old.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to the study, the index case (the first patient) was an vaccinated adult who had returned to France from a trip to Cameroon, in central Africa.

/*Twitch*
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IHU, just in time for Valentines Day.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LATRINE!!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sit, Ihu, sit.
(woof)
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ihu are you?  Ihu ihu.  Ihu ihu.
 
taglius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this was discovered before Omicron and has gone nowhere. Let's not fall for the clickbait headline.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When this showed up in the other thread under "boobies.com", I assumed IHU was part of the joke and an acronym for "I hate you". I guess time will tell if that sticks.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Knock knock"
"Who's there?"
"I"
"I who?"
"IHU? I'm outta here. Good luck with your quarantine!"
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eventually, we'll have so many variants, we'll have to hope for the Mr. Burns's Theory of Immunity.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The primary symptom is making you le tired.
 
tomwi53092
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know how the French language is, you don't pronounce the last three or so letters of a word. So how do you say this in French?
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ihu's on first?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Eventually, we'll have so many variants, we'll have to hope for the Mr. Burns's Theory of Immunity.


Gotta catch 'em all!
 
jjorsett
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

taglius: this was discovered before Omicron and has gone nowhere. Let's not fall for the clickbait headline.


That's good, because we aren't done panicking about Omicron yet. There's only so much panic available and we don't want to deplete our reserves.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: It's only Ihu if it comes from the Ihu region though, everything else is sparkling COVID.

/I know.  Old joke is old.


Au contraire. It is sparkling wit
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Who are you not to be infected?
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

tomwi53092: You know how the French language is, you don't pronounce the last three or so letters of a word. So how do you say this in French?


Oh no no no. You're getting it confused with the rule about "silent X". Still, even if you're a fluent French speaker, it may surprise you to consider that "IHU" is pronounced "YEE-HAW".
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

taglius: this was discovered before Omicron and has gone nowhere. Let's not fall for the clickbait headline.


Their manager is trying to revive them by getting IHU on tour.
 
