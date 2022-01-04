 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   America isn't content with just having a low vaccination rate, now it's arrested a woman for administering a vaccine   (nbcnews.com) divider line
66
    More: Murica, New York City, Nassau County, New York, Arrest, Vaccine, 17-year-old boy's mother, Crime, Laura Russo, New York teacher  
•       •       •

1719 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jan 2022 at 9:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



66 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are restrictions on who can administer vaccines, science teacher isn't an authorized category. And it was the J&J vaccine given to a 17 year-old when it is only approved for 18 and older.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: There are restrictions on who can administer vaccines, science teacher isn't an authorized category. And it was the J&J vaccine given to a 17 year-old when it is only approved for 18 and older.


Not to mention the question of why exactly a high school teacher is having one of her students come over to her personal apartment to receive an injection.

Or the question of where she got the injection to administer in the first place.

I'm trying to imagine the sort of utter halfwit who wouldn't understand why this woman deserves to be arrested. So far, failing. Maybe we'll get some examples later in the thread.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not so much 'the vaccine' part, but giving a minor medical treatment without a license or permission from the parents. In this case...yeah, the law is pretty clear.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd love to know where the f*ck she got it from.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: wademh: There are restrictions on who can administer vaccines, science teacher isn't an authorized category. And it was the J&J vaccine given to a 17 year-old when it is only approved for 18 and older.

Not to mention the question of why exactly a high school teacher is having one of her students come over to her personal apartment to receive an injection.

Or the question of where she got the injection to administer in the first place.

I'm trying to imagine the sort of utter halfwit who wouldn't understand why this woman deserves to be arrested. So far, failing. Maybe we'll get some examples later in the thread.


Also of interest: did the male student then in turn inject her? IYKWIMAITTYD
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's only wrong for about 100 reasons.
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Person not authorized to give vaccine gives vaccine...if it's even a vaccine because how did she get it?
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My guess: kid wanted the vaccine, parents said no.

Then the teacher decided to "help" in a very very ill-advised way. And who provided them with the vaccine? Assuming that's even what it was.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trolling MainTab like a boss there, subby.

Police said Russo is not a medical professional and is not authorized to administer vaccines.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strange women in their houses distributing jabs is no basis for a system of healthcare
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*actually reads TFA*

Yeah, i'm fine with this.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mary Kay Moderna.
 
burnitdwn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is there a 17 year old that still isn't vaccinated?   Isn't that child neglect?
 
tommyl66
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember being afraid for that little boy. All alone, with the nanobot vaccine, not knowing if anybody's going to get it out. First time I was ever really afraid when I was a kid.
 
whosits_112
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm getting pissed off anytime I see/hear the word, "jab," nowadays. Only time I encounter it is when moron anti-vaxxers use it.
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I'd love to know where the f*ck she got it from.


They can't even GIVE away the J&J shot these days

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

burnitdwn: How is there a 17 year old that still isn't vaccinated?   Isn't that child neglect?


In a civilized country it would be. But this is the US.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Usually when a 17 year old goes to a female teacher's house for an illicit injection, it's the teacher getting the injection.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spartapuss: Mary Kay Moderna.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Sail The Wide Accountancy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, we're at a point where children, terrified of a deadly disease are lying to their parents and asking a teacher for help, due to the parents being anti-science anti-vaxxers.

Regardless of whether the teacher's actions were ill advised. That's where we're at as a country.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So she was playing doctor with a 17 year old student?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whosits_112: I'm getting pissed off anytime I see/hear the word, "jab," nowadays. Only time I encounter it is when moron anti-vaxxers use it.


It's a British phrase. I read the Financial Times and they call it that regularly.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GoldSpider: Trolling MainTab like a boss there, subby.


admins should get the credit - they greened the clickbait
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Subby just wanted to bring attention to the fact that not all children under 18 are vaccinated. This would spur positive discussion.

/that might actually be a good idea now that it has been determined that subby is a troll
 
fallingcow
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
For the hundredth time, you can't get away with murder by calling cyanide injections "idiocy vaccines".
 
Scaley
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

whosits_112: I'm getting pissed off anytime I see/hear the word, "jab," nowadays. Only time I encounter it is when moron anti-vaxxers use it.


Everywhere in the English speaking world, except America, that I know of, uses it.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"The mother had not given permission or authority to have her son injected with a Covid vaccine," the department said.

In this particular case, or in general?  Little more follow-up would be nice, Ms. Da Silva.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Huh usually the student gives the teacher the injection heyoo
 
houstondragon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Jeez, couldn't she just have sex with him like a normal person?!

/17 is age of consent for NY
//Shouldn't he be able to decide if he wanted the damn vax?
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Usually when a 17 year old goes to a female teacher's house for an illicit injection, it's the teacher getting the injection.


*high five*
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Luckily, administering the Ivermectin "suppository" to past jail-bait girls is not one of my fantasies.  A fantasy which includes an arrest scenario that changes into a franchise opportunity talk with 80% sign up rate.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

whosits_112: I'm getting pissed off anytime I see/hear the word, "jab," nowadays. Only time I encounter it is when moron anti-vaxxers use it.


If it helps, I use the word "jab" all the time and am about as pro-vax as one can get.

Okay, maybe that doesn't help, but at least it's a datapoint of one for using it in a non-pejorative sense, in the same way that I "nuke" food in a microwave without actually being concerned about radiation.
 
indylaw
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If a random high schoolteacher is injecting my kid with something secretly, without training or a license, I'm going to press charges. I don't care if it's a vaccine (which I fully support, when given by licensed pharmacy techs or nurses and not randos).
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They should put the covid vaccine in vapes. We'd reach herd immunity before progress reports go out.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I think the guy at the end of the video is right - there's more to this story.
 
The Brains
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Tabletop: Strange women in their houses distributing jabs is no basis for a system of healthcare


Yeah what we need is a system where insurance companies deny care to boost profit and doctors extort you for your life savings.

Goddamn this is a shiathole country
 
indylaw
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The Brains: Tabletop: Strange women in their houses distributing jabs is no basis for a system of healthcare

Yeah what we need is a system where insurance companies deny care to boost profit and doctors extort you for your life savings.

Goddamn this is a shiathole country


The vaccine is free. What the hell are you talking about?
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: Trolling MainTab like a boss there, subby.

Police said Russo is not a medical professional and is not authorized to administer vaccines.


In all the time you've been here you STILL don't get how FARK headlines work? Really? I mean, seriously?

Sad.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

indylaw: The Brains: Tabletop: Strange women in their houses distributing jabs is no basis for a system of healthcare

Yeah what we need is a system where insurance companies deny care to boost profit and doctors extort you for your life savings.

Goddamn this is a shiathole country

The vaccine is free. What the hell are you talking about?


The vaccine is free but 17 year olds aren't free to get it.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Mom, Dad, you know I scored 1600 on the SAT.  You know I've already been accepted on a full-ride, pre-Med scholarship to Harvard.  I've read the original published papers on each of the vaccines, and I fully understand the statistics involved.  I want to get the vaccine."

"Don't tell US how to do research, young man!  Tucker already did it for us, and Hannity agreed with his conclusions!!  Just LOOK at this YouTube video, if you're so smart!  No vax for you!"


/Sadly, very likely already played out in hundreds of homes across the US.
//As for the teacher, it ain't right, but I understand.  Hope the judge goes easy on her.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Apparently, public access to the vaccines is fairly common
 
Bukharin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Better than administering the hot beef injection.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image image 522x696]

Apparently, public access to the vaccines is fairly common


That should be under the tree in the gifts section.

/whynotboth.jpg
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Props to the teacher, willing to go to jail, to protect a student who came to her for help.

If this isn't proof teachers (well, most teachers) deserve a 100% pay increase, I don't know what else would say you to pay them a living wage.

/Maybe don't give the vax so openly next time, Teach.
//Parents wouldn't have known if folks had just shut up about it.
 
czei [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: Trolling MainTab like a boss there, subby.

Police said Russo is not a medical professional and is not authorized to administer vaccines.


The headline is even true: a woman was arrested for administering a COVID vaccine.  Fark is just keeping us infromed.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is NOT the way most pornos work ...

Female teacher: Hey cute high school student, want to come over to my house and I'll dress up in my nurse's outfit?

Kid: Fark yeah!

(Arrives at house)

Female teacher: Now take your shirt off for me

(Kid feels a sharp pinch in his arm)

Female teacher: See you at school tomorrow!
 
ongbok
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Did the teacher admit to giving the student the shot? With all of the craziness going on with vaccinations, this could be an antivaxxer that decided to have her son lie and accuse a teacher who may have been very vocal about vaccinations.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: Trolling MainTab like a boss there, subby.

Police said Russo is not a medical professional and is not authorized to administer vaccines.


I mean honestly, the very fact that you posted this means that you got trolled the hardest. And its farking hilarious. It shows just how easily duped your side is when you should really know better.

It explains a whole lot actually.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, many teachers have learned that if you poke your students, they'll brag about it and get you arrested.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: So she was playing doctor with a 17 year old student?


No, just a nurse.

// a naughty one.
 
Displayed 50 of 66 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.