California twins cement their place in riddle lore
20
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the age old statement: "But I'm your older brother"
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Cool
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Pure evil
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Alfredo Antonio Trujillo
Aylin Yolanda Trujillo
Dr. Ana Abril Arias

Teams definitely on their A game
 
lincoln65
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Bummer for your taxes
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
California twins Aylin and Alfredo Trujillo were born just 15 minutes apart, but their birthdays fall in different years.
The chance of twins being born in different years is estimated to be about one in 2 million.

Translation: The doctors just decided to wait 15 minutes to pop the second one out so they have a memorable story to share.
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I love Hispanic names.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Alfredo and Amaretto
 
TUFAschistEH
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
May not be from CA
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: California twins Aylin and Alfredo Trujillo were born just 15 minutes apart, but their birthdays fall in different years.
The chance of twins being born in different years is estimated to be about one in 2 million.

Translation: The doctors just decided to wait 15 minutes to pop the second one out so they have a memorable story to share.


That's not how childbirth works.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So for their entire lives, the one twin will be saying, "I'm a year older than you are!" and it's just not that funny.
 
FishSlap
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So the parents can only claim one of them as a dependent on the taxes for 2021? I would have pushed harder.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
sucks for dad.  now he only gets to claim one on his taxes this year.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Anyone mention taxes yet?
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hey, I was wondering. Are there any tax implications to this?
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wonder if they were last of 2021 and first of 2022 at that hospital, at least.

At least there'll be press clippings to prove they were born in the US when either run for president in about five decades.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

That's not how childbirth works.
The chance of twins being born in different years is estimated to be about one in 2 million.

Translation: The doctors just decided to wait 15 minutes to pop the second one out so they have a memorable story to share.

That's not how childbirth works.


"Come on, lady! Just HOLD IT IN!"

lawl.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
When I was at college, I knew these fraternal twin brothers. One was born Dec. 31, 1969, and the other was born Jan. 1, 1970. I always thought that was pretty neat.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My wife sent me that story last night. It was on fox news. I read the comments. I wish I hadn't.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
FARK headlines make me so... wary. Because of the word "cement" I assumed they were dropped into some concrete or something.
 
