(NPR)   Activists are urging Elon Musk to close Tesla's new showroom in China's Xinjiang region because of ongoing oppression against Muslim minorities, leading to serious questions about whether said activists know anything about Elon Musk at all   (npr.org)
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the hell do they think builds the batteries?  Slave labor ain't cheap.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They probably all TikTok'd on their iPhones about it.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Funny how the Western Democratic countries like to occasionally congratulate themselves on being "anti-slavery", yet have no hesitation when it comes to accommodating corporations the have "questionable business practices" (at best) in other countries.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, the future we've decided to raise our children in, is a future where the only hope for the oppressed is a successful PR campaign designed to sway the stunted conscience of one of the dozen people who control all of the world's wealth.

Are we all O.K. with that?
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See also Coca Cola, Proctor and Gamble, Disney, Volkswagen etc. etc. etc.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"No American corporation should be doing business in a region that is the focal point of a campaign of genocide targeting a religious and ethnic minority," the group's communications director, Ibrahim Hooper, said in a statement.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IlGreven
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

...pretty sure most of the corporations doing this would bring slavery back to "western Democratic countries" in a heartbeat if they could...
 
red230
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If you think he'll do something about this then you don't know how Musk's family made all their money in Africa. I wouldn't be surprised if he contacted the Chinese government to see how he could use the people in the concentration camps in China as cheap labor.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

South Park Season 23 Episode 2 "Band In China" Clip "SHUT THE F*CK UP THOR"
Youtube l1hCRBwGAXE


Found Thor's Fark account
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Slave labor for Nike and many other companies elsewhere in China is OK. AmazonTwitterGoogleMicrosoftEtc obey to suppress news and info is OK. But Elon Musk opens a showroom and OMG evil!!!!!  Wat?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I don't see the point of a localized boycott.  It would be like China refusing to sell anything into Idaho because of something the Federal Government did.  They still sell everywhere else in the country.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The crap doesn't fall far from the ass.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I betcha China doesn't even have any Muslim prisoners on them.  They probably have a deal going with North Korea to keep the Muslim prisoners in North Korea while China sorts out conquering the Eastern Pacific.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
All you actually need to know about the Uighur controversy:

1. The uighurs have a large secessionist movement that the chinese government obvious doesn't want
2. They abet terrorist attacks in China by the Turkistan Islamic Movement
3. China hasn't wholesale bombed any of them, unlike our standard response to islamic extremism
4. They don't need a caliphate any more than we need a christian fascist dictator state
 
xalres [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Don't think you're going to convince a guy who was raised on apartheid emerald mine money to really care about oppressed people. Just sayin'.
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Tesla is there selling EV vehicles to the people in that region.  Yet you want all companies to not sell their goods to that region.  Tesla didnt open a plant there to use slave labor....they opened a show room to sell vehicles that dont use gas.  I think the activist are just trying for publicity no matter how unrelated it is.  They should target the corporations exploiting the slave labor not the companies selling goods to the people of the region.  I guess the activist wont be happy until you can buy nothing in that region.  But to me it would make more sense to shame the companies exploiting the labor not the ones just selling goods.  Would they call out a grocery chain for selling food in that region?
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The only reason Western corporations aren't pro-slavery is that they have realized that if they owned their workers, they would be responsible for the care and feeding of their slaves.

It's far more profitable to call your workers "associates", and sell them the food, shelter, medical care and tools they need in order to work for the corporations at a steep mark-up, and then charge your "associates" interest on the debt they accumulate in the process.

One of the differences between a slave and a wage-slave is that when a slave dies, he doesn't leave unpaid debts to his children.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Hmm.  I guess forced sterilization is justified.  I feed very educated now.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Compare to the better instead. E.g. apple has enforced quality of life and rights at Foxconn. So yes change can happen. If you really want it.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


Just put up some suicide netting, and it's all good.
 
xalres [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Nestle and Cargill argued to SCOTUS that they should be allowed to hire contractors that utilize slavery in their supply chains without fear of litigation from said slaves, and won. It wasn't even close, 8 - 1.

Plus, we have prison labor here, which is slavery in all but name. Unless you think four bucks a day is fair compensation.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wait- wasn't Elon Musk originally created in a lab in China?
Returning to Mothership in 3-2-1-
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

media.wired.comView Full Size
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Can't have a good Pogrom without the rationalization.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

你好同志
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

That aside he is a self made man. He has publicly denounced his father and disassociated from him completely.

"You have no idea about how bad. Almost every crime you can possibly think of, he has done," Musk added. "Almost every evil thing you could possibly think of, he has done. It's so terrible, you can't believe it."

Another Elon statement

"He didn't own an emerald mine & I worked my way through college, ending up ~$100k in student debt. I couldn't even afford a 2nd PC at Zip2, so programmed at night & website only worked during day. Where is this bs coming from? "
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Can't have a good Pogrom without the rationalization.


We just prefer blowing our innocent Muslims up from the sky.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

cdn-japantimes.comView Full Size
 
BeotchPudding [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

So locking millions of people in re-education/slave labor camps is okay to you?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The SCOTUS does their business in a city literally named after a slave owner. We ain't gonna be anti-slavery until the robot slaves kill us all.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

O, the irony, it burns!
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I haven't see a lot of people defending or rationalizing the actions of those companies, and Musk certainly doesn't care about slave labour given the Boerish nature of his family and all...
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Didn't we systemically exterminate an entire continent of Natives in our quest to own cheap land and establish Manifest Destiny?

Humans are awful. What is going on in China is awful, but let's not stand here and unilaterally say the Trail of Tears didn't happen.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Did anyone in here say that?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Someone needs to do something about that door.  That woman just walked right out!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Both forced sterilization and the Trail of Tears are pretty bad.  So vote Trail of Tears.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The "War on Terror" Neo-Con bullshiat the US (and NATO to an extent) has been doing for the past 20 years is farked up on many levels, but the US is also not doing a planned and systemic genocide as we speak nor is it the first one China has does within its borders within the past 30 years.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

One of these things happened almost 200 years ago.

One of these things is happening right now.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

To be fair, we still put pictures of Andrew Jackson on our money.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Lots of whataboutism in this thread.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
SirGunslinger
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

CTRL-F "Trail of Tears didn't happen."

<no matches>
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's just like some egghead lib to deny Muslim minorities in China the opportunity to purchase a Tesla. When they see those gleaming beacons of freedom and wealth in that window, it may just inspire them to get out of the forced labor game and get a better job.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sigh. What the Chinese are doing is bad. What we did was bad.

What is annoying is moralistic outrage over one while acting like you all aren't massive beneficiaries of the other.

It's like whitesplaining, but worse.

/My wife is Vietnamese. Don't get her started on American genocidal actions.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Big Oil hates him. He went from AMD to AMG. Find out how he did it with this one simple trick!
 
Tabletop
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Are Teslas so great that not being able to buy one is a punishment?
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

If you are still riding the whataboutism track, I guess your wife then has warm feelings for the French and Chinese genocidal actions then in Vietnam...
 
